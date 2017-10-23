Each participating restaurant will have a "pop-up" station. Each station will serve a sample sized bowl of ramen and a paired whisky cocktail. Ticket holders will wander the event sampling pairings and by the end of the afternoon determine their favorite. Ticket holders will cast their votes and award the "People's Choice". 5 esteemed ramen connoisseurs will also grant their favorite and award the "Judges Choice". Winners will receive an exciting prize and will be offered the opportunity to defend their title in 2018.