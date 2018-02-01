HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Hospice Volunteers are an important part of our hospice team. They are members of the community who have chosen to devote their service and time to improving the quality of life for our patients and families during this difficult time. Your service can have a profound impact at a time when a person is nearing the end of their life, when heartfelt one-on-one connection is crucial. Our focus is on our patients. Volunteers are assigned one patient at a time, near where they live or willing to travel. Volunteers choose each assignment and make a commitment of visiting one time a week during the person's time on hospice. The focus for a volunteer may be to provide a break for a family caregiver in the home for up to 4 hours a week. During the time in the home, a volunteer might visit with the patient, watch a movie together, assist with a project or check in during nap times. Volunteers can also offer to do light house work, cook, be there to assist a patient. Your supportive presence is a gift of time. When our patients live supportive housing and their caregiving needs are provided for, the volunteer's visit is to focus on companionship. Read a book, play cards, hold a hand, talk or just be a caring presence during your visit with patients. Volunteers are screened, passing a criminal and drug test before attending an extensive 16 hour hospice volunteer training. This is an opportunity to give comfort, time, and connection, honoring each person's dignity, integrity and wishes. Come learn the power of holding presence and holding a hand.

Annette Shaff-Palmer, CVA hospicevolunteernw@kp.org 503-499-5168