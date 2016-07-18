Best Restaurant

Screen Door

2337 E Burnside St / 503.542.0880. screendoorrestaurant.com

Let's face it: Screen Door had this sealed up from the very moment Portlanders found out they served a foot-tall stack of fried chicken atop a waffle.

Runner-Up:

Le Pigeon

738 E Burnside St / 503.546.8796. lepigeon.com

Third Place:

RingSide Steakhouse

2165 W Burnside St / 503.223.1513. ringsidesteakhouse.com

Best New Restaurant

Willow Restaurant

2005 SE 11th Ave / willowpdx.com

This long-awaited restaurant finally opened its doors in March earlier this year, and yet the cozy, intimate "Cascadian" style restaurant has already won over the WW readers.

Runner-Up:

Farm Spirit

1414 SE Morrison St / farmspiritpdx.com

Third Place:

La Moule

2500 SE Clinton St / 971.339.2822. lamoulepdx.com

Best Sandwich Shop

Lardo

Three locations / lardosandwiches.com

Lardo opened up as a food cart over half a decade ago, and it's been a mainstay on the city's "best sandwich" lists ever since. It's a local boy done good who still gives back to the community. By which, we mean they're still selling tuna melts and Don Johnsons.

Runner-Up:

Bunk Sandwiches

Multiple locations. bunksandwiches.com

Third Place:

East Side Delicatessen

Three locations. pdxdeli.com

Best Brunch Spot

Tasty n Sons

3808 N Williams Ave / 503.621.1400. tastynsons.com

Chef John Gorham's Tasty n Sons has been a brunch staple for the city ever since it opened, snagging Willamette Week's Restaurant of the Year in 2010. The lines may still be long, but this brunch is always worth the wait.

Runner-Up:

Broder

2500 SE Clinton St / 503.339.2822. broderpdx.com

Third Place:

Jam on Hawthorne

2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.234.4790 / jamonhawthorne.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

¿Por Que No?

Two locations. porquenotacos.com

¿Por Que No? is a repeat winner of this category by Willamette Week readers. In fact, it seems to win every category it's nominated in.

Runner-Up:

Los Gorditos

Four locations. losgorditospdx.com.

Third Place:

Nuestra Cocina

2135 SE Division St / 503.232.2135. nuestracocina.com

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Nicholas Restaurant

Three locations. nicholasrestaurant.com

A Portland mainstay since 1986, Nicholas Restaurant is the kind of place where you can you get a mountain of shawarma, hummus and saffron rice for just $15.

Runner-Up:

Ya Hala

2135 SE Division St / 503.232.2135. Yahalarestaurant.com

Third Place:

Mediterranean Exploration Company

333 NW 13th Ave / 503.222.0906. mediterraneanexplorationcompany.com

Best Indian Restaurant

Bollywood Theater

Two locations. bollywoodtheaterpdx.com

It feels like it was just yesterday that Chef Troy MacLartay introduced Portland to the kati roll and other street foods of India, but it was actually four years ago—and Bollywood Theater has had this category on lockdown ever since.

Runner-Up:

Swagat

Two locations / swagat.com

Third Place:

Namaste Indian Cuisine

8303 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.257.5059

Best Thai Restaurant

Pok Pok

3226 SE Division St / 503.232.1387. pokpokpdx.com

Two time James Beard-winning chef Andy Ricker's Thai restaurant empire has spread across both coasts, but it all began here with some fantastic, salty fish sauce wings.

Runner-Up:

Pad Thai Kitchen

8303 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.257.5059

Third Place:

Cha'ba Thai

Two locations. chabathaipdx.com

Best Chinese Restaurant

Shandong

3724 NE Broadway St / 503.287.0331. shandongportland.com

This Cheap Eats staple does simple things well, starting with their housemade noodles. It does many things, like the house garlic-pepper sauce, very, very well.

Runner-Up:

HK Cafe

2309 SE Belmont St / 503.232.8766

Third Place:

Kung Pow!

500 NW 21st Ave / 503.208.2173. kungpowpdx.com

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Queen of Sheba

2413 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.287.6302 / queenofsheba.biz

The grand old lady of Ethiopian cuisine here in Portland, Queen of Sheba is known for its cozy atmosphere and gigantic portions.

Runner-Up:

Bete-Lukas

500 NW 21st Ave / 503.208.2173. bete-lukas.com

Third Place:

E'Njoni Cafe

910 N Killingsworth St / 503.286.1401. enjonicafe.com

Best Italian Restaurant

Nostrana

1401 SE Morrison St / 503.234.2427. nostrana.com

Chef Cathy Whims' Italian-by-way-of-the-Northwest restaurant has been reliably serving up excellent food for over a decade.

Runner-Up:

Ava Gene's

3377 SE Division St / 971.229.0571. avagenes.com

Third Place:

Iorio Restaurant

912 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 503.445.4716

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Laughing Planet Cafe

Multiple locations/ laughingplanetcafe.com

Maybe it's the smiling cartoon planet in the logo or maybe it's the large, varied kids' menu, but this Oregon-based chain can bring a smile to even the biggest sourpuss' face.

Runner-Up:

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd / 503.232.4677. hopworksbeer.com

Third Place:

Slappy Cakes

4246 SE Belmont St / 503.477.4805. slappycakes.com

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant/Bar

Lucky Labrador Brewing Company

Three locations/ luckylab.com

It's a rule that any place with a dog in its logo also has to be a great place for dog owners to bring their best friends. Sure, the dogs don't get to drink the beer, eat the solid pizza or play darts, but at least they get to be around while you do.

Runner-Up:

Tin Shed Garden Cafe

1438 NE Alberta St / 503.288.6966/ tinshedgardencafe.com

Third Place:

Bye and Bye

1011 NE Alberta St / 503.281.0537. thebyeandbye.com

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Harlow

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 971.255.0138. harlowpdx.com

Somewhere along the quest to be Portland's best gluten-free restaurant, Harlow also became the city's best vegetarian restaurant.

Runner-Up:

Blossoming Lotus

1713 NE 15th Ave / 503.228.0048. blpdx.com

Third Place:

Laughing Planet Cafe

Multiple locations/ laughingplanetcafe.com

Best Vegan Restaurant

Blossoming Lotus

1713 NE 15th Ave / 503.228.0048. blpdx.com

It's a brave vegan restaurant that offers a Weekend Brunch. Blossoming Lotus doesn't just provide this service for hungover vegan Portlanders, it does it well.

Runner-Up:

Harlow

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 971.255.0138. harlowpdx.com

Third Place:

Portobello Vegan Trattoria

1125 SE Division St / 503.754.5993. portobellopdx.com

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Back to Eden Bakery

2217 NE Alberta St / 503.477.5022. backtoedenbakery.com

Living gluten-free doesn't mean you also want to live pastry, cookie and cake-free, too. Back to Eden Bakery is for everyone who needs a reminder that tasting good doesn't mean something has to be unhealthy.

Runner-Up:

Harlow
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 971.255.0138. harlowpdx.com

Third Place:

Corbett Fish House

5901 SW Corbett Ave/ 503.246.4434. corbettfishhouse.com

Best Paleo Options

Dick's Kitchen

Two locations / dickskitchen.com

Hamburgers aren't the first thing that comes to mind when we think paleo (or even probably the second thing) but chef Richard Shatnick put together a truly mouthwatering menu with a wealth of options for paleo, vegetarian and vegan dietary needs. Also, there's a pork-duck burger patty.

Runner-Up:

Cultured Caveman

Three carts and a restaurant / culturedcavemanpdx.com

Third Place:

Laughing Planet Cafe

Multiple locations / laughingplanetcafe.com

Best Pub Food

Horse Brass Pub
4534 SE Belmont St / 503.232.2202. Horsebrass.com

The Horse Brass is one of the most important pubs in the history of Portland's brew culture. It also has some killer meat pies and fish and chips.

Runner-Up:

McMenamins

Multiple locations / mcmenamins.com

Third Place:

Tabor Tavern

5325 E Burnside St / 503.208.3544. tabortavern.com

Best Steak House

Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St / 503.206.3097. laurelhurstmarket.com

Laurelhurst Market is a place where you can get a life-changing cut of meat or steak tartare without a hint of steak house pretension.

Runner-Up:

RingSide Steakhouse

2165 W Burnside St / 503.223.1513. ringsidesteakhouse.com

Third Place:

OX Restaurant

2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd / 503.284.3366. oxpdx.com

Best Barbecue

Podnah's Pit Barbecue

1625 NE Killingsworth St / 503.281.3700. podnahspit.com

Brisket is good. Chips and salsa are good. Tex-Mex with brisket is good. I guess what we're saying is that Podnah's Pit is, like, really good.

Runner-Up:

Russell Street Bar-B-Q

325 NE Russell St / 503.528.8224. russellstreetbbq.com

Third Place:

The People's Pig

3217 N Williams Ave / 503.282.2800. peoplespig.com

Best Bakery

St. Honore Boulangerie

Three locations/ sainthonorebakery.com

Named for the French patron saint of bakers and pastry chefs, St. Honore Boulangerie pairs excellent Normandy-style bread with a healthy cider tap list.

Runner-Up:

Petit Provence

Multiple locations / provencepdx.com

Third Place:

Grand Central Bakery

Multiple location / grandcentralbakery.com

Best Food Cart

Wolf & Bear's

Three locations / eatwolfandbears.com

Wolf and Bear's falafel is one of the rare unimpeachably excellent sandwiches in town. It's been a known fact that even Jerry Seinfeld has had one.

Runner-Up:

Koi Fusion

Multiple locations / koifusionpdx.com

Third Place:

Potato Champion

3217 N Williams Ave / 503.282.2800. potatochampion.com

Best Food Cart Pod

10th and Alder

SW 10th and Alder St

The 10th & Alder food cart pod isn't just Portland's largest, it's also an excellent incubator for the city's next generation of restaurants. The People's Pig and El Cubo de Cuba are just two examples of carts that made the jump from 10th and Alder to brick and mortar.

Runner-Up:

Cartlandia

8145 SE 82nd Ave / 503.358.7873. cartlandia.com

Third Place:

Cartopia

1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Best Place to Eat Sustainably

Bamboo Sushi

Three locations / bamboosushi.com

As delicious as it is, sushi has the specter of the world's rapidly depleting fisheries hanging over it. Luckily for Portlanders, Bamboo Sushi is the first certified sustainable sushi shack in the world.

Runner-Up:

People's Food Co-op

3029 SE 21st Ave / 503.674.2642. peoples.coop

Third Place:

Laughing Planet Cafe

Multiple locations / laughingplanetcafe.com

Best Smoothie / Juice Bar

KURE

Three locations / kurejuicebar.com

A healthy body is the key to an active, healthy life, and KURE's superfood-stuffed smoothies and bowls are here to help you have both.

