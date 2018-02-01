Welcome to WW's 2018 Volunteer Guide.
The idea behind this has always been to rally readers to give time and sweat equity to worthy local nonprofits, so as to help make Portland a better place.
In today's social and political turmoil — especially on the national scene — this sort of help is more important than ever. And if last year's Give!Guide performance is any indicator, you're more than up to the challenge. Here are 70 nonprofits worthy of your time and attention. They have identified their needs in the pages of this guide. If you can fill one of them, great! If you know someone else who can, point that person in the right direction.
Let's show them what we're made of.
Thank you.
Animals
THE PIXIE PROJECT
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? At Pixie, we make animal adoption and rescue a fun, family friendly, and positive experience. Our dedicated staff focuses on funding life-long matches between pet and adopter and takes a hands-on, personal approach to each and every adoption. Pixie is committed to keeping pets healthy, happy, and in their homes for life. Our on-site clinic offers low- income and homeless pet owners access to vital veterinary care and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, keeping pets out of shelters and saving lives. Our philosophy at Pixie is simple and unique: find the perfect pet for each person or family. At Pixie we're not about getting animals out the door, we're about getting pets into lifetime homes. Sometimes the "right" pet is waiting for you, and other times you may have to search for a while before your canine or feline soul-mate arrives. We promise, it will be worth the wait!
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteering is a great way to enrich the lives of animals. Through the help of volunteers we are able to provide one-on-one socialization for the animals as well as a clean and safe living environment. Volunteers are key in supporting staff and assisting in the care of the animals. Whether you are a dog person, cat person, or a little bit of both, we have plenty of ways for you to help!
Becca Ferguson volunteer@pixieproject.org
AUDUBON SOCIETY OF PORTLAND
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Audubon Society of Portland strives to inspire people from all walks of life to love and protect nature. We have been doing just that in Portland and beyond for over 115 years. Our work is diverse and far-reaching, ranging from education programs designed to engage youth and adults in the appreciation and stewardship of nature, rehabilitating wildlife, and advancing environmental science and policy. We have been instrumental in developing the environmental policies that shape our region today, from our urban neighborhoods to ancient forests to marine reserves.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Leading nature tours or birding walks, working in our Nature Store, providing administrative support, rehabilitating wildlife, restoring native species in our sanctuary, and helping out at some of our major events are just a sampling of the volunteer opportunities. Whatever you skills, interests, passions, or schedule, we likely have a role to match. Check out our website at www.audubonportland.org for more information.
Adam Kinnard akinnard@audubonpor tland.org 503-292-6855 ext. 108
CAT ADOPTION TEAM (CAT)
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Together with our community, we strive to make the Portland metro area one of the best places in the country for cats and the people who care for them. We offer adoption, foster, medical care, and low-cost spay/neuter programs, plus other high-quality services to help make life better for cats and people. Join us in saving lives!
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Make matches as an adoption counselor, become a kitten foster parent, represent CAT at events, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/ neuter clients, or be a kitty chauffeur. Just bring your people skills and compassion for cats to CAT and let's save lives together!
Nancy Puro, Volunteer Manager volunteer@catadoptionteam.org 503-925-8903
PORTLAND ANIMAL WELFARE TEAM
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? PAW Team is a non- pro t organization that provides free veterinary care to the pets of those that are experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty. We provide services to over 800 families a year.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? All of our veterinarians, vet technicians, and vet assistants volunteer their time with us. Without those medical volunteers, we would not be able to provide the care that we do to so many pets in Oregon and Southern Washington. Our main need right now is medical volunteers to help us at our weekly clinics and our quarterly drop-in clinics.
Kara Klepinger kara@pawteam.org 503-206-6033
DOVELEWIS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital is the only nonpro t, 24-hour emergency, critical care and specialty animal hospital in the region. With more than 40 years of service to the community, DoveLewis as treated more than 500,000 animals. DoveLewis community programs serve animals in need, the animal-loving community and veterinary professionals.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are needed to provide on- call transport for stray animals and wildlife, support annual fundraising events in a variety of roles, and represent DoveLewis at community outreach events. Your dog can even volunteer as donor for the DoveLewis Blood Bank! There is no minimum hour requirement to volunteer. Learn
more at dovelewis.org.
