Nothing says summer is finally here like fireworks and live music on the waterfront. CityFair kicks off the season at Tom McCall Waterfront Park this Memorial Day Weekend with a fête worthy of Portland. There will be food. There will be fun. There will be a human catapult. And car2go, our local one-way carsharing company, is here to make sure that you get to experience it all.
CityFair begins with one of the largest fireworks shows in the state on Friday, May 27th. From then on it's three consecutive weekends of music, the largest carnival in the Pacific Northwest, and exotic animals rescued by Walk on the Wild Side, a shelter for displaced and abused animals. The celebration culminates with the Rose Festival and Fleet Week.
It's a celebration of Portland, of the people who make it great, of this wonderful, weird little part of the Pacific Northwest. Bring the family, grab some apple pie fries and Cajun sausages and soak it all in. It's not every day you get to see a tiger, soar 25 stories high with a human sling and walk in and around an actively playing symphony. car2go is here to make sure you can do all this and more.
car2go has set up a Drop Zone –free VIP parking for those driving a car2go to/from the event– at the Hotel Rose throughout CityFair. From there it's just a quick hop across Naito Parkway to CityFair. Show your car2go member profile page on the app or your member card at any gate, and you'll get free admission for you and a guest (normally $8 per person). The promo code C2G15 will get you free registration and 15 minutes of driving time with car2go (offer expires June 19). Click here for details or to register with car2go.
