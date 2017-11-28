Then bop over to the PDX Pop-Up Shops, the temporary homes to indie makers and artists. Setting up shops in vacant storefronts in the Pioneer Place mall and the Standard Insurance Center, small retailers offer their unique goods—perfect for satisfying your loved ones' wish lists with local flair. Don't miss Portland Saturday Market Indoors (where you can browse handmade soaps and dreamcatchers without the umbrella typically necessary for the open-air landmark) and The Chic Coop, which semi-ironically displays its signature jewelry and handbags in a setup resembling a henhouse. We're especially excited about Animal. Plant. Mineral., an innovative retailer that minimally processes raw materials like cashmere and brass into statement pieces, and dfrntpigeon, an urban lifestyle brand that creates edgy t-shirts and totes designed by at-risk youth.