Jim Gabrio jgabrio@dovelewis.org 971-255-5950
FERAL CAT COALITION OF OREGON
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Whether abandoned, dumped, stray or born on the street, FCCO provides care for homeless cats in our community. The only organization in Portland focused on caring for feral and stray cats, and now also offering services for pet cats, our spay/neuter programs improve the lives of cats and prevent future generations of homeless kittens. Since 1995 we have spayed/neutered almost 90,000 cats!
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? If you're a team player who cares about cats, we need you! We'll find a volunteer position that matches your interests and skills. Join our growing volunteer program and help at our spay/neuter clinics, assist with office tasks, engage the community through outreach activities, help with fundraising, and lend your paw to special projects. Most shifts are weekdays at our SW Portland facility. We hope to hear from you!
Ashley Foley afoley@feralcats.com 503-797-2606
ANIMAL AID INC.
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We operate a free-roam cat shelter and a cat and dog foster program. We specialize in assisting animals who may not thrive in larger shelter environments, provide our adoptables with daily one-on-one interaction and any and all necessary vet care and training, and commit the animals we rescue for life, including ongoing post-adoption support and a lifetime return policy.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Animal Aid would not exist without the love and dedication of our volunteers! On-site volunteer opportunities include cat caregiving, cat socializing, assisting with cat and dog adoptions, and assisting with front desk reception and administration. Off-site volunteer opportunities include assisting with fundraising and outreach, events, facilities, and marketing, as well as cat and dog fostering.
Julie Toporowski volunteer@animalaidpdx.org 503-292-6628
RABBIT ADVOCATES
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? As a rescue and educational organization, our mission is to improve the lives of abandoned domestic rabbits. We rescue and then foster them in private homes and organize adoption outreaches, as well as offering "bunny spa days" at two Portland locations. We have a spay and neuter program for our foster rabbits and those in the community who have rabbits, but need some finnancial assistance to have them altered.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We pack hay as a fundraiser once a month; BunnyPalooza is coming up in September and there are many volunteer opportunities associated with that event. Groomers and "pawdicurists" are welcome at the spa days (we train on the job). Foster homes are always needed–training and certification are provided. Photographers for adoptable rabbits would be wonderful. Apply at our web site rabbitadvocates.org to see other areas of interest.
Lora Skelton volunteer.coordinator@rabbitadvocates.org 503-617-1625
THE PONGO FUND
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Pongo Fund is one of the most innovative groups around, providing high-quality food and lifesaving veterinary care to the pets of those in need, including the homeless, seniors and more. Thereby preventing the hunger and suffering of the animals they love. Our small-but-mighty group has provided more than 10 million meals, saving the lives of 100,000 animals throughout Oregon.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We've got some incredible opportunities including our Kibble Pack Team, our Emergency Kibble Response Team, our Veterinary Care Team, our Fundraising Team, our Events Team, our Pet Food Drive Team, our Marketing Team and more. You name it and we can probably nd a way for you to help with it. info@thepongofund.org 503-939-7555
Arts
CHILDREN'S HEALING ART PROJECT
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? CHAP brings the healing power of art to children and their families facing medical challenges. At CHAP, children are known for their creativity and ingenuity – not by their disease, diagnosis or disability.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We LOVE our volunteers, interns and in-service groups! Without the support of our amazing and dedicated volunteers, we could not deliver the quality and quantity of FREE art activities to the children and families we serve. Volunteer projects might include studio maintenance, preparation of foundational program materials, sequining art objects, printmaking projects, and administrative tasks.
Faye Pendergrass faye@chappdx.org 503-243-5294
KBOO COMMUNITY RADIO
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? For 50 years, KBOO has been at the center of Portland's countercultural & political life. We remain focused on access and diversity even now. Our work centers on communities who lack mass media representation. KBOO is not only "community supported radio", it is "community supporting radio." We are building a city of media makers, and offer free broadcast training to
volunteers.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are critical to KBOO's ongoing health — programming is made by volunteers, back office tasks are done by volunteers, technical expertise is lent by volunteers. KBOO can only exist because of the passion volunteers have for a liberated, accessible media. Volunteering at KBOO can take many paths, and we welcome people of all ages, skills, and abilities!
Ani Haines volunteer@kboo.org 503-231-8032
PORTLAND CENTER STAGE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Portland Center Stage at The Armory inspires our community by bringing stories to life in unexpected ways. It is the largest theater company in Portland and among the top 20 regional theaters in the country. Established in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the company became independent in 1994 and has been under the leadership of Artistic Director Chris Coleman since 2000. An estimated 150,000 visitors attend The Armory annually to enjoy a mix of classical, contemporary and world premiere productions, along with the annual JAW: A Playwrights Festival, and a variety of high quality education and community programs Volunteers help out in a variety of ways that include ushering, of ce administrative help, hospitality and providing docent tours.
