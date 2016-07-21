There is nothing like the roar of an engine. Millions worldwide flock to speedways across the world just to hear it. With Le Mans in 1971, Hollywood dispensed with plot or dialogue just to bring the roar of a Porsche 917 burning rubber across rural France to American movie theaters. It's the sound of raw power. It's the sound of speed.
And at World of Speed in Wilsonville, the celebration of speed triggers all your senses. But don't take our word for it, check out this teaser. It's a sneak peek at a three-part video series showcasing the speed on display at this one-of-a-kind motorsports museum just off I-5.
Whether you're a gearhead or a NASCAR® nut, World of Speed has something for enthusiasts and newbies. Some might remember the roar of Mario Andretti's STP car live in Indianapolis in 1981. For others, this might be the first time they've seen the raw speed exuding out of a drag racer or felt the dormant power of an early-'70s Mustang. Alongside these classic cars, you can find boats and motorcycles on display—including a showcase of classic Triumph bikes.
World of Speed has a stable of more than 80 permanent cars with rotating special exhibits and rare sights. Current special exhibits include Women in Racing and the newest exhibit, Heroes & History, celebrating the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500® showcasing nine decades of Indy cars, and a video wall highlighting past Indy winners, all on the museum's version of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway "Brickyard."
On the education side, World of Speed is currently offering classes, workshops and summer camps with limited space available for kids eager to learn more about the mechanics behind these automotive wonders. There are also a number of interactive displays, including Daytona's original tri-oval course and three racecar simulators.
So drive over to World of Speed. It's that rare place where you can see Al Unser's 1967 car from Indianapolis, Richard Petty's racing gear from Daytona, and an extensive display of in-car record players and tape decks under one roof. There's a high-octane weekend of fun waiting for you and your family at World of Speed Motorsports Museum.
For more information, visit www.worldofspeed.org.
