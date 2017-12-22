We have moved onto the next phase in our first ever WW's Portland Pet Pageant presented by DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital. After long deliberation and reviewing over 500 nominations, we here at WW picked the semi-finalists who are competing for 20 different titles and the Ultimate Supreme Pet crown. It took a while but we did it.
Now we need your help, Portland! Vote for which pet is most deserving for the different titles and, after reviewing them all, vote for who embodies the grace, poise, and character of Portland's Ultimate Supreme Pet.
Go to the voting page now! You have until Jan. 21 at 11.59pm to make your picks.
To review the rules:
- First, nominate your pet. (Nomination period ends Jan. 10 at midnight.)
- Once the nominations are closed, our expert panel of judges will review the submissions and narrow the competitors to the eighty animals we feel embody the grace, elegance, and beauty we are searching for in our champion.
- The semi-finalists will be grouped into fours to compete for 20 different titles (such as: Most Glam, Best Dressed, etc.). You, the voter, will choose one pet from each group to win the title.
- After you have reviewed all the pets and chosen the title winners, you will then vote on the pet you think should be Portland’s Pet Pageant winner!
The winning pet will be the cover model of our Pet Issue publishing Jan. 31! The whole City of Roses will see how truly grand your pet is.
Comments