Best Restaurant
Screen Door
2337 E Burnside St / 503.542.0880. screendoorrestaurant.com
Let's face it: Screen Door had this sealed up from the very moment Portlanders found out they served a foot-tall stack of fried chicken atop a waffle.
Runner-Up:
Le Pigeon
738 E Burnside St / 503.546.8796. lepigeon.com
Third Place:
RingSide Steakhouse
Best New Restaurant
Willow Restaurant
2005 SE 11th Ave / willowpdx.com
This long-awaited restaurant finally opened its doors in March earlier this year, and yet the cozy, intimate "Cascadian" style restaurant has already won over the WW readers.
Runner-Up:
Farm Spirit
1414 SE Morrison St / farmspiritpdx.com
Third Place:
La Moule
2500 SE Clinton St / 971.339.2822. lamoulepdx.com
Lardo
Three locations / lardosandwiches.com
Lardo opened up as a food cart over half a decade ago, and it's been a mainstay on the city's "best sandwich" lists ever since. It's a local boy done good who still gives back to the community. By which, we mean they're still selling tuna melts and Don Johnsons.
Runner-Up:
Bunk Sandwiches
Multiple locations. bunksandwiches.com
Third Place:
East Side Delicatessen
Three locations. pdxdeli.com
Tasty n Sons
Chef John Gorham's Tasty n Sons has been a brunch staple for the city ever since it opened, snagging Willamette Week's Restaurant of the Year in 2010. The lines may still be long, but this brunch is always worth the wait.
Runner-Up:
Broder
2500 SE Clinton St / 503.339.2822. broderpdx.com
Third Place:
Jam on Hawthorne
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.234.4790 / jamonhawthorne.com
¿Por Que No?
Two locations. porquenotacos.com
¿Por Que No? is a repeat winner of this category by Willamette Week readers. In fact, it seems to win every category it's nominated in.
Runner-Up:
Los Gorditos
Four locations. losgorditospdx.com.
Third Place:
Nuestra Cocina
2135 SE Division St / 503.232.2135. nuestracocina.com
Nicholas Restaurant
Three locations. nicholasrestaurant.com
A Portland mainstay since 1986, Nicholas Restaurant is the kind of place where you can you get a mountain of shawarma, hummus and saffron rice for just $15.
Runner-Up:
Ya Hala
2135 SE Division St / 503.232.2135. Yahalarestaurant.com
Third Place:
Mediterranean Exploration Company
333 NW 13th Ave / 503.222.0906. mediterraneanexplorationcompan
Bollywood Theater
Two locations. bollywoodtheaterpdx.com
It feels like it was just yesterday that Chef Troy MacLartay introduced Portland to the kati roll and other street foods of India, but it was actually four years ago—and Bollywood Theater has had this category on lockdown ever since.
Runner-Up:
Swagat
Two locations / swagat.com
Third Place:
Namaste Indian Cuisine
Pok Pok
Two time James Beard-winning chef Andy Ricker's Thai restaurant empire has spread across both coasts, but it all began here with some fantastic, salty fish sauce wings.
Runner-Up:
Pad Thai Kitchen
Third Place:
Cha'ba Thai
Two locations. chabathaipdx.com
Best Chinese Restaurant
Shandong
3724 NE Broadway St / 503.287.0331. shandongportland.com
This Cheap Eats staple does simple things well, starting with their housemade noodles. It does many things, like the house garlic-pepper sauce, very, very well.
Runner-Up:
HK Cafe
2309 SE Belmont St / 503.232.8766
Third Place:
Kung Pow!
500 NW 21st Ave / 503.208.2173. kungpowpdx.com
Queen of Sheba
2413 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.287.6302 / queenofsheba.biz
The grand old lady of Ethiopian cuisine here in Portland, Queen of Sheba is known for its cozy atmosphere and gigantic portions.
Runner-Up:
Bete-Lukas
500 NW 21st Ave / 503.208.2173. bete-lukas.com
Third Place:
E'Njoni Cafe
910 N Killingsworth St / 503.286.1401. enjonicafe.com
Nostrana
1401 SE Morrison St / 503.234.2427. nostrana.com
Chef Cathy Whims' Italian-by-way-of-the-
Runner-Up:
Ava Gene's
3377 SE Division St / 971.229.0571. avagenes.com
Third Place:
Iorio Restaurant
912 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 503.445.4716
Laughing Planet Cafe
Maybe it's the smiling cartoon planet in the logo or maybe it's the large, varied kids' menu, but this Oregon-based chain can bring a smile to even the biggest sourpuss' face.
Runner-Up:
Hopworks Urban Brewery
Third Place:
Slappy Cakes
4246 SE Belmont St / 503.477.4805. slappycakes.com
Lucky Labrador Brewing Company
Three locations/ luckylab.com
It's a rule that any place with a dog in its logo also has to be a great place for dog owners to bring their best friends. Sure, the dogs don't get to drink the beer, eat the solid pizza or play darts, but at least they get to be around while you do.
Runner-Up:
Tin Shed Garden Cafe
1438 NE Alberta St / 503.288.6966/ tinshedgardencafe.com
Third Place:
Bye and Bye
1011 NE Alberta St / 503.281.0537. thebyeandbye.com
Harlow
Somewhere along the quest to be Portland's best gluten-free restaurant, Harlow also became the city's best vegetarian restaurant.
Runner-Up:
Blossoming Lotus
Third Place:
Laughing Planet Cafe
Blossoming Lotus
It's a brave vegan restaurant that offers a Weekend Brunch. Blossoming Lotus doesn't just provide this service for hungover vegan Portlanders, it does it well.
Runner-Up:
Harlow
Third Place:
Portobello Vegan Trattoria
1125 SE Division St / 503.754.5993. portobellopdx.com
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
Back to Eden Bakery
Living gluten-free doesn't mean you also want to live pastry, cookie and cake-free, too. Back to Eden Bakery is for everyone who needs a reminder that tasting good doesn't mean something has to be unhealthy.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Corbett Fish House
5901 SW Corbett Ave/ 503.246.4434. corbettfishhouse.com
Dick's Kitchen
Two locations / dickskitchen.com
Hamburgers aren't the first thing that comes to mind when we think paleo (or even probably the second thing) but chef Richard Shatnick put together a truly mouthwatering menu with a wealth of options for paleo, vegetarian and vegan dietary needs. Also, there's a pork-duck burger patty.
