They just don't make 'em like they used to. One glance at that Dover-white 1969 Chevy Camaro pace car with those sleek, Hugger-orange stripes running down the hood, and you'll agree. With power, speed and style, it is easy to see why these cars were used to pace the fields of Indy racing machines. It was designed for you and me. It was speed and power that we could drive down a highway. It was pure American muscle for the average driver.