RaChelle Schmidt RaChelleS@pcs.org 503-445-3825
Community
OREGON CONVENTION CENTER
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We host local, regional, national and international events.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are front and center as one of our Rose City ambassadors – greeting visitors, giving directions, offering dining tips, and recommending places to visit in and around our exciting and beautiful city. Volunteers help our guests have a wonderful and memorable time in Portland.
Peri Muhich perimuhich@oregoncc.org 503-731-7858
OREGON FOOD BANK
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Help us create an Oregon without hunger! Join one of our fun, energetic 2-3 hour long food repack, garden or nutrition education shifts. You'll be AMAZED at how much we can do! Shifts run throughout the week in Portland and Beaverton, including weeknights and weekends. Volunteers are also needed to support our monthly food distribution programs throughout Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? No special skills are required and training occurs on-site for garden, food distribution and food repack shifts. Many shifts are available for ages 6+, and we can accommodate large groups. Passion, enthusiasm, and willingness to sweat preferred! It's easy to sign up. Visit www.oregonfoodbank.org to learn more and see the schedule.
Laura Yeary volunteer@oregonfoodbank.org
CEDAR SINAI PARK
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We provide residential and community-based care to our elders and adults with special needs, allowing them to live with comfort, independence, and dignity. We recognize that people, including our eldest and most frail citizens, have the right to control decisions made about their lives. Our subsidiary company, Jewish Family and Child Service provides social services that improve the lives of adults, families, and children in the Jewish and general communities.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are at the heart of what we do. From leading recreational activities to lending a listening ear, your time is an essential gift to our residents and to this community. We connect elderly people living in the community to our volunteers and provide transportation to a once a month meeting of Holocaust survivors.
Sarah Whisenhunt volunteer@cedarsinaipark.org 971-347-3225
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY PORTLAND/METRO EAST
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Habitat for Humanity creates affordable homeownership opportunities by partnering with hardworking families and the community to build simple, healthy, affordable homes. Each Habitat homeowner helps build and purchase their home with an affordable mortgage. Since 1981, Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East has built over 340 360 homes for families in need.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? No experience necessary! We need your help to keep building affordable homes in our community. We work year-round and have both indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities available. Please join us to make the dream of homeownership a reality for deserving families in the Portland/ Metro East area.
Marianne McClure marianne@habitatportlandmetro.org 503-287-9529 x14
GUARDIAN PARTNERS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Our goals are to identify abuse or exploitation of those under guardianship in Portland, and also to support the thousands of Guardians who care for older adults, persons with disabilities, and children in Oregon.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteer monitors are at the heart of our mission to ensure vulnerable Oregonians are not experiencing abuse or neglect. Volunteer monitors are appointed by the Court to a speci c case. Volunteers review the case files at the Probate Court, visit independently with the Guardian and the Protected Person and write a report to the Court regarding their findings.
Kristy Wood kristy@guardian-par tners.org 971-409-1358
HUMAN SOLUTIONS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Human Solutions' Family Center and Gresham Women's Shelter provides housing year-round to families and women facing barriers to housing. Both shelters operate year-round and provide 3 meals a day to all participants. The Family Center houses 130 individuals a night, half of those being children. The Women's Shelter houses 90 women a night who are eeing from Domestic Violence.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking for folks who can come together to provide and serve meals for either of our shelters. Feeding this many families and women a day, 3 times a day, year-round, is a daunting task financially as well as for staff members, who really should be focusing on providing other resources to our participants. Bringing home- made casseroles, lasagnas, making sandwiches, or purchasing pizzas are all great examples of how folks can help! We provide all serving utensils, tables, and staff support!
Christina Newcomb cnewcomb@humansolutions.org 503-278-1637
TRAUMA INTERVENTION PROGRAM OF PORTLAND/VANCOUVER, INC. (TIP)
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? TIP is a group of specially trained citizen volunteers who provide emotional aid and practical support and resources to victims of traumatic events and their families in the rst few hours following a tragedy.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Sign up for a Training Academy and become a TIP Volunteer!