Runner-Up:

Canteen

2816 SE Stark St / 503.922.1858. canteenpdx.com

Third Place:

Greenleaf Juicing Company

Multiple locations / greenleafjuice.com

Best Dessert House

Papa Haydn

Two locations. papahaydn.com.

Papa Haydn has been churning out some of Portland's finest desserts since before Portland was Portland.

Runner-Up:

Pix Pâtisserie

2225 E Burnside St / 971.271.7166. pixpatisserie.com

Third Place:

Rimsky-Korsakoffee House

707 SE 12th Ave / 503.232.2640

Best Tea House

Townshend's Tea Company

Three locations. townshendstea.com

"Tea" is one of the larger, more vaguely defined members of the beverage family. Thankfully, Townshend's brings black, green, white, chai, herbal and bubble teas from all around the world under one roof in Portland.

Runner-Up:

The Tao of Tea

3430 SE Belmont St / 503.736.0119. taooftea.com

Third Place:

Tea Chai Te

Multiple locations / teachaite.com

Best Coffee Shop

Case Study Coffee Roasters

Three locations. / 503.477.8221. casestudycoffee.com

Case Study is the kind of coffee roaster willing to host coffee tastings and cocktail mixers to introduce people to the wonderful Central American farms where their beans are grown.

Runner-Up:

Water Avenue Coffee

1028 SE Water Ave #145 503.808.7084 / wateravenuecoffee.com

Third Place:

Coava Coffee Roasters

1300 SE Grand Ave / 503.894.8134. coavacoffee.com

Best Coffee Roaster

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Multiple locations. stumptowncoffee.com.

The roasters that put Portland coffee on the map are still churning out a wonderful product, albeit on a national level now.

Runner-Up:

Coava Coffee Roasters

1300 SE Grand Ave / 503.894.8134. coavacoffee.com

Third Place:

Water Avenue Coffee

1028 SE Water Ave #145 503.808.7084 / wateravenuecoffee.com

Best Brewery

Breakside Brewery

Two locations. / breakside.com

There isn't much left to say about Breakside at this point. Their beers seem to win every category they're nominated for, whether in statewide, national or Willamette Week readers' poll, It's good.

Runner-Up:

Deschutes Brewery

210 NW 11th Ave / 503.296.4906. deschutesbrewery.com

Third Place:

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd / 503.232.4677. hopworksbeer.com

Best Winery

Sokol Blosser

5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln, Dayton, OR / 503.864.2282. sokolblosser.com

Aside from opening one of the state's first wineries in 1971, Sokol Blosser has also pioneered the field of wine doggery. Legendary cheese bandit Andre may no longer roam the grounds, but Twix the Wine Poodle has filled in admirably.

Runner-Up:

SE Wine Collective

2425 SE 35th Pl / 503.208.2061. sewinecollective.com

Third Place:

Stoller Family Estate

16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 503.864.3404. stollerfamilyestate.com

Best Distillery

New Deal Distillery

900 SE Salmon St / 503.234.2513. newdealdistillery.com

New Deal Distillery was at the forefront of Portland's burgeoning craft liquor industry, and just one sip of the of the juniper-forward Portland Dry Gin 33 will give you a good idea why it remains one of the best.

Runner-Up:

Eastside Distilling

1512 SE 7th Ave / 503.926.7060. eastsidedistilling.com

Third Place:

Clear Creek Distillery

2389 NW Wilson St / 503.248.9470. clearcreekdistillery.com

Best Cidery

Portland Cider Company

Bldg F 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Clackamas, OR / 503.908.7654. portlandcider.com

A cidery with a decidedly English slant, Portland Cider Company even went so far as to recreate Scrumpy, the moonshine of the British cider industry, earlier this year.

Runner-Up:

Reverend Nat's Hard Cider

1813 NE 2nd Ave / 503.567.2221, reverendnatshardcider.com

Third Place:

Bushwhacker Cider

1212-D SE Powell Blvd. 503.445.0577. bushwhackercider.com

Best Burger

Killer Burger

Multiple locations / killerburger.com

Killer Burger's big, greasy, bacon-laden burgers live up to the chain's name—and potentially both meanings if you're not careful.

Runner-Up:

Slow Bar

533 SE Grand Ave / 503.230.7767 / slowbar.net

Third Place:

Little Big Burger

Multiple locations. littlebigburger.com.

Best Pizza

Apizza Scholls

4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.233.1286 / apizzascholls.com

Apizza Scholls not only makes the best pizza in town, but the New Haven-style pizza joint also helps protect you from yourself with a three-topping limit.

Runner-Up:

Sizzle Pie

Multiple locations. / sizzlepie.com

Third Place:

Flying Pie Pizzeria

Multiple locations. / flying-pie.com

Best Burrito

Los Gorditos

Three locations. losgorditospdx.com

"Best Burrito" is a large, competitive field filled with worthy combatants, but Los Gorditos has an ace up its sleeve: It churns out exceptional burritos that are also vegan-friendly.

Runner-Up:

Robo Taco

607 SE Morrison St / 503.232.3707. robotacopdx.com

Third Place:

King Burrito

2924 N Lombard St / 503.283.9757. kingburritomexicanfood.com

Best Sushi

Bamboo Sushi

Three locations. bamboosushi.com

Whether you want some traditional nigiri or you'd rather see mackerel served in a small burning pagoda, Bamboo Sushi is the place to go.

Runner-Up:

Mio Sushi

Multiple locations / miosushi.com

Third Place:

Saburo's Sushi House Restaurant

1667 SE Bybee Blvd / 503.236.4237. saburos.com

Best Banh Mi

Best Baguette

Two locations / thebestbaguette.com

The reader's selection for the best Banh Mi in town is also the most convenient: Best Baguette has a drive-thru.

Runner-Up:

Double Dragon

1235 SE Division St / 503.230.8340. doubledragonpdx.com

Third Place:

Lúc Lác Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2nd Ave / 503.222.0047. luclackitchen.com

Best Ramen

Boxer Ramen

Two locations. boxerramen.com.

The ramen wing of Micah Camden's fast-casual empire boasts not only a fantastically spicy miso, but also some killer okonomiyaki tater tots. Have a tallboy or two to help wash them down.

Runner-Up:

Boke Bowl

1028 SE Water Ave / 503.719.5698. bokebowl.com

Third Place:

Noraneko

1430 SE Water Ave / 503.238.6356. noranekorameen.com

Best Pad Thai

Pad Thai Kitchen

2309 SE Belmont St / 503.232.8766.

Pad Thai Kitchen makes Portland's best pad thai because of course it does. It'd have to change the name if it didn't.

Runner Up:

E-San Thai Cuisine

133 SW 2nd Ave / 503.223.4090. e-santhai.com

Third Place:

Cha'ba Thai

Two locations.chabathaipdx.com.

Best Pho

Pho Van

Three locations. phovanrestaurant.com.

Beginning on Southeast 82nd Avenue in 1992, Pho Van has been serving pho since before many of us knew what pho was.

Runner-Up:

Lúc Lác Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2nd Ave / 503.222.0047. luclackitchen.com

Third Place:

Pho Hung

Two locations.

Best Teriyaki

Du’s Grill

5365 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.284.1773. dusgrill.com

There aren't any frills about this small teriyaki shack on Sandy Boulevard: just pick a meat and start munching away on this grill-kissed, garlic-ginger perfection on rice.

Runner-Up:

Ate-Oh-Ate

2454 E Burnside St / 503.445.6101. ate-oh-ate.com

Third Place:

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

Two locations / nohos.com

Best Bagel

Spielman Bagels

2200 NE Broadway St

503.477.9045 / Spielmanbagels.com

Spielman's signature sourdough bagels are covered with enough seeds to make a loaf of Dave's Killer Bread blush.

Runner-Up:

Bowery Bagels

310 NW Broadway / 503.227.6674. bowerybagels.com

Third Place:

Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

6420 SE Foster Rd / 971.271.8613. hhboiledbagels.com

Best Wings

Fire on the Mountain
Three locations / portlandwings.com

While wings are on nearly every brewery menu, Fire on the Mountain took a decidedly different route to this destination: It began as a wings joint that expanded into a brewery. Try the Caribbean Jerk. Or the spicy peanut. Or el Jefe. Who are we kidding? Try them all.

Runner-Up:

Pok Pok

3226 SE Division St / 503.232.1387. pokpokpdx.com

Third Place:

NEPO 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave / 503.288.8080. nepo42.com

Best Chowder

Salty’s on the Columbia

3839 NE Marine Dr / 503.288.4444. saltys.com

Salty's seafood chowder—a wonderful creamy mixture of clams, Oregon Bay shrimp, scallops and bacon—is more than just an exceptional bowl of chowder. Slurping it down with the Columbia on your side and Mount Hood in the distance feels like a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.

Runner-Up:

OX Restaurant

2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.284.3366 / oxpdx.com

Third Place:

Hawthorne Fish House

4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 503.548.4434. corbettfishhouse.com/hawthorne-fish-house

Best Omelet

Mother's Bistro & Bar

212 SW Stark St / 503.464.1122. mothersbistro.com

Omelets are a mother's way of saying that she truly loves you. The omelet du jour curated from mothers everywhere is Mother's way of saying she loves Portland.

Runner-Up:

Jam on Hawthorne

2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.234.4790. jamonhawthorne.com

Third Place:

Original Hotcake House

1002 SE Powell Blvd / 503.236.7402. hotcakehouse.com

Best Taco

¿Por Que No?

Two locations. porquenotacos.com

Some people thought $2.50 was too much for a taco when ¿Por Que No? opened its doors in 2005. Over a decade later and Bryan Steelman's Oaxaca-meets-Pacific Northwest taco joint still has lines going around the block.

Runner-Up:

Robo Taco

607 SE Morrison St / 503.232.3707. robotacopdx.com

Third Place:

Taqueria Nueve

727 SE Washington St / 503.954.1987. taquerianueve.com

Best Hot Pot

Hot Pot City

1975 SW 1st Ave / 503.224.6696

The spiritual sister of Best Pad Thai-winner Pad Thai Kitchen, Hot Pot City is fairly straight forward: you get a burner, some broth, a wealth of meat, vegetable and vegetable offerings and, baby, you've got a hot pot going.

Runner-Up:

Beijing Hot Pot

2768 SE 82nd Ave / 503.774.2525. thebeijinghotpot.com

Third Place:

Good Taste Noodle House

7525 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro, OR / 503.718.7452. goodtastenoodlehouse.com

Best Sausage

Olympia Provisions

Two locations / olympiaprovisions.com

These fatty, salty, sometimes spicy cured sausages are the platonic ideal of what salame, chorizo and loukaniko can be.

Runner-Up:

Otto's Sausage Kitchen

4138 SE Woodstock Blvd 503.771.6714 / ottossausage.com

Third Place:

Edelweiss Sausage & Delicatessen

3119 SE 12th Ave / 503.238.4411. edelweissdeli.com

Best Fish & Chips

Horse Brass Pub

4534 SE Belmont St / 503.232.2202. horsebrass.com

Like most pub food, fish and chips is an exercise in greasy simplicity. Fish, batter and a deep fryer are pretty much all you need. It's no wonder that one of the city's finest pubs also serves Portland's favorite beer-battered halibut.

