LOCAL CUT is a FREE quarterly music event curated by Willamette Week, showcasing the diverse and talented musicians and producers under the radar and on the rise within the Portland music scene.
Hosted by Holocene, LOCAL CUT shines a spotlight on an eclectic mix of hip-hop, R&B, soul and their extended genres. Expect up and coming MC’s and DJ’s, as well as rock bands with rhythm and creative individuals marching to the beat of their own drum machine.
Past shows have included:
February 18, 2016
Rare Diagram
Coco Columbia
DJ Lamar Leroy
June 2016
The Last Artful, Dodgr
Pleasure Curses
Wine + Coffee
Upcoming shows include:
October 13, 2016
Phone Call (Record Release Party)
Fringe Class
Rasheed Jamal
DJ Lamar Leroy
More information about the October 13 show here.
Comments