Runner-Up:
Cultured Caveman
Three carts and a restaurant / culturedcavemanpdx.com
Third Place:
Laughing Planet Cafe
The Horse Brass is one of the most important pubs in the history of Portland's brew culture. It also has some killer meat pies and fish and chips.
Runner-Up:
McMenamins
Multiple locations / mcmenamins.com
Third Place:
Tabor Tavern
5325 E Burnside St / 503.208.3544. tabortavern.com
Laurelhurst Market
Laurelhurst Market is a place where you can get a life-changing cut of meat or steak tartare without a hint of steak house pretension.
Runner-Up:
RingSide Steakhouse
Third Place:
OX Restaurant
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd / 503.284.3366. oxpdx.com
Podnah's Pit Barbecue
1625 NE Killingsworth St / 503.281.3700. podnahspit.com
Brisket is good. Chips and salsa are good. Tex-Mex with brisket is good. I guess what we're saying is that Podnah's Pit is, like, really good.
Runner-Up:
Russell Street Bar-B-Q
325 NE Russell St / 503.528.8224. russellstreetbbq.com
Third Place:
The People's Pig
3217 N Williams Ave / 503.282.2800. peoplespig.com
St. Honore Boulangerie
Three locations/ sainthonorebakery.com
Named for the French patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs, St. Honore Boulangerie pairs excellent Normandy-style bread with a healthy cider tap list.
Runner-Up:
Petit Provence
Multiple locations / provencepdx.com
Third Place:
Grand Central Bakery
Multiple location / grandcentralbakery.com
Wolf & Bear's
Three locations / eatwolfandbears.com
Wolf and Bear's falafel is one of the rare unimpeachably excellent sandwiches in town. It's been a known fact that even Jerry Seinfeld has had one.
Runner-Up:
Koi Fusion
Multiple locations / koifusionpdx.com
Third Place:
Potato Champion
3217 N Williams Ave / 503.282.2800. potatochampion.com
Best Food Cart Pod
10th and Alder
SW 10th and Alder St
The 10th & Alder food cart pod isn't just Portland's largest, it's also an excellent incubator for the city's next generation of restaurants. The People's Pig and El Cubo de Cuba are just two examples of carts that made the jump from 10th and Alder to brick and mortar.
Runner-Up:
Cartlandia
8145 SE 82nd Ave / 503.358.7873. cartlandia.com
Third Place:
Cartopia
1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Bamboo Sushi
Three locations / bamboosushi.com
As delicious as it is, sushi has the specter of the world's rapidly depleting fisheries hanging over it. Luckily for Portlanders, Bamboo Sushi is the first certified sustainable sushi shack in the world.
Runner-Up:
People's Food Co-op
3029 SE 21st Ave / 503.674.2642. peoples.coop
Third Place:
Laughing Planet Cafe
KURE
Three locations / kurejuicebar.com
A healthy body is the key to an active, healthy life, and KURE's superfood-stuffed smoothies and bowls are here to help you have both.
Runner-Up:
Canteen
2816 SE Stark St / 503.922.1858. canteenpdx.com
Third Place:
Greenleaf Juicing Company
Multiple locations / greenleafjuice.com
Papa Haydn
Two locations. papahaydn.com.
Papa Haydn has been churning out some of Portland's finest desserts since before Portland was Portland.
Runner-Up:
Pix Pâtisserie
2225 E Burnside St / 971.271.7166. pixpatisserie.com
Third Place:
Rimsky-Korsakoffee House
707 SE 12th Ave / 503.232.2640
Townshend's Tea Company
Three locations. townshendstea.com
"Tea" is one of the larger, more vaguely defined members of the beverage family. Thankfully, Townshend's brings black, green, white, chai, herbal and bubble teas from all around the world under one roof in Portland.
Runner-Up:
The Tao of Tea
3430 SE Belmont St / 503.736.0119. taooftea.com
Third Place:
Tea Chai Te
Multiple locations / teachaite.com
Case Study Coffee Roasters
Three locations. / 503.477.8221. casestudycoffee.com
Case Study is the kind of coffee roaster willing to host coffee tastings and cocktail mixers to introduce people to the wonderful Central American farms where their beans are grown.
Runner-Up:
Water Avenue Coffee
Third Place:
Coava Coffee Roasters
Stumptown Coffee Roasters
Multiple locations. stumptowncoffee.com.
The roasters that put Portland coffee on the map are still churning out a wonderful product, albeit on a national level now.
Runner-Up:
Coava Coffee Roasters
Third Place:
Water Avenue Coffee
There isn't much left to say about Breakside at this point. Their beers seem to win every category they're nominated for, whether in statewide, national or Willamette Week readers' poll, It's good.
Runner-Up:
Deschutes Brewery
210 NW 11th Ave / 503.296.4906. deschutesbrewery.com
Third Place:
Hopworks Urban Brewery
Sokol Blosser
5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln, Dayton, OR / 503.864.2282. sokolblosser.com
Aside from opening one of the state's first wineries in 1971, Sokol Blosser has also pioneered the field of wine doggery. Legendary cheese bandit Andre may no longer roam the grounds, but Twix the Wine Poodle has filled in admirably.
Runner-Up:
SE Wine Collective
2425 SE 35th Pl / 503.208.2061. sewinecollective.com
Third Place:
Stoller Family Estate
16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 503.864.3404. stollerfamilyestate.com
New Deal Distillery
New Deal Distillery was at the forefront of Portland's burgeoning craft liquor industry, and just one sip of the of the juniper-forward Portland Dry Gin 33 will give you a good idea why it remains one of the best.
Runner-Up:
Eastside Distilling
1512 SE 7th Ave / 503.926.7060. eastsidedistilling.com
Third Place:
Clear Creek Distillery
2389 NW Wilson St / 503.248.9470. clearcreekdistillery.com
Portland Cider Company
Bldg F 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Clackamas, OR / 503.908.7654. portlandcider.com
A cidery with a decidedly English slant, Portland Cider Company even went so far as to recreate Scrumpy, the moonshine of the British cider industry, earlier this year.
