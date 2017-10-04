Ariel Kaye: Years ago, while traveling in Italy, I found myself in a picturesque hotel on the Amalfi Coast. After a long day, I climbed into bed and discovered the softest, most sumptuous sheets I’d ever encountered. When I returned home, I went on a quest for similar sheets, but I couldn’t find a single brand that was high quality, affordable or easy to buy. There was a void in the bedding market – and I’d never realized it until then.