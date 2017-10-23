On Saturday, November 4, Willamette Week is bringing together Portland's favorite ramen chefs and pairing each delicious ramen sample with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail. This event is now sold out.
Interested in volunteering opportunities or sponsorship inquiries? Please email seaton@wweek.com.
Ramen Judging //
Each participating restaurant will have a "pop-up" station. Each station will serve a sample sized bowl of ramen and a paired whisky cocktail. Ticket holders will wander the event sampling pairings and by the end of the afternoon determine their favorite. Ticket holders will cast their votes and award the "People's Choice". 5 esteemed ramen connoisseurs will also grant their favorite and award the "Judges Choice". Winners will receive an exciting prize and will be offered the opportunity to defend their title in 2018.
Tickets Details //
A sample sized bowl of delicious ramen paired with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail from all participating restaurants and the opportunity to sample rare Japanese whiskeys courtesy of Beam Suntory.
Participating Restaurants //
Saucebox
Richi’s (V & GF)
Noraneko
Marukin
Double Dragon
Aiko Ramen
Oyatsupan (dessert)
Schoolyard Farms
Beam Suntory
Tails & Trotters
Umi Organic
Seisuku Knife