Runner-Up:
Reverend Nat's Hard Cider
1813 NE 2nd Ave / 503.567.2221, reverendnatshardcider.com
Third Place:
Bushwhacker Cider
1212-D SE Powell Blvd. 503.445.0577. bushwhackercider.com
Killer Burger
Multiple locations / killerburger.com
Killer Burger's big, greasy, bacon-laden burgers live up to the chain's name—and potentially both meanings if you're not careful.
Runner-Up:
Slow Bar
533 SE Grand Ave / 503.230.7767 / slowbar.net
Third Place:
Little Big Burger
Multiple locations. littlebigburger.com.
Apizza Scholls
4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.233.1286 / apizzascholls.com
Apizza Scholls not only makes the best pizza in town, but the New Haven-style pizza joint also helps protect you from yourself with a three-topping limit.
Runner-Up:
Sizzle Pie
Multiple locations. / sizzlepie.com
Third Place:
Flying Pie Pizzeria
Multiple locations. / flying-pie.com
Los Gorditos
Three locations. losgorditospdx.com
"Best Burrito" is a large, competitive field filled with worthy combatants, but Los Gorditos has an ace up its sleeve: It churns out exceptional burritos that are also vegan-friendly.
Runner-Up:
Robo Taco
Third Place:
King Burrito
2924 N Lombard St / 503.283.9757. kingburritomexicanfood.com
Bamboo Sushi
Three locations. bamboosushi.com
Whether you want some traditional nigiri or you'd rather see mackerel served in a small burning pagoda, Bamboo Sushi is the place to go.
Runner-Up:
Mio Sushi
Multiple locations / miosushi.com
Third Place:
Saburo's Sushi House Restaurant
1667 SE Bybee Blvd / 503.236.4237. saburos.com
Best Banh Mi
Best Baguette
Two locations / thebestbaguette.com
The reader's selection for the best Banh Mi in town is also the most convenient: Best Baguette has a drive-thru.
Runner-Up:
Double Dragon
1235 SE Division St / 503.230.8340. doubledragonpdx.com
Third Place:
Lúc Lác Vietnamese Kitchen
The ramen wing of Micah Camden's fast-casual empire boasts not only a fantastically spicy miso, but also some killer okonomiyaki tater tots. Have a tallboy or two to help wash them down.
Runner-Up:
Boke Bowl
1028 SE Water Ave / 503.719.5698. bokebowl.com
Third Place:
Noraneko
1430 SE Water Ave / 503.238.6356. noranekorameen.com
Pad Thai Kitchen
2309 SE Belmont St / 503.232.8766.
Pad Thai Kitchen makes Portland's best pad thai because of course it does. It'd have to change the name if it didn't.
Runner Up:
E-San Thai Cuisine
133 SW 2nd Ave / 503.223.4090. e-santhai.com
Third Place:
Cha'ba Thai
Two locations.chabathaipdx.com.
Pho Van
Three locations. phovanrestaurant.com.
Beginning on Southeast 82nd Avenue in 1992, Pho Van has been serving pho since before many of us knew what pho was.
Runner-Up:
Lúc Lác Vietnamese Kitchen
Third Place:
Pho Hung
Two locations.
Best Teriyaki
Du’s Grill
There aren't any frills about this small teriyaki shack on Sandy Boulevard: just pick a meat and start munching away on this grill-kissed, garlic-ginger perfection on rice.
Runner-Up:
Ate-Oh-Ate
2454 E Burnside St / 503.445.6101. ate-oh-ate.com
Third Place:
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Two locations / nohos.com
Spielman Bagels
2200 NE Broadway St
Spielman's signature sourdough bagels are covered with enough seeds to make a loaf of Dave's Killer Bread blush.
Runner-Up:
Bowery Bagels
310 NW Broadway / 503.227.6674. bowerybagels.com
Third Place:
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
6420 SE Foster Rd / 971.271.8613. hhboiledbagels.com
While wings are on nearly every brewery menu, Fire on the Mountain took a decidedly different route to this destination: It began as a wings joint that expanded into a brewery. Try the Caribbean Jerk. Or the spicy peanut. Or el Jefe. Who are we kidding? Try them all.
Runner-Up:
Pok Pok
Third Place:
NEPO 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave / 503.288.8080. nepo42.com
Salty's seafood chowder—a wonderful creamy mixture of clams, Oregon Bay shrimp, scallops and bacon—is more than just an exceptional bowl of chowder. Slurping it down with the Columbia on your side and Mount Hood in the distance feels like a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.
Runner-Up:
OX Restaurant
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.284.3366 / oxpdx.com
Third Place:
Hawthorne Fish House
Mother's Bistro & Bar
Omelets are a mother's way of saying that she truly loves you. The omelet du jour curated from mothers everywhere is Mother's way of saying she loves Portland.
Runner-Up:
Jam on Hawthorne
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.234.4790. jamonhawthorne.com
Third Place:
Original Hotcake House
1002 SE Powell Blvd / 503.236.7402. hotcakehouse.com
Some people thought $2.50 was too much for a taco when ¿Por Que No? opened its doors in 2005. Over a decade later and Bryan Steelman's Oaxaca-meets-Pacific Northwest taco joint still has lines going around the block.
Runner-Up:
Robo Taco
Third Place:
Taqueria Nueve
727 SE Washington St / 503.954.1987. taquerianueve.com
Hot Pot City
1975 SW 1st Ave / 503.224.6696
The spiritual sister of Best Pad Thai-winner Pad Thai Kitchen, Hot Pot City is fairly straight forward: you get a burner, some broth, a wealth of meat, vegetable and vegetable offerings and, baby, you've got a hot pot going.
Runner-Up:
Beijing Hot Pot
2768 SE 82nd Ave / 503.774.2525. thebeijinghotpot.com
Third Place:
Good Taste Noodle House
7525 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro, OR / 503.718.7452. goodtastenoodlehouse.com
Olympia Provisions
Two locations / olympiaprovisions.com
These fatty, salty, sometimes spicy cured sausages are the platonic ideal of what salame, chorizo and loukaniko can be.
Runner-Up:
Otto's Sausage Kitchen
4138 SE Woodstock Blvd 503.771.6714 / ottossausage.com
Third Place:
Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen
3119 SE 12th Ave / 503.238.4411. edelweissdeli.com
Horse Brass Pub
4534 SE Belmont St / 503.232.2202. horsebrass.com
Like most pub food, fish and chips is an exercise in greasy simplicity. Fish, batter and a deep fryer are pretty much all you need. It's no wonder that one of the city's finest pubs also serves Portland's favorite beer-battered halibut.
