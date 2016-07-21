Whether you're a gearhead or a NASCAR® nut, World of Speed has something for enthusiasts and newbies. Some might remember the roar of Mario Andretti's STP car live in Indianapolis in 1981. For others, this might be the first time they've seen the raw speed exuding out of a drag racer or felt the dormant power of an early-'70s Mustang. Alongside these classic cars, you can find boats and motorcycles on display—including a showcase of classic Triumph bikes.