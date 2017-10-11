Our native oak can only be found in a few places in the world. The Willamette Valley is one of them, which is why Southeast Portland distillery might just have the largest collection of Oregon oak casks of any distillery today. Quercus Garryana is soft, white oak containing unique tannins, including an unusually high amount of vanillin. The Garryana aging lends a smoother finish to Eastside's blended bourbon. These six new small batch whiskeys will each be a different expression of this essentially Oregon flavor.