Like the owners and the staff, the menu hasn't changed much at the Country Kitchen. It hasn't had to. It still serves every cut of steak there is in any size you can imagine, including a 72-ounce behemoth that's been challenging Portlanders since 1948. The baked potatoes are loaded and the famed mushroom sauce as hearty as ever. Sayler's is the classic, old-fashioned meat and potato joint that has passed the test of time.