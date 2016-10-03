On October 26, Willamette Week's Restaurant Guide hits streets. You might remember from years past: we usually celebrate by hosting a secret supper at our Restaurant of the Year. Well in 2016, we are excited to announce we have something entirely different up our sleeves.
We formally invite you to celebrate the release of WW's Restaurant Guide at a dinner with Portland's hottest names in fried chicken. Who are they? That part is still a surprise! But we guarantee that at this six course meal, you'll feel like a winner.
A $75, gratuity-inclusive ticket gets you six courses and beer/wine/cocktail pairings with each. No dietary restrictions will be accommodated.
Monday, October 24
Location to be announced to ticket holders
Two seatings: 6 p.m. // 8 p.m.
$75
Tickets available here.
Comments