June Vining tipstaff@tipnw.org 503-823-3937
HACIENDA CDC
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Hacienda CDC is a Latino Community Development Corporation that strengthens families by providing affordable housing, home-ownership support, economic advancement and educational opportunities.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking for volunteers to work with youth in our SUN Youth Advocacy and Expresiones After School Programs. Volunteers will help students complete their homework, engage youth in extracurricular activities and provide general program support to our onsite coordinators. We look forward to welcoming volunteers into our ¡Comunidad Viva!
Pilar Palos ppalos@HACIENDACDC.ORG
JOIN
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Since its founding 25 years ago, JOIN has helped over 10,000 people nd a path out of homelessness and into stable housing. Despite an increasingly challenging rental market, JOIN continues to help 900 people each year leave the streets for a home and hundreds more with critical basic services.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can help run JOIN's basic service center where 80-100 people experiencing homelessness come each weekday for vital basic services. We ask volunteers to commit to a weekly 2-3 hour shift.
Kristin Sanchez ksanchez@joinpdx.org 503-956-4734
ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Alzheimer's Association has provided education and support for Oregonians with dementia, their families, and caregivers since 1982. We serve the Portland metro and Southwest Washington area with resources, information and support. Each year, the Alzheimer's Association provides live education courses, robust online services, a 24/7 helpline, local support groups, and an annual caregivers conference.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Our volunteers are passionate and want to make a difference in the ght against Alzheimer's disease. We offer a wide range of volunteer opportunities, from education presenters and support group facilitators, to fundraising committee members and day-of volunteers at our Walk to End Alzheimer's events. Learn more: alz.org/oregon
Stacey Smith sesmith@alz.org 503-416-0200
EDWARDS CENTER, INC.
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We provide training, education, employment, housing, & social opportunities for individuals with developmental & intellectual disabilities in Washington & Clackamas Counties.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can work with participants on tasks, teach a class, attend an event, help with fund raising, improve our grounds or homes or do some admin work. Many opportunities are available for one person or a group or people.
Shelly Edwards sedwards@edwardscenter.org 503-466-2171 x106
COMMUNITY CYCLING CENTER
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Community Cycling Center broadens access to bicycling and its bene ts. We believe that all Portlanders— regardless of income or background— should have the opportunity to experience the joy, freedom, and health bene ts of bicycling. This is the motivation behind everything that we do.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? You don't need bicycle mechanic skills to begin wrenching; you'll have a chance to become a Certified Volunteer Mechanic! If wrenching isn't your thing, volunteers can lead rides and safety clinics. Plus, we rely on volunteer support for communications and marketing, interpreting, recycling bike parts and much more. Come to orientation at 7pm at our shop on the first Tuesday of the month (Feb – Nov) to learn more! volunteer@communitycyclingcenter.org 503-288-8864
TRANSITION PROJECTS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Transition Projects provides individuals with the services, resources and tools they need to end their homelessness, secure housing, and maintain that housing. Transition Projects operates and manages nine unique locations and places hundreds of people into housing each year throughout the Metro-area. Serving over 10,000 people annually, Transition Projects helps Portland's most vulnerable neighbors start their journey toward stable housing.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers play a large role in Transition Projects' mission, helping us sustain key areas of our work. There are year round opportunities for both individuals and groups to get involved in weekly, on-call, or one-time volunteer roles. Our biggest volunteer need is for meal provider groups to bring healthy, nutritious dinners to our shelters. Learn more about volunteering at www. tprojects.org/volunteer.
Tamara Chacon tamara@tprojects.org 503-280-4741
BRADLEY ANGLE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Bradley Angle's mission is to serve all people experiencing, or at risk of, domestic violence by providing safety, education, empowerment, healing and hope. We offer survivors emergency shelter, housing assistance, youth & family services, support groups, economic empowerment classes, and culturally specific support for LGBTQ survivors and Black/African American survivors.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can help survivors through Bradley Angle by assisting at GlamHer, our annual fundraising Gala, and at our annual Economic Empowerment Lunch. We also welcome volunteers at FINDpdx, our annual weekend pop-up shop. The sale offers thousands of donated new items at 50% off the lowest retail prices found online. Learn more about these opportunities and more at bradleyangle.org/volunteer.
