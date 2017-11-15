Local shopping not only supports your neighbors; buying from small, homegrown businesses also satisfies your loved ones' wish lists with goodies you just can't find online. Take, for example, PDX Pop-Up Shops, where indie makers and artists set up in vacant storefronts from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24. We're excited about Animal. Plant. Mineral., an innovative retailer that minimally processes raw materials like cashmere and brass into statement pieces, and dfrntpigeon, an urban lifestyle brand that creates edgy t-shirts and totes designed by at-risk youth. Don't miss Portland Saturday Market Indoors (where you can browse handmade soaps and dreamcatchers without the umbrella typically necessary for the open-air landmark) and The Chic Coop, which semi-ironically displays its signature jewelry and handbags in a setup resembling a henhouse.