Runner-Up:
Hawthorne Fish House
Third Place:
The Frying Scotsman
9 SW Alder St / 503.706.3841
Biwa
215 SE 9th Ave / 503.239.8830. biwarestaurant.com
Biwa is that rare izakaya joint that is most famous for its late night burger, a juicy burger topped with char siu pork and kimchi mayo.
Runner-Up:
Miho Izakaya
4057 N Interstate Ave / 503.719.6152. mihopdx.com
Third Place:
Tanuki
8029 SE Stark St / tanukipdx.com
Best Donut
Blue Star Donuts
Multiple locations.bluestardonuts.com
Unlike some of the city's other notable doughnut makers, Blue Star doesn't rely on kitsch or stale cereal to sell doughnuts. Blue Star's secret is buttery brioche.
Runner-Up:
Pip's Original Doughnuts
4759 NE Fremont St / 503.206.8692. facebook.com/PipsOriginal
Third Place:
Tonallis Donuts & Cream
2805 NE Alberta St / 503.284.4510
Fish sauce, dill pickles and olive oil aren't the first flavoring agents that come to mind when you think of ice cream, but don't tell that to Salt & Straw, Portland's most popular and adventurous ice cream company.
Runner-Up:
Ruby Jewel
Three locations. / rubyjewel.com
Third Place:
Fifty Licks
2021 SE Clinton St #101 503.395.3333 / fifty-licks.com
Eb & Bean
By getting all of its dairy from within 100 miles of Portland, Eb & Bean has staked its claim as the city's first and best farm-to-cone frozen yogurt joint.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Moonstruck
Moonstruck is more than a fantastic chocolatier in Portland, it frequently collaborates with the robust local liquor industry to bring you some of the tastiest, booziest chocolate truffles you've ever tasted.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Lauretta Jean's
Piemaker Kate McMillen learned everything she knows about pie making from her grandmother, the titular Lauretta Jean. Let's just say there's a reason why Willamette Week dubbed her the "Queen of Crusts."
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Tasty n Sons
The Bloody Mary is the rarely mentioned key to a good brunch spot. Tasty n Sons' mary menu goes five large with Asian-inspired Dim Summore standing out with its Sriracha-y goodness.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
¿Por Que No?
Once again, ¿Por Que No? wins the Best of Portland triple crown: Best Mexican, Best Taco and Best Margarita. Owner Bryan Steelman was even kind enough to share his margarita recipe with the public.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Night Light Lounge
The name "Night Light Lounge" doesn't exactly conjure up the image of a good mimosa spot. That is, until you see the "Mix Your Own Mimosa" option where the server drops a bottle off at your table.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Sapphire Hotel
This sultry seedy hotel-cum-date spot offers a wealth of strong cocktail options, even if the aptly named, Pop Rocks-filled Most Popular Drink sounds decidedly unsexy.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Rainier
Here in Portland, we like our flavorless, mass-produced tallboys—or "pounders," to use the parlance of our times—as locally sourced as possible.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Acropolis
Steakhouse
The steak bites might actually be the more famous than the dancers at Acropolis at this point.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Le Bistro Montage
Serving Cajun and Creole food—including a mac and cheese menu that runs nine deep—until 4 am on weekends is a power play by Le Bistro Montage.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Beast
$102 gets you a six course dinner at Naomi Pomeroy's Beast. The menu changes weekly, but one thing never changes: You will eat every scrap of it. Even if your stomach is already full, your taste buds won't let any of this food go to waste.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Portland Dining Month
Portland Dining Month is the the most wonderful time of the year where the city's finest—and sometimes most expensive—open their doors to serve a special meal at a modest price.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Lisa Schroeder—
Mother's Bistro
Lisa Schroeder opened Mother's Bistro to make slow-cooked, comforting "Mother Food." Since opening its doors in 2000, Mother's Bistro has won countless awards and national acclaim, but Schroeder hasn't forgotten what makes it all work. She spotlights the story and recipes of a new mother every month.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
White Owl Social Club
It's not just about the impressive square footage of this inner Southeast bar's patio. It's about the music, events, people and occasional popup barbecue you'll stumble into once you're there.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Portland Pedal Power
Portland Pedal Power is a way of having your tamales, pies and Yumm! bowl come to you without having to worry about any harmful CO2 emissions.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Powell's Books
Powell's just might be the only bookstore in the world that doubles as a tourist destination.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Things From
Another World
Things From Another World offers a large selection of outsider comics to go with the standard Marvel and DC fare and its excellent online service.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Finnegan's
Portland's favorite independent toystore steers clear of action figures and Nerf guns, opting instead for books, dolls, tea sets and building blocks.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sloan Boutique
This chic women's boutique's emphasis on affordable style and convenient locations across the city—and adjoining shoe boutique, plaTform—make it a hit.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Boutique
Sloan Boutique
Great prices are one thing, but Sloan's attendants also want to make sure you know how to unlock your clothing's full potential, going so far as to create instructional videos on how to wrap a sweater wrap.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Animal Traffic
Rugged, sharp, comfortable and above all, durable gear for the outdoors.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Paxton Gate
Taxidermy is making a comeback of sorts, as long as the animals are as ethically sourced as the work you'll find at Paxton Gate.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sunlan Lighting
Walking past this Mississippi lighting store at night is like having an unexpected, trippy Christmas Eve every night.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Imelda's Shoes
and Louie's Shoes
for Men
Imelda's isn't a place for stilettos or fancy high heels. It's more of a friendly, no-pressure environment where you go to get your badass bitch boots.
Runner-Up:
Third Place.
Gilt – Gem Set Love
Whether you're looking for that special Edwardian platinum ring with diamonds and sapphire filigree engagement ring or perhaps a less gaudy recycled ring using a vintage cast, Gem Set Love has been the place to go for 22 years.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Eyes on Broadway
Eyes on Broadway is a full service eyewear shop where you can get those thick cat's eye rims you always wanted.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Resale Store
Buffalo Exchange
The rare time when the Portland readers side with the largest clothing consignment store in the country.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Vintage Store
House of Vintage
There are over 60 vendors in this sprawling 13,000 square foot "house" of vintage clothing, shoes and accessories. It's less a house than a sprawling warehouse of antiquity.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
City Liquidators
Your one-stop shop to get a patch of PDX carpet and bemoan the loss of old Portland.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Rerun
Furniture, clothing, jewelry, books, movies, music…you name it and Rerun will help it find a new home.
