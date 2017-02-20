What's your next piece?

We're launching the Life in Solitary piece—we have three virtual reality pieces collaborating with Frontline. This will be the first of the three. We're hoping to set the standard for joutnalism for VR. It's about a man who spends five years in soliterary in Maine—22 hours a day, what that does to a person., We'll be releasing it at South by Southwest [in Austin]. The other will be a piece about the civil war in the Sudan. We sent a team out into he field and captured this footage in Sudan—you can see what it's like hiding in a cave. .