How do you push beyond first-person perspective in VR?

There tends to be a copycat mentality, where people grab low-hanging fruit—you see someone else do something and they do it that way. They don't challenge themselves and push a little harder. Take a look at [shooter game] Gears of War. It's an awesome franchise, they did a great job with that game. They grough in great elements from first person, but they're over the shoulder 3rd person. It's a great balance, a great solution. It took some time to get there and they do it well. That could happen with VR.