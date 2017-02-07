At Maveron, Vardhana—who published her first math theorem at the age of 17— works at the nexus where consumer needs meets bleeding-edge tech like artificial intelligence.

This March, Vardhana will appear at TechfestNW at the Portland Art Museum, a gathering of leading thinkers, startups and established companies that has showcased the the Pacific Northwest’s talent and innovation for the past five years. There, she’ll be sharing the information tech entrepreneurs most want to hear: How do you get your company funded by a venture capital firm?

We talked with her in advance of her appearance about Maveron, Trump and the tech bubble.

Maveron focuses exclusively on consumer brands. What do you look for in companies when you’re deciding whether to invest?

We’re looking for iconic consumer tech brands—companies that have the potential to build an enduring brand with the consumer, develop an emotional connection with a consumer. We look at all the verticals and marketplaces—mobile, tech, ecommerce. We’re investing a company that’s building a longer-term relationship with the consumer.