Runner-Up:

Hawthorne Fish House

4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 503.548.4434. corbettfishhouse.com/hawthorne-fish-house

Third Place:

The Frying Scotsman

9 SW Alder St / 503.706.3841

Best Izakaya

Biwa

215 SE 9th Ave / 503.239.8830. biwarestaurant.com

Biwa is that rare izakaya joint that is most famous for its late night burger, a juicy burger topped with char siu pork and kimchi mayo.

Runner-Up:

Miho Izakaya

4057 N Interstate Ave / 503.719.6152. mihopdx.com

Third Place:

Tanuki

8029 SE Stark St / tanukipdx.com

Best Donut

Blue Star Donuts

Multiple locations.bluestardonuts.com

Unlike some of the city's other notable doughnut makers, Blue Star doesn't rely on kitsch or stale cereal to sell doughnuts. Blue Star's secret is buttery brioche.

Runner-Up:

Pip's Original Doughnuts

4759 NE Fremont St / 503.206.8692. facebook.com/PipsOriginal

Third Place:

Tonallis Donuts & Cream

2805 NE Alberta St / 503.284.4510

Best Ice Cream

Salt & Straw

Multiple locations / saltandstraw.com

Fish sauce, dill pickles and olive oil aren't the first flavoring agents that come to mind when you think of ice cream, but don't tell that to Salt & Straw, Portland's most popular and adventurous ice cream company.

Runner-Up:

Ruby Jewel

Three locations. / rubyjewel.com

Third Place:

Fifty Licks

2021 SE Clinton St #101 503.395.3333 / fifty-licks.com

Best Frozen Yogurt

Eb & Bean

1425 NE Broadway St / 503.281.6081

By getting all of its dairy from within 100 miles of Portland, Eb & Bean has staked its claim as the city's first and best farm-to-cone frozen yogurt joint.

Runner-Up:

The Maple Parlor
3538 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.206.4757 / themapleparlor.com

Third Place:

Nectar Froyo
Two locations. / nectarfroyo.com
Best Chocolatier

Moonstruck

Multiple locations.

Moonstruck is more than a fantastic chocolatier in Portland, it frequently collaborates with the robust local liquor industry to bring you some of the tastiest, booziest chocolate truffles you've ever tasted.

Runner-Up:

Alma Chocolate
140 NE 28th Ave / 503.517.0262

Third Place:

Missionary Chocolates
2712 NE Glisan St / 503.206.8439
Best Pie

Lauretta Jean's

Two locations.

Piemaker Kate McMillen learned everything she knows about pie making from her grandmother, the titular Lauretta Jean. Let's just say there's a reason why Willamette Week dubbed her the "Queen of Crusts."

Runner-Up:

Pacific Pie Co.
Two locations / pacificpie.com

Third Place:

Random Order Coffeehouse
1800 NE Alberta St / 971.340.6995
Best Bloody Mary

Tasty n Sons

3808 N Williams Ave / 503.621.1400

The Bloody Mary is the rarely mentioned key to a good brunch spot. Tasty n Sons' mary menu goes five large with Asian-inspired Dim Summore standing out with its Sriracha-y goodness.

Runner-Up:

The Country Cat Dinner House
7937 SE Stark St / 503.408.1414

Third Place:

Holman’s Bar & Grill
15 SE 28th Ave / 503.231.1093
Best Margarita

¿Por Que No?

Two locations.

Once again, ¿Por Que No? wins the Best of Portland triple crown: Best Mexican, Best Taco and Best Margarita. Owner Bryan Steelman was even kind enough to share his margarita recipe with the public.

Runner-Up:

The Matador
Two locations.

Third Place:

Nuestra Cocina
2135 SE Division St / 503.232.2135
Best Mimosa

Night Light Lounge

2100 SE Clinton St / 503.731.6500

The name "Night Light Lounge" doesn't exactly conjure up the image of a good mimosa spot. That is, until you see the "Mix Your Own Mimosa" option where the server drops a bottle off at your table.

Runner-Up:

Salty’s on the Columbia
3839 NE Marine Dr / 503.288.4444

Third Place:

Brix Tavern
1338 NW Hoyt St / 503.943.5995
Best Cocktail

The Sapphire Hotel

5008 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.232.6333 / thesapphirehotel.com

This sultry seedy hotel-cum-date spot offers a wealth of strong cocktail options, even if the aptly named, Pop Rocks-filled Most Popular Drink sounds decidedly unsexy.

Runner-Up:

Rum Club
720 SE Sandy Blvd / 503.265.8807

Third Place:

Clyde Common
1014 SW Stark St / 503.228.3333
Best Tallboy

Rainier

Wherever beer is sold.

Here in Portland, we like our flavorless, mass-produced tallboys—or "pounders," to use the parlance of our times—as locally sourced as possible.

Runner-Up:

Tecate

Third Place:

Pabst Blue Ribbon
Best Strip-Club Food

Acropolis

Steakhouse

8325 SE McLoughlin Blvd 503.231.9611 / acropolispdx.com

The steak bites might actually be the more famous than the dancers at Acropolis at this point.

Runner-Up:

Santeria
703 SW Ankeny St / 503.956.7624

Third Place:

Casa Diablo
2839 NW St Helens Rd 503.222.6600 / casadiablo.com
Best Late-Night Menu

Le Bistro Montage

301 SE Morrison St / 503.234.1324

Serving Cajun and Creole food—including a mac and cheese menu that runs nine deep—until 4 am on weekends is a power play by Le Bistro Montage.

Runner-Up:

Lúc Lác Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2nd Ave / 503.222.0047

Third Place:

Dot’s Cafe
2521 SE Clinton St / 503.235.0203
Best Prix Fixe Menu

Beast

5425 NE 30th Ave / 503.841.6968

$102 gets you a six course dinner at Naomi Pomeroy's Beast. The menu changes weekly, but one thing never changes: You will eat every scrap of it. Even if your stomach is already full, your taste buds won't let any of this food go to waste.

Runner-Up:

Farm Spirit
1414 SE Morrison St

Third Place:

Langbaan
6 SE 28th Ave / 971.344.2564
Best Food & Drink Event

Portland Dining Month

Portland Dining Month is the the most wonderful time of the year where the city's finest—and sometimes most expensive—open their doors to serve a special meal at a modest price.

Runner-Up:

Feast Portland

Third Place:

Bite of Oregon
Best Chef

Lisa Schroeder—

Mother's Bistro

Lisa Schroeder opened Mother's Bistro to make slow-cooked, comforting "Mother Food." Since opening its doors in 2000, Mother's Bistro has won countless awards and national acclaim, but Schroeder hasn't forgotten what makes it all work. She spotlights the story and recipes of a new mother every month.

Runner-Up:

John Gorham – Toro Bravo
120 NE Russell St / 503.281.4464

Third Place:

Gabriel Rucker – Le Pigeon
738 E Burnside St / 503.546.8796
Best Patio

White Owl Social Club

1305 SE 8th Ave / 503.236.9672

It's not just about the impressive square footage of this inner Southeast bar's patio. It's about the music, events, people and occasional popup barbecue you'll stumble into once you're there.

Runner-Up:

Rontoms
600 E Burnside St / 503.236.4536

Third Place:

Teote
1615 SE 12th Ave / 971.888.5281
Best Delivery

Portland Pedal Power

738 SE Washington St / 503.764.1415

Portland Pedal Power is a way of having your tamales, pies and Yumm! bowl come to you without having to worry about any harmful CO2 emissions.

Runner-Up:

Postmates

Third Place:

Delivery Dudes
Best Bookstore

Powell's Books

Multiple locations.

Powell's just might be the only bookstore in the world that doubles as a tourist destination.

Runner-Up:

Annie Bloom’s Books
7834 SW Capitol Hwy

Third Place:

Mother Foucault’s
523 SE Morrison St / 503.236.2665
Best Comic-Book Store

Things From

Another World

Three locations in the Portland area.

Things From Another World offers a large selection of outsider comics to go with the standard Marvel and DC fare and its excellent online service.

Runner-Up:

Bridge City Comics
3725 N Mississippi Ave

Third Place:

Floating World Comics
400 NW Couch St / 503.241.0227
Best Toy Store

Finnegan's

820 SW Washington St 503.221.0306 / finneganstoys.com

Portland's favorite independent toystore steers clear of action figures and Nerf guns, opting instead for books, dolls, tea sets and building blocks.

Runner-Up:

Thinker Toys
7784 SW Capitol Hwy

Third Place:

Kids at Heart Toys
3445 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.231.2954 / kidsathearttoys.com
Best Boutique

Sloan Boutique

Three locations.

This chic women's boutique's emphasis on affordable style and convenient locations across the city—and adjoining shoe boutique, plaTform—make it a hit.

Runner-Up:

Naked City
2701 SE Belmont St / 503.239.3837

Third Place:

Altar PDX
3279 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.236.6120 / altarpdx.com
Best Women’s

Boutique

Sloan Boutique

Three locations.

Great prices are one thing, but Sloan's attendants also want to make sure you know how to unlock your clothing's full potential, going so far as to create instructional videos on how to wrap a sweater wrap.

Runner-Up:

Paloma Clothing
6316 SW Capitol Hwy / 503.246.3417

Third Place:

Altar PDX
3279 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.236.6120 / altarpdx.com
Best Men’s Boutique

Animal Traffic

Two locations.

Rugged, sharp, comfortable and above all, durable gear for the outdoors.

Runner-Up:

John Helmer
969 SW Broadway / 503.223.4976

Third Place:

Machus
542 E Burnside St / 503.206.8626
Best Specialty Shop

Paxton Gate

4204 N Mississippi Ave

Taxidermy is making a comeback of sorts, as long as the animals are as ethically sourced as the work you'll find at Paxton Gate.

Runner-Up:

ReRack
2240 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.875.6055

Third Place:

Black Star Bags
2033 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.284.4752 / blackstarbags.com
Best Window Display

Sunlan Lighting

3901 N Mississippi Ave

Walking past this Mississippi lighting store at night is like having an unexpected, trippy Christmas Eve every night.

Runner-Up:

Red Light Clothing Exchange
3590 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.963.8888

Third Place:

Altar PDX
3279 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.236.6120 / altarpdx.com
Best Shoe Store

Imelda's Shoes

and Louie's Shoes

for Men

3426 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.233.7476 / imeldas.com

Imelda's isn't a place for stilettos or fancy high heels. It's more of a friendly, no-pressure environment where you go to get your badass bitch boots.

Runner-Up:

Clogs-N-More
Three locations. / clogsnmore.com

Third Place.