Runner-Up
Third Place:
Kitchen Kaboodle
Kitchen Kaboodle has everything you need to bring your kitchen up to code, yes, but it also has a wide selection of groovy furniture. One could say, Kitchen Kaboodle has the whole kit and kaboodle, but such low-hanging fruit is beneath Willamette Week.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Ace Hardware
This giant hardware store franchise allows local owners like Uptown Hardware to stock their stores with whatever hardware supplies to fit your home-crafting needs.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Portland Nursery
Gardening is so much more than just setting plants in soil and occasionally watering them. Portland Nursery offers year-round classes to make sure you don't run into any surprises in your home garden.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sammy's Flowers
Sammy's Flowers offers both traditional arrangements and ones that try to replicate the vibe of the Portland streets they're named after, from stately Winston Drive to the sleek style of Burnside.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
New Seasons Market
From their amazing customer service, vibrant produce to delicious samples – New Seasons Market is dedicated to keeping portlanders happy and healthy.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Deli
Runner Up:
Third Place:
People's Food Co-op
People's Food is one of those special cooperatives that not only kicked off the trend of community-owned grocery stores, it also hosts the longest-running farmers' market in town.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Uwajimaya
The largest Japanese supermarket in the Portland area can be a dangerous place: Go in there without a clear objective and you'll leave with a cart overflowing with gyoza, soba, sweet, sweet Beard Papa cream puffs, and much, much more.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
PSU—Portland
Farmers Market
The PSU Farmers Market on the South Park Blocks is an ideal way to spend a sunny Saturday afternoon browsing the organic produce while munching a delicious Italian sausage from Salumeria di Carlo.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Gartner's Country
Meat Market
Proudly defending the food chain since 1959, Gartner's offers an indecently large selection of meat to go along with processing services for people who like their meat a little gamier.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Division Wines
Over 800 bottles of wine—with an emphasis on small production vineyards—line the shelves of Division Wines, which is half wine retailer, half wine bar and all wine lover.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Belmont Station
Somewhere between the 1,200 bottles and more than 20 rotating taps, the Beer Goddess' beer bar and bottle shop is the closest you'll come to reaching true Beervana.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Rich's Cigar Store
Rich's Cigar Store is a true throwback, and we're not just talking about the 1,500 cigar facings and 200 tobacco blends: It has over 2,500 print periodicals on the shelves, too.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Division Vapor
"Vape on, Portland" is the motto for this one-stop shop for Portland's vaping community.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Cal's Pharmacy
You won't find any actual drugs at Cal's Pharamcy, just dope boards and threads.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Atlas Tattoo
From the colorful psychedelia of co-founder Jerry Ware to the Native American-inflected naturalistic work of Cheyenne Sawyer, Atlas Tattoo has been creating some of the city's best tattoos for nearly 20 years.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Alice Kendall—
Wonderland Tattoos
From a mail-order tattoo kit in the early 90s to owning her own tattoo parlor in Portland, Alice Kendall's illustrative, botanical style has captivated inked up Portlanders.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Tattoo Studio
She Bop
She Bop was founded 7 years ago to go beyond the kitsch seediness of the traditional sex shop by adding an emphasis on education and in creating a sex-positive environment for people of all genders and sexual orientations.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Music Millennium
Portland's oldest record store and most storied has had this category locked down since before Willamette Week came to be.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Instrument Store
Trade Up Music
Just because you're getting a new amp doesn't mean your old one has to gather dust in your attic. Trade Up Music can help it find a new, loving home.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Hollywood Theatre
You owe it to yourself to see 2001: A Space Odyssey and Lawrence of Arabia in their original 70mm with
a beer in hand.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Pro Photo Supply
Pro Photo Supply endeavors to be more than just a photo shop; it's a gathering spot for Portland's vibrant photographic community.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Morel Ink
From T-shirts to posters to backpacks, you name it and Morel Ink will put a print on it.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Wentworth Subaru
Not to be confused with the catchy jingles from JG Wentworth, Wentworth Subaru on Burnside is where Portlanders go to get the city's signature car.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Dealership
AAA Oregon
Autosource—
Larry Heiser
Many of us need cars. Many of us enjoy the thrill of getting a feel for a new (or used) car. It's just a pity that the act of buying a car is such a pain in the ass. Larry Heiser tries to make this experience as comfortable, quick and painless as possible.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Vespa Portland
We've all driven past a special mural on the side of Vespa Portland along 23rd Avenue. It's a mural showing an idyllic Portland, a perfect Portland, a Portland where everyone owns a Vespa.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Green Drop Garage
Green Drop Garage is dedicated to the use of sustainable practices while tuning your car, all the way down to recycled oil.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
OnPoint Community Credit Union
OnPoint is a local, employee-owned community credit union that tries to be the very opposite of the frustrating, convoluted and impersonal experience of banking with a national titan. tktktk
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
WeVillage
WeVillage emphasizes flexibility in its award-winning, play-based daycare service. Once your child is enrolled in the program, you can drop him or her off at any of the four locations whenever you need.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sniff Dog Hotel
You can catch happy hour at the hotel with your best friend after he's spent a relaxing day at the salon and spa.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Pets on Broadway
Portland's largest independent pet store is here for the city's entire pet community, handling everything from the well-being of your best friend Oliver Cromwell to donating pet food to local shelters.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Alberta Veterinary Care
Pet owners love Alberta Veterinary Care's emphasis on communication, including detailed emails and accessible health information online about your pet after every visit.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Darcie Alexander— Meadows Group
In a hot real estate market like Portland, you need an excellent, understanding agent like Darcie Alexander to help guide you into the house or condo of your dreams at a reasonable price.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Think Real Estate
Think Real Estate is a customer-oriented broker that puts in the time and effort to ensure home-buyers find the right fit, location and price.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Nines
From the central location to the Urban Farmer to the rooftop bar Departure, the Nines is a unique way to experience Portland.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Camp Namanu
Camp Namanu exists to fight the summer learning divide for children in between grades. Just an hour east of Portland, it offers an opportunity for kids to swim, make crafts and learn how to ride horseback, alongside many other healthy outdoor activities.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Pixie Project
The Pixie Project gets the majority of its animals from overflowing shelters and underserved rural shelters, and gives them the best possible opportunity to find a lifelong match.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Mississippi Studios
Countless local acts (and a few national ones) have played here since this renovated church opened its doors in 2003, including quite a few of Willamette Week's 100% certified Best New Bands.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Music Venue
McMenamins
Edgefield
Of all the historic properties McMenamins has renovated, there is none more ambitious than this 74-acre converted farm and poor house just 20 minutes east of Troutdale.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Laurelthirst
Public House
Frequented by both the young folks and crunchy Oscar Bluth lookalikes, Laurelthirst offers a mix of old Portland and family-friendly musicians with nary a cover, along with a weekly Americana Brunch.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Waterfront Blues
Festival
Even Hobo Pirates drop anchor off the shore to catch this annual concert along the waterfront.
