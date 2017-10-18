On Saturday, October 14, Willamette Week hosted the fifth annual Beer Pro-Am, Portland's original home brewer and professional brewer collaboration event.
Since its start in 2013, when 11 brewer teams competed in the first Pro/Am in an empty Slabtown building, this event has evolved into "the most unique beer festival of the year" that is "unlike other beer fests that feel too big or too generic," (Brewvana, 2015).
This year, under the expansive roof of District East, 32 home brewers partnered with established pro brewers to create and debut 32 brand new beers and ciders.
Here are this year's winners:
People's Choice Beer
Winner – Great Notion w/am Dan Schlegel – Grape Lotion
Runner up – Hair of the Dog w/am Charles Macaluso – Chaos Returns
People's Choice Cider
Winner – Portland Cider – Grape Stomp
Runner up – New West Cider w/am Keegan Fennel – Whistlin' Pete
Judges' Choice Beer
Winner – Gigantic w/am Dean Ehnes – Saison L'enorme
Runner up – Culmination w/am Bill Schneller – Blackpool Porter
3rd place – McMenamins w/am Mike Marsh – Wonderberry
Judges' Choice Cider
Winner – Reverend Nat's – Banana Royale
Runner up – Portland Cider – Grape Stomp