PedX
2005 NE Alberta St / 503.460.0760
Best Jewelry Shop

Gilt – Gem Set Love

720 NW 23rd Ave / 503.226.0629

Whether you're looking for that special Edwardian platinum ring with diamonds and sapphire filigree engagement ring or perhaps a less gaudy recycled ring using a vintage cast, Gem Set Love has been the place to go for 22 years.

Runner-Up:

betsy & iya
2403 NW Thurman St

Third Place:

Gold Door
1434 SE 37th Ave / 503.232.6069
Best Eyewear Shop

Eyes on Broadway

2300 NE Broadway St

Eyes on Broadway is a full service eyewear shop where you can get those thick cat's eye rims you always wanted.

Runner-Up:

Myoptic
3978 N Williams Ave / 503.493.7070

Third Place:

Blink
2719 SE 21st Ave / 503.546.2565
Best Clothing

Resale Store

Buffalo Exchange

Multiple locations.

The rare time when the Portland readers side with the largest clothing consignment store in the country.

Runner-Up:

Red Light Clothing Exchange
3590 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.963.8888

Third Place:

Crossroads Trading Co.
Two locations.
Best Antique /

Vintage Store

House of Vintage

3315 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.236.1991

There are over 60 vendors in this sprawling 13,000 square foot "house" of vintage clothing, shoes and accessories. It's less a house than a sprawling warehouse of antiquity.

Runner-Up:

Grand Marketplace
1005 SE Grand Ave / 503.208.2580

Third Place:

Stars Antiques Mall
7030 SE Milwaukie Ave 503.235.5990 / starsantique.com
Best Home Goods Store

City Liquidators

823 SE 3rd Ave / 503.230.7716

Your one-stop shop to get a patch of PDX carpet and bemoan the loss of old Portland.

Runner-Up:

Mirador
2106 SE Division St / 503.231.5175

Third Place:

Beam and Anchor
2710 N Interstate Ave / 503.367.3230
Best Furniture

Rerun

707 NE Fremont St / 503.517.3786

Furniture, clothing, jewelry, books, movies, music…you name it and Rerun will help it find a new home.

Runner-Up

City Liquidators
823 SE 3rd Ave / 503.230.7716

Third Place:

Dania Furniture Co.
Two locations / daniafurniture.com
Best Kitchen Store

Kitchen Kaboodle

Multiple locations.

Kitchen Kaboodle has everything you need to bring your kitchen up to code, yes, but it also has a wide selection of groovy furniture. One could say, Kitchen Kaboodle has the whole kit and kaboodle, but such low-hanging fruit is beneath Willamette Week.

Runner-Up:

Sur La Table
Two locations.

Third Place:

Mirador
2106 SE Division St / 503.231.5175
Best Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

Multiple locations.

This giant hardware store franchise allows local owners like Uptown Hardware to stock their stores with whatever hardware supplies to fit your home-crafting needs.

Runner-Up:

Hippo Hardware
1040 E Burnside St / 503.231.1444

Third Place:

W.C. Winks Hardware
200 SE Stark St / 503.227.5336
Best Garden Supply /Nursery

Portland Nursery

Two locations.

Gardening is so much more than just setting plants in soil and occasionally watering them. Portland Nursery offers year-round classes to make sure you don't run into any surprises in your home garden.

Runner-Up:

Al’s Garden Center
Three locations.

Third Place:

Garden Fever
3433 NE 24th Ave / 503.287.3200
Best Flower Shop

Sammy's Flowers

1710 W Burnside St / 503.222.9759

Sammy's Flowers offers both traditional arrangements and ones that try to replicate the vibe of the Portland streets they're named after, from stately Winston Drive to the sleek style of Burnside.

Runner-Up:

New Seasons Market
Multiple locations.

Third Place:

Solabee Flowers and Botanicals
Two locations.
Best Grocery Store

New Seasons Market

Multiple locations.

From their amazing customer service, vibrant produce to delicious samples – New Seasons Market is dedicated to keeping portlanders happy and healthy.

Runner-Up:

Fred Meyer
Multiple locations / fredmeyer.com

Third Place:

People’s Food Co-op
3029 SE 21st Ave / 503.674.2642
Best Place to Hang Out in New Seasons

Deli

There are enough free samples that you could skip lunch.

Runner Up:

Bakery

Third Place:

Produce section
Best Food Co-op

People's Food Co-op

3029 SE 21st Ave / 503.674.2642

People's Food is one of those special cooperatives that not only kicked off the trend of community-owned grocery stores, it also hosts the longest-running farmers' market in town.

Runner-Up:

Alberta Co-op
1500 NE Alberta St / 503.287.4333

Third Place:

Food Front
Two locations.
Best Ethnic Market

Uwajimaya

10500 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton, OR / 503.643.4512

The largest Japanese supermarket in the Portland area can be a dangerous place: Go in there without a clear objective and you'll leave with a cart overflowing with gyoza, soba, sweet, sweet Beard Papa cream puffs, and much, much more.

Runner-Up:

Portland Mercado
7238 SE Foster Rd

Third Place:

Fubonn Shopping Center
2850 SE 82nd Ave #80 / (503) 517-8899
Best Farmers Market

PSU—Portland

Farmers Market

SW Park & SW Montgomery

The PSU Farmers Market on the South Park Blocks is an ideal way to spend a sunny Saturday afternoon browsing the organic produce while munching a delicious Italian sausage from Salumeria di Carlo.

Runner-Up:

Hollywood Farmers Market
4420 NE Hancock St / 503.709.7403

Third Place:

Woodstock Farmers Market
4600 SE Woodstock Blvd 971.208.5522
Best Meat Counter

Gartner's Country

Meat Market

7450 NE Killingsworth St 503.252.7801 / gartnersmeats.com

Proudly defending the food chain since 1959, Gartner's offers an indecently large selection of meat to go along with processing services for people who like their meat a little gamier.

Runner-Up:

Laurelhurst Market
3155 E Burnside St / 503.206.3097

Third Place:

New Seasons Market
Multiple locations.
Best Wine Shop

Division Wines

3564 SE Division St / 503.234.7281

Over 800 bottles of wine—with an emphasis on small production vineyards—line the shelves of Division Wines, which is half wine retailer, half wine bar and all wine lover.

Runner-Up:

Blackbird Wine Shop
4323 NE Fremont St / 503.282.1887

Third Place:

Vino
137 SE 28th Ave / 503.235.8545
Best Bottle Shop

Belmont Station

4500 SE Stark St / 503.232.8538

Somewhere between the 1,200 bottles and more than 20 rotating taps, the Beer Goddess' beer bar and bottle shop is the closest you'll come to reaching true Beervana.

Runner-Up:

John’s Market
3535 SW Multnomah Blvd 503.244.2617

Third Place:

Portland Bottle Shop
7960 SE 13th Ave / 503.232.5202
Best Smoke Shop

Rich's Cigar Store

Two locations.

Rich's Cigar Store is a true throwback, and we're not just talking about the 1,500 cigar facings and 200 tobacco blends: It has over 2,500 print periodicals on the shelves, too.

Runner-Up:

Third Eye Shoppe
3950 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.232.3393 / 3rdeyeshoppe.com

Third Place:

Mary Jane’s House of Glass
Multiple locations.
Best Vape Shop

Division Vapor

Two locations.

"Vape on, Portland" is the motto for this one-stop shop for Portland's vaping community.

Runner-Up:

Merwin’s Vape & Vintage
3611 SE Division St / 503.235.3533

Third Place:

Elements
3340 SE Hawthorne Blvd 971.373.8192 / elementsvape.com
Best Skate Shop

Cal's Pharmacy

1400 E Burnside St / 503.233.1237

You won't find any actual drugs at Cal's Pharamcy, just dope boards and threads.

Runner-Up:

Shrunken Head
531 SE Morrison St / 503.232.4323

Third Place:

Daddies
5909 NE 80th Ave / 503.281.5123
Best Tattoo Shop

Atlas Tattoo

4543 N Albina Ave / 503.281.7499

From the colorful psychedelia of co-founder Jerry Ware to the Native American-inflected naturalistic work of Cheyenne Sawyer, Atlas Tattoo has been creating some of the city's best tattoos for nearly 20 years.

Runner-Up:

Wonderland Tattoo
7036 SE 52nd Ave / 971.254.4352

Third Place:

Adorn Tattoos, Piercing & Jewelry
3941 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.232.6222 / adornbodyart.com
Best Tattoo Artist

Alice Kendall—

Wonderland Tattoos

7036 SE 52nd Ave / 971.254.4352

From a mail-order tattoo kit in the early 90s to owning her own tattoo parlor in Portland, Alice Kendall's illustrative, botanical style has captivated inked up Portlanders.

Runner-Up:

Brynn Sladky—Blacklist Tattoo
brynn.tattoo

Third Place:

Joanne Martian—Martian Arts

Tattoo Studio

3352 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.477.5069
Best Sex Shop

She Bop

Two locations.

She Bop was founded 7 years ago to go beyond the kitsch seediness of the traditional sex shop by adding an emphasis on education and in creating a sex-positive environment for people of all genders and sexual orientations.

Runner-Up:

Spartacus
300 SW 12th Ave / 503.224.2604

Third Place:

Fantasy for Adults Only
Multiple locations.
Best Record Store

Music Millennium

3158 E Burnside St / 503.862.8826

Portland's oldest record store and most storied has had this category locked down since before Willamette Week came to be.

Runner-Up:

Mississippi Records
5202 N Albina Ave / 503.282.2990

Third Place:

Everyday Music
Three locations.
Best Musical

Instrument Store

Trade Up Music

Two locations.

Just because you're getting a new amp doesn't mean your old one has to gather dust in your attic. Trade Up Music can help it find a new, loving home.

Runner-Up:

Portland Music Company
531 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.226.3719

Third Place:

Artichoke Music
3130 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.232.8845 / artichokemusic.org
Best Movie Theater

Hollywood Theatre

4122 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.493.1128

You owe it to yourself to see 2001: A Space Odyssey and Lawrence of Arabia in their original 70mm with

a beer in hand.

Runner-Up:

Laurelhurst Theater
2735 E Burnside St / 503.232.5511

Third Place:

Living Room Theater
341 SW 10th Ave / 971.222.2010
Best Camera Shop

Pro Photo Supply

1112 NW 19th Ave / 503.241.1112

Pro Photo Supply endeavors to be more than just a photo shop; it's a gathering spot for Portland's vibrant photographic community.

Runner-Up:

Blue Moon
8417 N Lombard St / 503.978.0333

Third Place:

Citizens Photo
3070 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.232.8501
Best Print Shop

Morel Ink

4824 NE 42nd Ave / 503.736.0111

From T-shirts to posters to backpacks, you name it and Morel Ink will put a print on it.

Runner-Up:

Paperjam Press
4730 NE Fremont St / 503.238.5777

Third Place:

Brown Printing
2245 N Vancouver Ave 503.284.5086 / brownprn.com
Best Car Dealership

Wentworth Subaru

400 E Burnside St / 503.963.2540

Not to be confused with the catchy jingles from JG Wentworth, Wentworth Subaru on Burnside is where Portlanders go to get the city's signature car.