Runner Up:
Third Place:
Project Pabst
Mississippi Records
This archivally focused record label has a fittingly low online profile. You'll just have to seek out the nearly 300 albums it's released to find out what all the hubbub is about.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Studio
Jackpot! Recording Studio
There aren't many recording studios in the country that can compete with the list of artists Jackpot! has worked with since opening in 1997, Elliott Smith, Sleater-Kinney and Sonic Youth to name a few.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Red Fang
Portland's sludgy stoner-rockers aren't afraid to cut self-deprecating music videos with comedians like Brian Posehn and Fred Armisen.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Mic Crenshaw
Since coming to Portland in 1992, Mic Crenshaw has been heavily involved not only in the rap scene but also as an activist, outreach coordinator with KBOO and an ambassador for the local hip hop community.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Metal Band
Red Fang
Red Fang isn't going to out-sexy Queens of the Stone Age but it is going to bowl you over with sheer, mountainous force.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Thermals
The city's best Indie-Rock Band celebrated the 10th anniversary of its hit album The Body, the Blood, the Machine just a few months ago. It's actually hard to remember a Portland before the Thermals.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Fruition
Despite its second consecutive win in the Best of Portland readers poll, Fruition has never been fully comfortable with the labels "folk" or "alt-country." It prefers to think of itself as something simpler: a rock band.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Curtis Salgado
Curtis Salgado has toured with the likes of Carlos Santana and Bonnie Raitt. Salgado was also an inspiration for the Blues Brothers after meeting John Belushi in Eugene during the filming of Animal House.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Artist
Oregon Symphony
Founded in 1896, the Oregon Symphony is the oldest symphony on the West Coast and it was also one of the first nationally to hire an African-American conductor. The late James DePriest turned it into a nationally acclaimed group during his 23 years at the helm.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Esperanza Spalding
This jazz bassist, singer and homegrown musical prodigy first reached national fame when she beat out Justin Bieber for Best New Musical Artist at the 53rd Grammy Awards.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Northwest Dance Project
Portland's largest dance company is known for its intense, daring performances and its frequent collaborations with contemporary international choreographers.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Northwest Dance Project
Portland's best dance company also hosts daily classes open on a drop-in basis to a public thirsty to learn how to dance everything from ballet to the nae nae.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Portland Center Stage
Founded originally as the northern outpost of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Portland Center Stage presents a mix of classics like A Streetcar Named Desire and more contemporary work like Sex with Strangers.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Vin Shambry
Powerful, sensual and blessed with a tremendous voice, Vin Shambry has delighted Portland crowds for years, with some time on Broadway in-between.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
William Shakespeare
Euripides was robbed!
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Brianna Barrett
Brianna Barrett's storytelling career began with the darkest story: a Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in 2013. From video series documenting her fight with cancer to "36 Perfectly Appropriate Dinner Conversations," Barrett has made Portlanders cry, laugh and rejoice.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Helium Comedy Club
The Helium may present national comedians on consistent basis, but it hasn't forgotten the local scene with events like the summer Portland's Funniest Person contest.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Lez Stand Up—
Curious Comedy
Comedy is an art form heavily influenced by the comedian's point of view, and Lez Stand Up is a rare opportunity to experience an exclusively lesbian comedy show. They're all women. They're all gay. They're all funny as hell.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Comedy Event
Bridgetown Comedy Festival
An annual comedy festival organized and booked by comedians for comedians, ensuring the very best of the Portland comedy scene takes center stage.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Recording Studio
Bri Pruett
WW contributor Penelope Bass perhaps best described Pruett when she was named in the Funniest Five in 2013: "[She's] like a childhood friend who makes you pee a little when she catches you off-guard with a joke about her pussy."
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Portland Art
Museum
Between a permanent collected 42,000 works of art large, a consistent lineup of major traveling exhibitions and the Northwest Film Center, the Portland Art Museum has something to fill anyone with wonder.
Runner-Up
Third Place:
TBA festival—PICA
Performance and visual artists from all around converge in Portland for the annual Time-Based Art Festival, creating a myriad of installations, temporary galleries and unexpected public spaces for art.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Disjecta
Since 2000, not-for-profit Disjecta has worked tirelessly to provide exhibition space for boundary-pushing contemporary artists.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Portland Saturday
Market
Even those of us who don't know or care much about art have a clay goblin mask purchased at the Saturday Market hanging on our living room wall.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Make Art
SCRAP
SCRAP is more than a studio that offers regular workshops for aspiring artists and hobby; it's a place where people learn the beauty of recycling, reducing and reusing.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Evanem
Evanem's handmade stencil art isn't the kind of art you buy at an art gallery and hang on your wall, it's the kind you can wear around town with pride. We recommend the Digital Dame Time tee.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Gus Van Sant
You can see signs around town marking locations where Gus Van Sant shot scenes for films like Drugstore Cowboy. The rest of the country may know him as the director of Good Will Hunting, but we know him as Portland's homegrown auteur.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Best Film Festival
Portland International Film Festival
From Best Foreign Picture nominees to low-budget Bulgarian flicks about honesty and integrity, PIFF provides an incredible opportunity to experience the international cinemascape.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Designer
Michelle Lesniak
This thrift store and wine enthusiast-turned-fashion designer won season 11 of Project Runway.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
She Shreds
She Shreds is old meets new: a zine dedicated to highlighting, describing and changing the way we look at women guitarists and bassists.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Web Series
The Benefits
of Gusbandry
Alicia J. Rose's fitfully funny web-series follows the trials and adventures of Jackie and River in Portland, focusing on the special relationship between a woman and a gay man. Jackie isn't River's beard; he is her gusband.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Secret Society
The old-fashioned cocktails, prohibition era music and black and white photos at the Secret Society all combine to take you back to the Portland where this 1907 Victorian performance hall was built.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Liquor Store
It is, oddly enough, this cozy Belmont establishment's second consecutive year of being voted the Best New Bar by Willamette Week readers.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Reel M Inn
The secret to a good dive bar is a big deep fryer and a catchy name. Reel M Inn has both in spades.
