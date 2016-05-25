It's a celebration of Portland, of the people who make it great, of this wonderful, weird little part of the Pacific Northwest. Bring the family, grab some apple pie fries and Cajun sausages and soak it all in. It's not every day you get to see a tiger, soar 25 stories high with a human sling and walk in and around an actively playing symphony. car2go is here to make sure you can do all this and more.