Runner-Up:

Dick Hannah
Multiple locations. / dickhannah.com

Third Place:

AAA Oregon Autosource
10365 SE Sunnyside Rd 503.241.6840
Best Used-Car

Dealership

AAA Oregon

Autosource—

Larry Heiser

10365 SE Sunnyside Rd 503.241.6840

Many of us need cars. Many of us enjoy the thrill of getting a feel for a new (or used) car. It's just a pity that the act of buying a car is such a pain in the ass. Larry Heiser tries to make this experience as comfortable, quick and painless as possible.

Runner-Up:

Powell Motors
226 NE Grand Ave / 503.233.4889

Third Place:

Enterprise Car Sales
17300 SE McLoughlin Blvd,

Milwaukie, OR / 503.656.1600

Best Motorcycle Dealer

Vespa Portland

2318 NW Vaughn St / 503.222.3779

We've all driven past a special mural on the side of Vespa Portland along 23rd Avenue. It's a mural showing an idyllic Portland, a perfect Portland, a Portland where everyone owns a Vespa.

Runner-Up:

Motocorsa
2170 NW Wilson St / 503.292.7488

Third Place:

Latus Harley-Davidson
11011 N Vancouver Way 503.284.2262
Best Auto Repair

Green Drop Garage

Two locations.

Green Drop Garage is dedicated to the use of sustainable practices while tuning your car, all the way down to recycled oil.

Runner-Up:

Tom Dwyer Automotive Services
530 SE Tenino St / 503.230.2300

Third Place:

Everett Street Auto
509 NW Everett St / 503.221.2411
Best Bank / Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union

Multiple locations.

OnPoint is a local, employee-owned community credit union that tries to be the very opposite of the frustrating, convoluted and impersonal experience of banking with a national titan. tktktk

Runner-Up:

Advantis Credit Union
Multiple locations / advantiscu.org

Third Place:

Rivermark Community Credit Union
Multiple locations / rivermarkcu.org
Best Child Day Care

WeVillage

Multiple locations.

WeVillage emphasizes flexibility in its award-winning, play-based daycare service. Once your child is enrolled in the program, you can drop him or her off at any of the four locations whenever you need.

Runner-Up:

Growing Seeds
Three locations.

Third Place:

ChildRoots
1712 E Burnside St / 503.235.1151
Best Doggie Day Care

Sniff Dog Hotel

1828 NW Raleigh St / 503.208.2366

You can catch happy hour at the hotel with your best friend after he's spent a relaxing day at the salon and spa.

Runner-Up:

LexiDog Boutique
416 NW 10th Ave / 503.243.6200

Third Place:

Dogs Dig It
1132 SE Salmon St / 503.236.8222
Best Pet Store

Pets on Broadway

2762 NE Broadway St

Portland's largest independent pet store is here for the city's entire pet community, handling everything from the well-being of your best friend Oliver Cromwell to donating pet food to local shelters.

Runner-Up:

Meat for Cats and Dogs
2244 E Burnside St / 503.236.6971

Third Place:

Salty’s Dog and Cat Shop
4039 N Mississippi Ave #104 503.249.1432 / saltyspetsupply.com
Best Veterinary Practice

Alberta Veterinary Care

1737 NE Alberta Suite 102 503.206.7700

Pet owners love Alberta Veterinary Care's emphasis on communication, including detailed emails and accessible health information online about your pet after every visit.

Runner-Up:

VCA – North Portland
3000 N Lombard St / 503.285.0462

Third Place:

Rose City Veterinary
809 SE Powell Blvd / 503.232.3105
Best Real Estate Agent

Darcie Alexander— Meadows Group

1902 SE Morrison St / 971-227-8244

In a hot real estate market like Portland, you need an excellent, understanding agent like Darcie Alexander to help guide you into the house or condo of your dreams at a reasonable price.

Runner-Up:

Laura Wood—Think Real Estate
2923 NE Broadway St

Third Place:

Renee DeCuire—PDX Green Team
Best Real Estate Company

Think Real Estate

2923 NE Broadway St

Think Real Estate is a customer-oriented broker that puts in the time and effort to ensure home-buyers find the right fit, location and price.

Runner-Up:

Living Room Realty
Two locations.

Third Place:

Urban Nest Realty
Two locations.
Best Hotel

The Nines

525 SW Morrison St / 877.229.9995

From the central location to the Urban Farmer to the rooftop bar Departure, the Nines is a unique way to experience Portland.

Runner-Up:

Hotel Deluxe
729 SW 15th Ave / 503.219.2094

Third Place:

Ace Hotel
1022 SW Stark St / 503.228.2277
Best Summer Camp

Camp Namanu

10300 SE Camp Namanu Rd,

Sandy, OR / 503.224.7800

Camp Namanu exists to fight the summer learning divide for children in between grades. Just an hour east of Portland, it offers an opportunity for kids to swim, make crafts and learn how to ride horseback, alongside many other healthy outdoor activities.

Runner-Up:

Rock & Roll Camp for Girls

Third Place:

Trackers Earth
4617 SE Milwaukie Ave
Best Nonprofit

The Pixie Project

510 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.542.3432 / pixieproject.org

The Pixie Project gets the majority of its animals from overflowing shelters and underserved rural shelters, and gives them the best possible opportunity to find a lifelong match.

Runner-Up:

Mercy Corps NW
43 SW Naito Pkwy / 503.896.5070

Third Place:

KBOO
20 SE 8th Ave / 503.231.8187
Best Music Venue

Mississippi Studios

3939 N Mississippi Ave

Countless local acts (and a few national ones) have played here since this renovated church opened its doors in 2003, including quite a few of Willamette Week's 100% certified Best New Bands.

Runner-Up:

Doug Fir Lounge
830 E Burnside St / 503.231.9663

Third Place:

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
1332 W Burnside St / 503.225.0047
Best Outdoor

Music Venue

McMenamins

Edgefield

2126 SW Halsey St, Troutdale, OR 503.669.8610

Of all the historic properties McMenamins has renovated, there is none more ambitious than this 74-acre converted farm and poor house just 20 minutes east of Troutdale.

Runner-Up:

Oregon Zoo
4001 SW Canyon Rd / 503.226.1561

Third Place:

Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park / 503.823.7350
Best Place to See Free Music

Laurelthirst

Public House

2958 NE Glisan St / 503.232.1504

Frequented by both the young folks and crunchy Oscar Bluth lookalikes, Laurelthirst offers a mix of old Portland and family-friendly musicians with nary a cover, along with a weekly Americana Brunch.

Runner-Up:

Rontoms
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park / 503.823.7350

Third Place:

PDX Pop Now!
Best Music Festival

Waterfront Blues

Festival

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Even Hobo Pirates drop anchor off the shore to catch this annual concert along the waterfront.

Runner Up:

Pickathon

Third Place:

MusicFestNW Presents

Project Pabst

Best Record Label

Mississippi Records

5202 N Albina Ave / 503.282.2990

This archivally focused record label has a fittingly low online profile. You'll just have to seek out the nearly 300 albums it's released to find out what all the hubbub is about.

Runner-Up:

Kill Rock Stars
107 SE Washington St. Suite 155

Third Place:

Tender Loving Empire
Three locations.
Best Recording

Studio

Jackpot! Recording Studio

2420 SE 50th Ave / 503.239.5389

There aren't many recording studios in the country that can compete with the list of artists Jackpot! has worked with since opening in 1997, Elliott Smith, Sleater-Kinney and Sonic Youth to name a few.

Runner-Up:

Haywire Recording Studios
SE Powell Blvd / 503.775.7795

Third Place:

Kung Fu Bakery
2505 SE 36th Ave / 503.239.4939
Best Local Band

Red Fang

Portland's sludgy stoner-rockers aren't afraid to cut self-deprecating music videos with comedians like Brian Posehn and Fred Armisen.

Runner-Up:

Dirty Revival

Third Place:

Die Robot
Best Hip Hop Artist

Mic Crenshaw

Since coming to Portland in 1992, Mic Crenshaw has been heavily involved not only in the rap scene but also as an activist, outreach coordinator with KBOO and an ambassador for the local hip hop community.

Runner-Up:

Cool Nutz

Third Place:

Mic Capes
Best Rock /

Metal Band

Red Fang

Red Fang isn't going to out-sexy Queens of the Stone Age but it is going to bowl you over with sheer, mountainous force.

Runner-Up:

Sons of Huns

Third Place:

pseudoboss
pseudoboss.rocks
Best Indie-Rock Band

The Thermals

The city's best Indie-Rock Band celebrated the 10th anniversary of its hit album The Body, the Blood, the Machine just a few months ago. It's actually hard to remember a Portland before the Thermals.

Runner-Up:

Typhoon

Third Place:

Summer Cannibals
Best Folk Band

Fruition

Despite its second consecutive win in the Best of Portland readers poll, Fruition has never been fully comfortable with the labels "folk" or "alt-country." It prefers to think of itself as something simpler: a rock band.

Runner-Up:

Pagan Jug Band

Third Place:

Hammerhead
Best Blues Artist

Curtis Salgado

Curtis Salgado has toured with the likes of Carlos Santana and Bonnie Raitt. Salgado was also an inspiration for the Blues Brothers after meeting John Belushi in Eugene during the filming of Animal House.

Runner-Up:

Karen Lovely

Third Place:

Lloyd Jones
Best Classical

Artist

Oregon Symphony

909 SW Washington St 503.228.1353 / orsymphony.org

Founded in 1896, the Oregon Symphony is the oldest symphony on the West Coast and it was also one of the first nationally to hire an African-American conductor. The late James DePriest turned it into a nationally acclaimed group during his 23 years at the helm.

Runner-Up:

Joshua Bell

Third Place:

Cult of Orpheus
Best Jazz Artist

Esperanza Spalding

This jazz bassist, singer and homegrown musical prodigy first reached national fame when she beat out Justin Bieber for Best New Musical Artist at the 53rd Grammy Awards.

Runner-Up:

Mel Brow

Third Place:

Moongriffin
Best Dance Company

Northwest Dance Project

211 NE 10th Ave / 503.421.7434

Portland's largest dance company is known for its intense, daring performances and its frequent collaborations with contemporary international choreographers.

Runner-Up:

BodyVox
1201 NW 17th Ave / 503.229.0627

Third Place:

Oregon Ballet Theatre
720 SW Bancroft St / 503.227.0977
Best Dance Studio

Northwest Dance Project

211 NE 10th Ave / 503.421.7434

Portland's best dance company also hosts daily classes open on a drop-in basis to a public thirsty to learn how to dance everything from ballet to the nae nae.

Runner-Up:

BodyVox
1201 NW 17th Ave / 503.229.0627

Third Place:

Ecdysiast: A Pole Dance Studio
326 SE Madison St / 503.231.2542
Best Place to See Theater

Portland Center Stage

128 NW 11th Ave / 503.445.3700

Founded originally as the northern outpost of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Portland Center Stage presents a mix of classics like A Streetcar Named Desire and more contemporary work like Sex with Strangers.