Runner-Up:
Third Place
Spirit of 77
Named for the year that Bill Walton, Mo Lucas and the Blazers gave the city its first championship, the open space, giant screen and rowdy atmosphere make Spirit of 77 feel more like a gym with booze than a sports bar.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Crush
Crush prides itself on being the friendliest, most inclusive gay bar in town, right down to the three bathrooms: one with a two man sign, one with two women, and one with a man and a woman.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sapphire Hotel
Billed as a sexy cocktail lounge, this former seedy hotel lounge's extensive menu runs the gamut from sweet libations with Pop Rocks to a PBR with Worcestershire and Tapatio mixed in.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sapphire Hotel
Cocktails, mood lighting and ubiquitous blood red coloring create an unquestionably sexy atmosphere, even if the coy couple nearby doesn't seem to be taking advantage of it.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Spirit Mountain
Casino
Less than two hours southwest of Portland, you can gamble, smoke indoors and wait in buffet lines with septuagenarians to your heart's delight.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sassy's
With 30 odd taps of grossly underpriced beer—everything is only $2.50 a pint during happy hour—Sassy's is a hell of a bar. There just also happens to be talented naked women performing advanced acrobatic maneuvers in front of a refreshingly mix-gendered crowd.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Hazel Grace
Not to be confused with the cancer-stricken protagonist of The Fault in Our Stars, you can find this dazzling brunette at Devil's Point. If you're lucky, you just might get to share the stage with her at Stripperaoke.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
APEX
Fifty taps. Need we say more?
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Gold Dust Meridian
The happy hour deals at this Hawthorne joint don't really stand out (50 cents off wells and pints, $1 off wine) until you notice the hours: 2 to 8 pm every day, all day Sunday.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Horse Brass Pub
It's only fitting that darts, the finest pub game, is best played at Horse Brass, Portland's finest pub.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Pips & Bounce
Pips & Bounce is really more of a ping pong club that also happens to serve booze and Korean fusion tacos.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Shoot Pool
Goodfoot Pub & Lounge
Four pool stables and stiff drinks, just like how Fast Eddie would have wanted it.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Holocene
WW readers' favorite place to dance is also coincidentally a killer concert hall and wedding venue.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Ground Kontrol
The second floor has a collection of fantastic machines themed after movies and TV shows that time forgot, like the mid-90s Alec Baldwin vehicle, the Shadow.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Darcelle's
This drag show has been going strong since the titular Darcelle XV, the most venerable drag queen on the West Coast and former Grand Marshall of the Rose Festival, founded the Showplace nearly 40 years ago.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Voicebox
Voicebox's private rooms allow karaoke to be a more personal experience for a few friends, even those who may feel self-conscious, to sing "Midnight Train" together.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Geeks Who Drink
Geeks Who Drink is a group dedicated to bringing trivia, the thinking man's pub game, to bars all across the country.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Florida Room
Not every bar bans Elton John and James Taylor from its jukebox like the Florida Room, but maybe they should.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
DJ Anjali & the
Incredible Kid
DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid first introduced Portland to the driving beats of bhangra, Bollywood and Global Bass on New Year's Eve in 2000.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Andrew Moore
Look no further than the cocktail menu at this stylish midcentury lounge (and packed happy hour spot) to understand why bartender and manager Andrew Moore was named the Best Bartender in Portland.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
the Year
Red Dress Party
It's that one night a year when Portlanders come together to put on red dresses and dance their asses off.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
OPB
Oregon Public Broadcasting provides a healthy range of local, national and international programming to keep your mind sharp and informed.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
107.1 XRAY FM
By Portland, for Portland, 107.1 XRAY FM gives a "boom mic" to local thinkers, comedians and journalists while also playing music curated by over 80 local DJs.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
OPB
To go along with nationally syndicated programs like All Things Considered, OPB allows Portland listeners to learn about and confront local issues and culture through Think Out Loud and State of Wonder.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Personality
Christa Wessel—All Classical Portland
Avid camper, French horn player and former "Mayor of Divaville" Christa Wessel's calm, reassuring voice and insightful interviews provide an ideal gateway into classical music for many Portlanders.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Score—All
Classical Portland
Edmund Stone's deep dive into the history of classical music and film scores is a must listen for music lovers and cinephiles alike.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Bike Portland
Bike Portland has been educating, helping and advocating for Portland's bike culture for over a decade now.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Funemployment
Radio
In the seven years since recording a podcast a week after losing their jobs in 2009, Greg Nibler and Sarah X Dylan's Funemployment Radio has gained national acclaim and spawned its own funny, crazy and sometimes profane podcast network.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
TV Newscast
KGW
From the morning traffic cast to Canzano and Joey "Heisman" Harrington tucking you in at night with sports analysis,
WW readers love their local
NBC affiliate.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
News Reporter
Brenda Braxton
Portlanders have been waking up with Brenda Braxton as their morning anchor for over a quarter of a century.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Meteorologist
Matt Zaffino
Whether you're wondering if you should bring an umbrella or just curious about weather at the bitch beach this weekend, Matt Zaffino is Portland's most trusted voice in weather.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Unipiper
New York has Frank Sinatra, Cleveland has Drew Carey, and Portland has a kilt-wearing dude playing bagpipes on a unicycle.
Runner-Up
Third Place:
Damian Lillard
After an all-star snub this past season, Dame DOLLA led the Blazers on an improbably run to the second round of the playoffs all while also juggling a rap career.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Willamette Week
Aw, shucks, you guys.
