Racing is the oldest sport. First by foot, then by horse and now by car, there has always been a need to compete, a need for speed. Racing is faster, louder and more thrilling today than ever before. There's nothing like the roar of engines as cars speed past you at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And with the Indy celebrating the 100th running of the 500, Wilsonville's own World of Speed is honoring some of the sport's legendary cars while also highlighting the Pacific Northwest's contribution to IndyCar racing with its special 'Heroes and History' exhibit, opening June 10.