Runner-Up:

Artists Repertory Theatre
1515 SW Morrison St / 503.241.1278

Third Place:

Portland Playhouse
602 NE Prescott St / 503.488.5822
Best Actor

Vin Shambry

Powerful, sensual and blessed with a tremendous voice, Vin Shambry has delighted Portland crowds for years, with some time on Broadway in-between.

Runner-Up:

Sasha Roiz

Third Place:

Katie Michels
Best Playwright

William Shakespeare

Euripides was robbed!

Runner-Up:

Matt Stanger

Third Place:

Alex Haslett
Best Spoken Word /Storyteller

Brianna Barrett

Brianna Barrett's storytelling career began with the darkest story: a Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in 2013. From video series documenting her fight with cancer to "36 Perfectly Appropriate Dinner Conversations," Barrett has made Portlanders cry, laugh and rejoice.

Runner-Up:

Mindy Nettifee

Third Place:

Jay Flewelling
Best Comedy Club

Helium Comedy Club

1510 SE 9th Ave / 888.643.8669

The Helium may present national comedians on consistent basis, but it hasn't forgotten the local scene with events like the summer Portland's Funniest Person contest.

Runner-Up:

Funhouse Lounge
2432 SE 11th Ave / 503.841.6734

Third Place:

Curious Comedy Theater
5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Best Comedy Night

Lez Stand Up—

Curious Comedy

5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.477.9477

Comedy is an art form heavily influenced by the comedian's point of view, and Lez Stand Up is a rare opportunity to experience an exclusively lesbian comedy show. They're all women. They're all gay. They're all funny as hell.

Runner-Up:

It’s Gonna Be Okay – The Eastburn
1800 E Burnside St / 503.236.2876

Third Place:

Earthquake Hurricane – Velo Cult
1969 NE 42nd Ave / 503.922.2012
Best Ongoing

Comedy Event

Bridgetown Comedy Festival

An annual comedy festival organized and booked by comedians for comedians, ensuring the very best of the Portland comedy scene takes center stage.

Runner-Up:

Lez Stand Up—Curious Comedy
5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.477.9477

Third Place:

Keet It Like a Secret—Jackpot

Recording Studio

2420 SE 50th Ave / 503.239.5389
Best Comedian

Bri Pruett

WW contributor Penelope Bass perhaps best described Pruett when she was named in the Funniest Five in 2013: "[She's] like a childhood friend who makes you pee a little when she catches you off-guard with a joke about her pussy."

Runner-Up:

Curtis Cook

Third Place:

Belinda Carroll
Best Museum

Portland Art

Museum

1219 SW Park Ave / 503.226.2811

Between a permanent collected 42,000 works of art large, a consistent lineup of major traveling exhibitions and the Northwest Film Center, the Portland Art Museum has something to fill anyone with wonder.

Runner-Up

OMSI
1945 SE Water Ave / 503.797.4000

Third Place:

Oregon Historical Society
1200 SW Park Ave / 503.222.1741
Best Arts Festival

TBA festival—PICA

415 SW 10th Ave #300 / 503.242.1419

Performance and visual artists from all around converge in Portland for the annual Time-Based Art Festival, creating a myriad of installations, temporary galleries and unexpected public spaces for art.

Runner-Up:

Portland Saturday Market
2 SW Naito Pkwy / (503) 241-4188

Third Place:

Wordstock
Best Independent Art Gallery

Disjecta

8371 N Interstate Ave / 503.286.9449

Since 2000, not-for-profit Disjecta has worked tirelessly to provide exhibition space for boundary-pushing contemporary artists.

Runner-Up:

Blue Sky
122 NW 8th Ave / 503.225.0210

Third Place:

Blackfish Gallery
420 NW 9th Ave / 503.224.2634
Best Place to Buy Art

Portland Saturday

Market

2 SW Naito Pkwy / (503) 241-4188

Even those of us who don't know or care much about art have a clay goblin mask purchased at the Saturday Market hanging on our living room wall.

Runner-Up:

Crafty Wonderland
808 SW 10th Ave / 503.224.9097

Third Place:

The Real Mother Goose
Four locations.
Best Place to

Make Art

SCRAP

1736 SW Alder St / 503.294.0769

SCRAP is more than a studio that offers regular workshops for aspiring artists and hobby; it's a place where people learn the beauty of recycling, reducing and reusing.

Runner-Up:

Independent Publishing Resources
1001 SE Division St / 503.827.0249

Third Place:

Artistic Portland
318 SW Taylor / 503.206.4631
Best Visual Artist

Evanem

Evanem's handmade stencil art isn't the kind of art you buy at an art gallery and hang on your wall, it's the kind you can wear around town with pride. We recommend the Digital Dame Time tee.

Runner-Up:

Jo Hamilton

Third Place:

Pony Reinhardt
Best Filmmaker

Gus Van Sant

You can see signs around town marking locations where Gus Van Sant shot scenes for films like Drugstore Cowboy. The rest of the country may know him as the director of Good Will Hunting, but we know him as Portland's homegrown auteur.

Runner-Up:

Alicia Rose

Third Place:

Jessica Scalise

Best Film Festival

Portland International Film Festival

930 SW Salmon St / 503.221.1156

From Best Foreign Picture nominees to low-budget Bulgarian flicks about honesty and integrity, PIFF provides an incredible opportunity to experience the international cinemascape.

Runner-Up:

HUMP!

Third Place:

Portland Film Festival
Best Clothing

Designer

Michelle Lesniak

This thrift store and wine enthusiast-turned-fashion designer won season 11 of Project Runway.

Runner-Up:

Elizabeth Dye

Third Place:

Cassie Ridgway
Best Zine

She Shreds

She Shreds is old meets new: a zine dedicated to highlighting, describing and changing the way we look at women guitarists and bassists.

Runner-Up:

Vortex

Third Place:

PORK Magazine
Best Local

Web Series

The Benefits

of Gusbandry

Alicia J. Rose's fitfully funny web-series follows the trials and adventures of Jackie and River in Portland, focusing on the special relationship between a woman and a gay man. Jackie isn't River's beard; he is her gusband.

Runner-Up:

Pedal Powered Talk Show

Third Place:

Catty B’s
Best Bar

The Secret Society

116 NE Russell St / 503.493.3600

The old-fashioned cocktails, prohibition era music and black and white photos at the Secret Society all combine to take you back to the Portland where this 1907 Victorian performance hall was built.

Runner-Up:

The Bye and Bye
1011 NE Alberta St / 503.281.0537

Third Place:

The Liquor Store
3341 SE Belmont St / 503.754.7782
Best New Bar

The Liquor Store

3341 SE Belmont St / 503.754.7782

It is, oddly enough, this cozy Belmont establishment's second consecutive year of being voted the Best New Bar by Willamette Week readers.

Runner-Up:

Bit House Saloon
727 SE Grand Ave / 503.954.3913

Third Place:

Victoria Bar
4835 N Albina Ave / victoriapdx.com
Best Dive Bar

Reel M Inn

2430 SE Division St / 503.231.3880

The secret to a good dive bar is a big deep fryer and a catchy name. Reel M Inn has both in spades.

Runner-Up:

Club 21
2035 NE Glisan St / 503.235.5690

Third Place

Low Brow Lounge
1036 NW Hoyt St / 503.226.0200
Best Sports Bar

Spirit of 77

500 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.232.9977 / spiritof77bar.com

Named for the year that Bill Walton, Mo Lucas and the Blazers gave the city its first championship, the open space, giant screen and rowdy atmosphere make Spirit of 77 feel more like a gym with booze than a sports bar.

Runner-Up:

Blitz
Multiple locations.

Third Place:

Claudia’s
3006 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.232.1744 / claudiaspub.com
Best LGBT Bar

Crush

1400 SE Morrison St / 503.235.8150

Crush prides itself on being the friendliest, most inclusive gay bar in town, right down to the three bathrooms: one with a two man sign, one with two women, and one with a man and a woman.

Runner-Up:

The Lovecraft Bar
421 SE Grand Ave

Third Place:

CC Slaughters
219 NW Davis St / 503.248.9135
Best Cocktail Lounge

Sapphire Hotel

5008 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.232.6333

Billed as a sexy cocktail lounge, this former seedy hotel lounge's extensive menu runs the gamut from sweet libations with Pop Rocks to a PBR with Worcestershire and Tapatio mixed in.

Runner-Up:

The Secret Society
116 NE Russell St / 503.493.3600

Third Place:

Rum Club
720 SE Sandy Blvd / 503.265.8807
Best Date Bar

Sapphire Hotel

5008 SE Hawthorne Blvd / 503.232.6333

Cocktails, mood lighting and ubiquitous blood red coloring create an unquestionably sexy atmosphere, even if the coy couple nearby doesn't seem to be taking advantage of it.

Runner-Up:

Aalto Lounge
3356 SE Belmont St / 503.235.6041

Third Place:

The Secret Society
116 NE Russell St / 503.493.3600
Best Casino

Spirit Mountain

Casino

27100 Salmon River Hwy, Grand Ronde, OR / 503.879.2350

Less than two hours southwest of Portland, you can gamble, smoke indoors and wait in buffet lines with septuagenarians to your heart's delight.

Runner-Up:

Chinook Winds
1777 NW 44th St, Lincoln City, OR 888.244.6665

Third Place:

Devils Point
5305 SE Foster Rd / 503.774.4513
Best Strip Club

Sassy's

927 SE Morrison St / 503.231.1606

With 30 odd taps of grossly underpriced beer—everything is only $2.50 a pint during happy hour—Sassy's is a hell of a bar. There just also happens to be talented naked women performing advanced acrobatic maneuvers in front of a refreshingly mix-gendered crowd.

Runner-Up:

Devils Point
5305 SE Foster Rd / 503.774.4513

Third Place:

Casa Diablo
2839 NW St Helens Rd 503.222.6600 / casadiablo.com
Best Stripper

Hazel Grace

Devils Point
5305 SE Foster Rd / 503.774.4513

Not to be confused with the cancer-stricken protagonist of The Fault in Our Stars, you can find this dazzling brunette at Devil's Point. If you're lucky, you just might get to share the stage with her at Stripperaoke.

Runner-Up:

Elle Stanger
Lucky Devil Lounge
633 SE Powell Blvd / 503.206.7350

Third Place:

Pixie
Devils Point
5305 SE Foster Rd / 503.774.4513
Best Beer Selection on Tap

APEX

1216 SE Division St / 503.273.9227

Fifty taps. Need we say more?

Runner-Up:

Bailey’s Taproom
213 SW Broadway / 503.295.1004

Third Place:

Loyal Legion
710 SE 6th Ave / 503.235.8272
Best Happy Hour

Gold Dust Meridian

3267 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.239.1143

The happy hour deals at this Hawthorne joint don't really stand out (50 cents off wells and pints, $1 off wine) until you notice the hours: 2 to 8 pm every day, all day Sunday.

