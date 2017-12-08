Speaking of in-person must-dos, visit Santa at the Pioneer Square mall any day until Dec. 24 (when the Big Man will head out to make his midnight deliveries, of course). Get a photo to repost on Instagram—Hipster Santa, who sets up shop on Thursdays, would surely approve. And even your pets can whisper their wish lists of chew toys and catnip on Monday evenings, when Santa welcomes four-legged friends.