Runner-Up
Third Place:
Best Ongoing Comedy Event: "Portland City Council."
Looks like those clowns on City Council did it again.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Bishops Barbershop
Trendy, tattooed hair stylists may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of a hair salon, but Bishops provides every service you'd find at one. They also give you a beer.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Finger Bang
From the name alone, you know Finger Bang is the relaxed nail salon that doesn't take itself too seriously. It's a place where you can be as free and creative with your nails as you want.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Urban Waxx
There's no time like bikini and speedo season to make sure your fur is as shorn or shaped as you like it. Urban Waxx is here to make it as professional and painless as possible.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Organic Bronze Bar
We all remember the creepy orange tint when home spray tans were all the rage, but Organic Bronze Bar proves that a hand-applied spray tan can look healthy, organic and above all, natural.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Bishops Barbershop
Maybe it's the punk aesthetic. Maybe it's the modest price. Maybe it's the complimentary can of Montucky Cold Snack. Whatever it is, Bishops Barbershop is WW readers' favorite barbershop and hair salon.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Löyly
Taking its name from the Finnish word for the steam that rises when water is thrown on the hot coals in a sauna, Löyly is a fully relaxed communal experience.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Common Ground Wellness Center
Common Ground's "Massage Sandwich" is perhaps the best massage package in town. For a reasonable price, you can bookend your massage with time spent in the sauna or WW readers' choice for Best Soaking Pool.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Float On
Float On is an inspirational local tale: it grew from an idea discussed over beers to the largest float tank on the West Coast in less than half a year.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Common Ground
Wellness Center
What sets this cooperative's soaking pool apart is less the clothing optional aspect and more the concerted effort to make sure everyone feels comfortable through the establishments culture and designated men and women-only hours.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Laurelhurst
Dentistry
Going to the dentist is rarely something we actually want to do, but one patient perhaps best described the Laurelhurst Dental experience: "They made the 'dreaded semi-annual cleaning' not so dreaded anymore."
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Equilibrium
Equilibrium's evidence-based approach to the art of chiropractic care—along with massage and acupuncture service—won over WW readers. tktktk
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
and Wellness
Inner Gate
Acupuncture
Inner Gate's healthy mix of acupuncture, Tui na massage and Chinese herbalism is good for what ails you, whether you're suffering from stress or sports-related physical distress.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Dr. Casey Carpenter, ND, LAc—Portland Natural Medicine
Dr Casey Carpenter will try whatever it takes—botanical medicine, diet, Chinese medicine, acupuncture and even pharmaceutical intervention—to treat the physiological root of your disease.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Bodhi Tree Clinic
Fulcrum Fitness
Not every gym would brand itself as a boot camp, but also not every gym fosters the kind of community to help encourage you on your quest to fitness. This is what sets Fulcrum apart.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The People's Yoga
The People's Yoga was founded on the belief that health, balance and well-being is a human right that shouldn't be financially restrictive.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Barre3
Combine ballet barre, yoga and Pilates and you get Barre3's unique, balanced workout.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
CrossFit Magnus
"CrossFit Magnus" might be the most apt name for the country's most popular way of getting swole.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Forest Park
The largest urban forest in the United States is also the best park in Portland.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Thousand Acre
Dog Park
True to its name, this scenic park at the Sandy River Delta has 1,000 acres of woods, fields, wetlands and mud for your best friend to run wild.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Forest Park
Forest Park has over 80 miles of trails to explore and/or ride your horse through.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Springwater
Corridor
Most of the 21 miles of the Springwater Corridor are paved, leading you from Portland to Gresham with a homeless cat shelter or two along the way.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Tom McCall
Waterfront Park
A great place to run and be seen, just keep an eye out for goose shit.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Oregon Coast
Instead of specifying a specific town or area, WW readers have correctly recognized that the whole coast is good. (But, really, you should go crabbing off the docks in Newport.)
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Sauvie Island
There are plenty of places to go for a swim on the largest island along the Columbia River. Be on the look out for Cancer Fish.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Burnside Skatepark
Originally built by Portland skaters without the city's approval, Burnside has been featured on Tony Hawk games
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Eastmoreland
Across the lake from the Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, the now-100-year-old Eastmoreland Golf Course rivals Augusta in scenic beauty.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Next Adventure
The mixture of used and new outdoors goods, including flash sales, ensure that you can always find affordable gear for your *drumroll, please* next adventure.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Portland Running Company
The Portland Running Company is the rare shoe store that suggests you bring your old running shoes and wear athletic clothes when you visit. The gait evaluation, expert measurements and advice will help you find a shoe to reach your true running potential.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
River City Bicycles
Between the indoor track and coffee shop, River City is more than just a large bicycle shop.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
The Naked Bike Ride
It's kinda like the race for the cure except with tits and dongs.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Hood to Coast
In a state as indecently scenic as Oregon, it's only fitting that the 195-run from Mount Hood to the coast would be Portlanders' favorite.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Girl Scout Cookie
This OG Kush-Durban Poison hybrid from California is one of the rare strains named after what you'll be eating after a few hits.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Brothers Cannabis
At a whopping six years old, Brothers Cannabis Club is Portland's oldest dispensary and one of the few to carry the rare Charlotte's Web strain.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Third Eye
This old house on Hawthorne still has that crunchy neighbor vibe left behind by its late founder and cannabis activist, Jack Herer.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Cannabis Selection
Farma
Farma with its unique strain classification system and premium organic strain selection is what the future of boutique cannabis will look like.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Infused Product
Luminous
Botanicals
Luminous Botanicals has pioneered the burgeoning field of cannabis-infused lube.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Leif Medicinals
Portland's premiere cannabis chocolatier is hoping to become the Salt & Straw of the edible market.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Emma Chasen – Farma
After a boss disregarded a cannabis trial in favor of a big pharma drug, Emma Chasen packed her car and drove across the country to Portland. Now this Brown grad is a budtender at one of the most forward-thinking industry leaders.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Cultivation Classic
Aw, shucks, you shouldn't have.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Newcleus Nurseries
These botanists and plant pathologists are not just growing weed, they are working tirelessly to solve the plant's recent pest and pathology issues.
Runner-Up:
Third Place:
Comments