Runner-Up:

Aalto Lounge
3356 SE Belmont St / 503.235.6041

Third Place:

RingSide Steakhouse
2165 W Burnside St / 503.223.1513
Best Place to Play Darts

Horse Brass Pub

4534 SE Belmont St / 503.232.2202

It's only fitting that darts, the finest pub game, is best played at Horse Brass, Portland's finest pub.

Runner-Up:

Moon and Sixpence
2014 NE 42nd Ave / 503.288.7802

Third Place:

Triple Nickel Pub
3646 SE Belmont St / 503.234.7215
Best Place to Play Pingpong

Pips & Bounce

833 SE Belmont St / 503.928.4664

Pips & Bounce is really more of a ping pong club that also happens to serve booze and Korean fusion tacos.

Runner-Up:

Rontoms
600 E Burnside St / 503.236.4536

Third Place:

The Nest
2715 SE Belmont St / 503.764.9023
Best Place to

Shoot Pool

Goodfoot Pub & Lounge

2845 SE Stark St / 503.239.9292

Four pool stables and stiff drinks, just like how Fast Eddie would have wanted it.

Runner-Up:

Rialto
529 SW 4th Ave / 503.228.7605

Third Place:

Sam’s Billiards
1845 NE 41st Ave / 503.282.8266
Best Place to Dance

Holocene

1001 SE Morrison St / 503.239.7639

WW readers' favorite place to dance is also coincidentally a killer concert hall and wedding venue.

Runner-Up:

Goodfoot Pub & Lounge
2845 SE Stark St / 503.239.9292

Third Place:

Crystal Ballroom
1332 W Burnside St / 503.225.0047
Best Pinball Spot

Ground Kontrol

511 NW Couch St / 503.796.9364

The second floor has a collection of fantastic machines themed after movies and TV shows that time forgot, like the mid-90s Alec Baldwin vehicle, the Shadow.

Runner-Up:

C Bar
2880 SE Gladstone St 503.230.8808 / cbarportland.com

Third Place:

Paymaster Lounge
1020 NW 17th Ave / 503.943.2780
Best Drag Show

Darcelle's

208 NW 3rd Ave / 503.222.5338

This drag show has been going strong since the titular Darcelle XV, the most venerable drag queen on the West Coast and former Grand Marshall of the Rose Festival, founded the Showplace nearly 40 years ago.

Runner-Up:

Crush – Death of Glitter Cabinet
1400 SE Morrison St / 503.235.8150

Third Place:

The Embers Avenue
110 NW Broadway / 503.222.3082
Best Karaoke

Voicebox

Two locations / voiceboxpdx.com

Voicebox's private rooms allow karaoke to be a more personal experience for a few friends, even those who may feel self-conscious, to sing "Midnight Train" together.

Runner-Up:

Chopsticks
Two locations.

Third Place:

Stripparaoke—Devils Point
5305 SE Foster Rd / 503.774.4513
Best Trivia Night

Geeks Who Drink

Multiple Locations.

Geeks Who Drink is a group dedicated to bringing trivia, the thinking man's pub game, to bars all across the country.

Runner-Up:

ShanRock’s Triviology
Multiple locations.

Third Place:

Lake Theater & Cafe
106 N State St, Lake Oswego, OR 503.387.3236
Best Jukebox

The Florida Room

435 N Killingsworth St / 503.287.5658

Not every bar bans Elton John and James Taylor from its jukebox like the Florida Room, but maybe they should.

Runner-Up:

Beulahland
118 NE 28th Ave / 503.235.2794

Third Place:

Slow Bar
533 SE Grand Ave / 503.230.7767
Best DJ

DJ Anjali & the

Incredible Kid

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid first introduced Portland to the driving beats of bhangra, Bollywood and Global Bass on New Year's Eve in 2000.

Runner-Up:

DJ Wicked

Third Place:

DJ Gregarious
Best Bartender

Andrew Moore

Aalto Lounge

Look no further than the cocktail menu at this stylish midcentury lounge (and packed happy hour spot) to understand why bartender and manager Andrew Moore was named the Best Bartender in Portland.

Runner-Up:

Melissa
Lucky Devil Lounge
633 SE Powell Blvd / 503.206.7350

Third Place:

Jesse Lundlin
The Secret Society
116 NE Russell St / 503.493.3600
Best Party of

the Year

Red Dress Party

It's that one night a year when Portlanders come together to put on red dresses and dance their asses off.

Runner-Up:

Feast Portland

Third Place:

Stranger Disco
Best Radio Station

OPB

Oregon Public Broadcasting provides a healthy range of local, national and international programming to keep your mind sharp and informed.

Runner-Up:

107.1 XRAY FM

Third Place:

All Classical Portland
Best Radio Station (Music)

107.1 XRAY FM

By Portland, for Portland, 107.1 XRAY FM gives a "boom mic" to local thinkers, comedians and journalists while also playing music curated by over 80 local DJs.

Runner-Up:

All Classical Portland

Third Place:

94.7 KNRK
Best Radio Station (Talk)

OPB

To go along with nationally syndicated programs like All Things Considered, OPB allows Portland listeners to learn about and confront local issues and culture through Think Out Loud and State of Wonder.

Runner-Up:

KBOO

Third Place:

Best Radio

Personality

Christa Wessel—All Classical Portland

Avid camper, French horn player and former "Mayor of Divaville" Christa Wessel's calm, reassuring voice and insightful interviews provide an ideal gateway into classical music for many Portlanders.

Runner-Up:

Daria, Mitch & Ted – The Buzz

Third Place:

Contessa de la Luna – KBOO
Best Local Radio Show

The Score—All

Classical Portland

Edmund Stone's deep dive into the history of classical music and film scores is a must listen for music lovers and cinephiles alike.

Runner-Up:

Daria, Mitch & Ted—The Buzz

Third Place:

Heavy Breather—XRAY
Best Local Blog

Bike Portland

Bike Portland has been educating, helping and advocating for Portland's bike culture for over a decade now.

Runner-Up:

Oh Joy Sex Toy

Third Place:

Blogtown PDX
Best Local Podcast

Funemployment

Radio

4110 SE Hawthorne Blvd #207 503.575.9120

In the seven years since recording a podcast a week after losing their jobs in 2009, Greg Nibler and Sarah X Dylan's Funemployment Radio has gained national acclaim and spawned its own funny, crazy and sometimes profane podcast network.

Runner-Up:

Between the Covers

Third Place:

The Future of What
Best Local

TV Newscast

KGW

1501 SW Jefferson Street

From the morning traffic cast to Canzano and Joey "Heisman" Harrington tucking you in at night with sports analysis,

WW readers love their local

NBC affiliate.

Runner-Up:

KATU
2153 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.231.4222

Third Place:

KOIN
222 SW Columbia St / 503.464.0600
Best Local

News Reporter

Brenda Braxton

KGW

Portlanders have been waking up with Brenda Braxton as their morning anchor for over a quarter of a century.

Runner-Up:

John Sepulvado
OPB

Third Place:

Steph Stricklen
KGW
Best Local

Meteorologist

Matt Zaffino

KGW

Whether you're wondering if you should bring an umbrella or just curious about weather at the bitch beach this weekend, Matt Zaffino is Portland's most trusted voice in weather.

Runner-Up:

Rhonda Shelby
KATU

Third Place:

Andy Carson
KPTV
Best Local Celebrity

The Unipiper

New York has Frank Sinatra, Cleveland has Drew Carey, and Portland has a kilt-wearing dude playing bagpipes on a unicycle.

Runner-Up

Storm Large

Third Place:

Darcelle
Best Local Athlete

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

After an all-star snub this past season, Dame DOLLA led the Blazers on an improbably run to the second round of the playoffs all while also juggling a rap career.

Runner-Up:

CJ McCollum
Portland Trail Blazers

Third Place:

Diego Valeri
Portland Timbers
Best Portland Events Calendar

Willamette Week

Aw, shucks, you guys.

Runner-Up

PDX Pipeline

Third Place:

Portland Mercury
Best BOP Troll

Best Ongoing Comedy Event: "Portland City Council."

Looks like those clowns on City Council did it again.

Runner-Up:

Best Paleo Options: “Stop pretending this is a thing.”

Third Place:

Best Coffee Roaster: “This coffee beats the hell out of ‘Char Bucks’”
Best Hair Salon

Bishops Barbershop

Multiple locations.

Trendy, tattooed hair stylists may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of a hair salon, but Bishops provides every service you'd find at one. They also give you a beer.

Runner-Up:

Ginger Salon
Two locations.

Third Place:

da:da HAIR
1615 SE 12th Ave / 971.888.5281
Best Nail Salon

Finger Bang

2725 NE Sandy Blvd / 503.477.9814

From the name alone, you know Finger Bang is the relaxed nail salon that doesn't take itself too seriously. It's a place where you can be as free and creative with your nails as you want.

Runner-Up:

Color Treats
4th floor, 615 SW Broadway

Third Place:

Mississippi Nails and Spa
851 N Failing St / 503.206.4951
Best Waxing Salon

Urban Waxx

Three locations.

There's no time like bikini and speedo season to make sure your fur is as shorn or shaped as you like it. Urban Waxx is here to make it as professional and painless as possible.

Runner-Up:

Sugar Me
Two locations.

Third Place:

Wax On Spa
Two locations / waxon.com
Best Tanning Salon

Organic Bronze Bar

Three locations in the Portland area.

We all remember the creepy orange tint when home spray tans were all the rage, but Organic Bronze Bar proves that a hand-applied spray tan can look healthy, organic and above all, natural.

Runner-Up:

Tan Republic
Multiple locations.

Third Place:

Palm Beach Tan
Multiple locations.
Best Barbershop

Bishops Barbershop

Multiple locations.

Maybe it's the punk aesthetic. Maybe it's the modest price. Maybe it's the complimentary can of Montucky Cold Snack. Whatever it is, Bishops Barbershop is WW readers' favorite barbershop and hair salon.

Runner-Up:

Rudy’s Barbershop
Three locations.

Third Place:

Heritage Barbershop
2137 E Burnside St / 503.899.7066
Best Spa

Löyly

2713 SE 21st Ave / 503.236.6850

Taking its name from the Finnish word for the steam that rises when water is thrown on the hot coals in a sauna, Löyly is a fully relaxed communal experience.

Runner-Up:

Dosha
Multiple locations / dosha.org

Third Place:

The Dragontree
2768 NW Thurman St / 503.221.4123
Best Massage

Common Ground Wellness Center

5010 NE 33rd Ave / 503.238.1065

Common Ground's "Massage Sandwich" is perhaps the best massage package in town. For a reasonable price, you can bookend your massage with time spent in the sauna or WW readers' choice for Best Soaking Pool.

