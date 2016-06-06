OMFUQ is a Belgian style Quadrupel brewed with massive variety of classic dark malts, pale malts and traditional Belgian candi sugar. Fermented with a derivative of Trappist yeast, this beer showcases an amalgam of complex flavors. The aroma is loaded with fruity esters of date fig and plumb intertwined with spicy phenolic clove notes and some hints of banana. No spices or fruit were used in its production yet its complex aroma begs to differ, a small amount warming alcohol notes eludes to its dangerous drinkability. In the first few sips you will realize this is drinkable work of art is not for the faint of heart. Big notes of toffee, biscuit, and dough assert themselves at the forefront followed by more dark fruit and ending with a booze soaked fig note. The finish remains dry and tends to linger leaving the mouth watering for another slow sip. This beer can warm you up on a cool fall evening or be your Trusty companion fireside after a day on the ski slopes, meant to be enjoyed with friends, family and fellow beer lovers.