Runner-Up:

The Dragontree
2768 NW Thurman St / 503.221.4123

Third Place:

Löyly
2713 SE 21st Ave / 503.236.6850
Best Float Tank

Float On

4530 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Float On is an inspirational local tale: it grew from an idea discussed over beers to the largest float tank on the West Coast in less than half a year.

Runner-Up:

The Float Shoppe
1515 NW 23rd Ave / 503.719.4743

Third Place:

The Everett House
2917 NE Everett St / 503.232.6161
Best Soaking Pool

Common Ground

Wellness Center

5010 NE 33rd Ave / 503.238.1065

What sets this cooperative's soaking pool apart is less the clothing optional aspect and more the concerted effort to make sure everyone feels comfortable through the establishments culture and designated men and women-only hours.

Runner-Up:

Ruby’s Spa at Edgefield
2126 SW Halsey St, Troutdale, OR 503.665.1357

Third Place:

Soaking Pool at Kennedy School
5736 NE 33rd Ave / 503.249.3983
Best Dentist

Laurelhurst

Dentistry

2520 E Burnside St / 503.233.3622

Going to the dentist is rarely something we actually want to do, but one patient perhaps best described the Laurelhurst Dental experience: "They made the 'dreaded semi-annual cleaning' not so dreaded anymore."

Runner-Up:

Bling Dental
5736 NE 33rd Ave / 503.249.3983

Third Place:

Gentle Dental
Multiple locations / gentle1.com
Best Chiropractor

Equilibrium

913 SW 16th Ave / 503.228.5000

Equilibrium's evidence-based approach to the art of chiropractic care—along with massage and acupuncture service—won over WW readers. tktktk

Runner-Up:

Dr Kingston—Mt. Tabor Chiropractic Clinic
4351 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.236.1528

Third Place:

Bridgetown Chiropractic

and Wellness

Three locations.
Best Acupuncturist

Inner Gate

Acupuncture

1421 SE Ankeny St / 503.284.6996

Inner Gate's healthy mix of acupuncture, Tui na massage and Chinese herbalism is good for what ails you, whether you're suffering from stress or sports-related physical distress.

Runner-Up:

Acupuncture For Wellness
2100 SE Lake Rd, Milwaukie, OR 503.786.0771

Third Place:

Kine Fischler – Willow Tree Wellness
1607 NE 16th Ave / 503.281.0030
Best Naturopath

Dr. Casey Carpenter, ND, LAc—Portland Natural Medicine

516 SE Morrison St #207

Dr Casey Carpenter will try whatever it takes—botanical medicine, diet, Chinese medicine, acupuncture and even pharmaceutical intervention—to treat the physiological root of your disease.

Runner-Up:

Dr. David Naimon, ND, LAc
1607 NE 16th Ave / 503.281.0030

Third Place:

Dr. Heather Friedman, ND, LAc—

The Bodhi Tree Clinic

2161 NE Broadway St / 503.593.7274
Best Gym

Fulcrum Fitness

3934 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 503.956.2513 / fulcrumfitness.com

Not every gym would brand itself as a boot camp, but also not every gym fosters the kind of community to help encourage you on your quest to fitness. This is what sets Fulcrum apart.

Runner-Up:

Warrior Room
Two locations / warriorroom.org

Third Place:

Peak Condition
2214 NE Oregon St / 971.258.1010
Best Yoga Studio

The People's Yoga

Two locations.

The People's Yoga was founded on the belief that health, balance and well-being is a human right that shouldn't be financially restrictive.

Runner-Up:

The Bhaktishop Yoga Center
2500 SE 26th Ave / 503.244.0108

Third Place:

YoYoYogi
1306 NW Hoyt St #101
Best Pilates Studio

Barre3

Multiple locations.

Combine ballet barre, yoga and Pilates and you get Barre3's unique, balanced workout.

Runner-Up:

Pacific NW Pilates
5201 SW Westgate Dr #114 503.292.4409 / pacificnwpilates.com

Third Place:

Studio Blue
Two locations / studiobluepdx.com
Best Crossfit

CrossFit Magnus

930 SE Taylor St / 503.719.6028

"CrossFit Magnus" might be the most apt name for the country's most popular way of getting swole.

Runner-Up:

Fulcrum Fitness
Two locations.

Third Place:

CrossFit 503
6050 SW Macadam Ave 503.564.8708 / crossfit503.com
Best Park

Forest Park

West Hills

The largest urban forest in the United States is also the best park in Portland.

Runner-Up:

Mt. Tabor Park
Mount Tabor

Third Place:

Laurelhurst Park
3756 SE Oak St / 503.823.2525
Best Dog Park

Thousand Acre

Dog Park

Crown Point Hwy, Troutdale, OR 503.695.2372

True to its name, this scenic park at the Sandy River Delta has 1,000 acres of woods, fields, wetlands and mud for your best friend to run wild.

Runner-Up:

Mt Tabor Dog Park
6336 SE Lincoln St

Third Place:

Laurelhurst Park
3756 SE Oak St / 503.823.2525
Best Place to Hike

Forest Park

West Hills

Forest Park has over 80 miles of trails to explore and/or ride your horse through.

Runner-Up:

Eagle Creek

Third Place:

Angel’s Rest
Best Place to Bike

Springwater

Corridor

Most of the 21 miles of the Springwater Corridor are paved, leading you from Portland to Gresham with a homeless cat shelter or two along the way.

Runner-Up:

Banks-Vernonia State Trail

Third Place:

Marine Drive
Best Place to Run

Tom McCall

Waterfront Park

The Waterfront / 503.823.7350

A great place to run and be seen, just keep an eye out for goose shit.

Runner-Up:

Forest Park
West Hills

Third Place:

Mt Tabor Park
Mount Tabor
Best Family Outing

Oregon Coast

Instead of specifying a specific town or area, WW readers have correctly recognized that the whole coast is good. (But, really, you should go crabbing off the docks in Newport.)

Runner-Up:

Oregon Zoo
4001 SW Canyon Rd / 503-226-1561

Third Place:

OMSI
1945 SE Water Ave
Best Swimming Spot

Sauvie Island

There are plenty of places to go for a swim on the largest island along the Columbia River. Be on the look out for Cancer Fish.

Runner-Up:

Sandy River

Third Place:

Clackamas River
Best Skatepark

Burnside Skatepark

SE 2nd Ave

Originally built by Portland skaters without the city's approval, Burnside has been featured on Tony Hawk games

Runner-Up:

Pier Park
10325 N Lombard St / 503.823.7529

Third Place:

Ed Benedict Park
SE Powell Blvd / 503.823.2525
Best Golf Course

Eastmoreland

2425 SE Bybee Blvd / 503.775.2900

Across the lake from the Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, the now-100-year-old Eastmoreland Golf Course rivals Augusta in scenic beauty.

Runner-Up:

McMenamins Edgefield
SE Powell Blvd / 503.823.2525

Third Place:

Heron Lakes
2126 SW Halsey St, Troutdale, OR 503.669.8610
Best Sports Store/Outfitter

Next Adventure

426 SE Grand Ave / 503.233.0706

The mixture of used and new outdoors goods, including flash sales, ensure that you can always find affordable gear for your *drumroll, please* next adventure.

Runner-Up:

REI
Multiple locations / rei.com

Third Place:

U.S. Outdoor Store
219 SW Broadway / 503.223.5937
Best Running Store

Portland Running Company

Two locations.

The Portland Running Company is the rare shoe store that suggests you bring your old running shoes and wear athletic clothes when you visit. The gait evaluation, expert measurements and advice will help you find a shoe to reach your true running potential.

Runner-Up:

Foot Traffic
Four locations / foottraffic.us

Third Place:

REI
Multiple locations / rei.com
Best Bike Shop

River City Bicycles

706 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd / 503.233.5973

Between the indoor track and coffee shop, River City is more than just a large bicycle shop.

Runner-Up:

Bike Gallery
Multiple locations

Third Place:

Gladys Bikes
219 SW Broadway / 503.223.5937
Best Bike Event

The Naked Bike Ride

It's kinda like the race for the cure except with tits and dongs.

Runner-Up:

Sunday Parkways

Third Place:

Bridge Pedal
1631 NE Klickitat St / 503.281.9198
Best Running Event

Hood to Coast

In a state as indecently scenic as Oregon, it's only fitting that the 195-run from Mount Hood to the coast would be Portlanders' favorite.

Runner-Up:

Shamrock Run

Third Place:

Portland Marathon
Best Cannabis Strain

Girl Scout Cookie

This OG Kush-Durban Poison hybrid from California is one of the rare strains named after what you'll be eating after a few hits.

Runner-Up:

Blue Dream

Third Place:

Dogwalker
Best Dispensary

Brothers Cannabis

3609 SE Division St / 503.894.8001

At a whopping six years old, Brothers Cannabis Club is Portland's oldest dispensary and one of the few to carry the rare Charlotte's Web strain.

Runner-Up:

Farma
916 SE Hawthorne Blvd 503.206.4357 / farmapdx.com

Third Place:

Nectar
Three locations / nectarpdx.com
Best Head Shop

Third Eye

3950 SE Hawthorne Blvd

This old house on Hawthorne still has that crunchy neighbor vibe left behind by its late founder and cannabis activist, Jack Herer.

Runner-Up:

Mary Jane’s House of Glass
Multiple locations.

Third Place:

Mellow Mood
Two locations / mellowmood.com
Best Organic

Cannabis Selection

Farma

916 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Farma with its unique strain classification system and premium organic strain selection is what the future of boutique cannabis will look like.

Runner-Up:

Oregon’s Finest
1327 NW Kearney St / 971.254.4765

Third Place:

MindRite
1780 NW Marshall St / 503.477.4430
Best Cannabis-

Infused Product

Luminous

Botanicals

Luminous Botanicals has pioneered the burgeoning field of cannabis-infused lube.

Runner-Up:

Empower Oil
9123 SE St Helens St, Clackamas, OR 503.862.8338

Third Place:

Elbe’s Edibles
Best Edible Product

Leif Medicinals

Portland's premiere cannabis chocolatier is hoping to become the Salt & Straw of the edible market.

Runner-Up:

Elbe’s Edibles

Third Place:

Squib
Best Budtender

Emma Chasen – Farma

After a boss disregarded a cannabis trial in favor of a big pharma drug, Emma Chasen packed her car and drove across the country to Portland. Now this Brown grad is a budtender at one of the most forward-thinking industry leaders.

Runner-Up:

Chris Martin
MindRite

Third Place:

Virginia Lee
Farma
Best Cannabis Event

Cultivation Classic

Willamette Week / Farma

Aw, shucks, you shouldn't have.

Runner-Up:

Puff Puff Pizza

Third Place:

Wake & Bake Brunch
Hunnymilk
Best Cannabis Farm

Newcleus Nurseries

These botanists and plant pathologists are not just growing weed, they are working tirelessly to solve the plant's recent pest and pathology issues.

Runner-Up:

Deschutes Growery

Third Place:

Green Bodhi