Leada Fuller-Marashi leadaf@bradleyangle.org 503-232-1528 ext. 206
MAYBELLE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Maybelle Center believes that no one deserves to live in isolation. We have been building community and relationship with individuals in Old Town/Downtown Portland for over 25 years. Maybelle Center reduces loneliness and isolation by providing meaningful connection through volunteer visits, our Community Room, individual member support, and housing.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? HOME VISITING: A cornerstone program at Maybelle Center. You'll say "hello" weekly to members in their homes or another location in the neighborhood. COMMUNITY ROOM: Simply
be present to members in our Community Room. SPIRITUAL SUPPORT: We offer knitting, art, spiritual support groups on a weekly basis. COMMUNITY CHOIR: Experience community through—no music experience necessary!
Kerry Linhares volunteer@maybellecenter.org 971-202-7461
ON-THE-MOVE COMMUNITY INTEGRATION
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? On-the-Move supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in accessing their community through healthful, meaningful and environmentally responsible activities. Each day we are out in the community modeling inclusion and celebrating diversity.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking match volunteer community members with individuals with developmental disabilities for the purpose of creating and fostering reciprocal relationships and helping integrate participants into their greater community. We are looking for volunteers able to commit to a semi-longterm, but low frequency commitment. With the help of volunteers, participants expand their knowledge though our programs
that inspire personal enrichment in areas like literacy and healthy relationships.
Jackie Cunningham Jackie@onthemoveonline.org 503-287-0346
METROPOLITAN FAMILY SERVICE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We help people move beyond the limitations of poverty, inequity and social isolation. Two of our programs engage older adults in our communities. Project Linkage provides free rides for older adults and people with disabilities. Experience Corps taps into the experience and passion of older adults to ensure that every child has a chance to succeed in school.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteer drivers with Project Linkage can help provide free rides to appointments, grocery shopping and other engagements, that help older adults stay independent and connected to their community. Volunteers age 50+ can be tutors and mentors for kids in kindergarten through third grade through our Experience corps program.
Maruska Lynch maruskal@mfs.email 503-290-9427
THE REBUILDING CENTER
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The ReBuilding Center's mission is to inspire people to value and discover existing resources to strengthen the social and environmental vitality of community. Diverting 8 tons of materials from the landfill each day, the ReBuilding Center leverage's their people, materials, and resources to support
community-owned actions for a more sustainable and equitable Portland.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? The ReBuilding Center offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities; from de-nailing salvaged lumber from deconstructed homes; to building tiny homes for the houseless; to writing/ photographing for the newsletter team; to helping deliver carpentry classes in our ReFind Education shop. Those looking for hands-on, creative work with flexible hours will enjoy volunteer work tailored to help people grow their skills and experience while supporting the mission of RBC.
Dave Lowe volunteer@rebuildingcenter.org (971)235-1700
WORLDOREGON
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We foster informed dialogue between neighbors (and across oceans) to create a more peaceful world— starting in Oregon! Last year, we connected thousands of Oregonians with visitors from 100+ countries, engaged over 8000 people in world- focused events and forums, and provided cross-cultural resources to K-12 educators. Our local-to-global programs turn strangers into friends, youth into leaders, and opinions into questions.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Share your passion, skills, or home! Our volunteers support our mission in a variety of ways: by providing program assistance in-office or at events; by utilizing their professional skills (like photography or database management); or by welcoming our international visitors for a meal or for a stay in their home.
Anna Schneider volunteer@worldoregon.org 503-306-5255
REACH COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? REACH's mission is to create quality, affordable housing and opportunities for individuals, families and communities to thrive. REACH owns and manages a portfolio of 2,131 units of affordable housing located across the metropolitan region, including properties in Multnomah, Washington, and Clark Counties (state of Washington). REACH has also prepared and implemented three successful neighborhood improvement plans throughout Portland.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers get hands-on experience by working one-on-one with our residents and homeowners, leading workshops in buildings, executing events, completing of ce projects, and performing home repairs for senior citizens.
Cynthia Parker cparker@reachcdc.org 971-277-7067
Education
PORTLAND YOUTHBUILDERS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? PYB offers essential services to low income youth who have dropped out of high school. We provide academics, vocational training, and long term support
to these students in a full-time educational setting so they can gain useful skills and experience that will help them move beyond poverty.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? PYB needs tutors! We are a fully accredited high school serving students with a wide range of academic skill levels. Classes are taught by our own certi ed teachers but sometimes our students want and need additional individualized attention to progress in their academics. Tutors are generally needed mornings between 9-12.
Elise Huggins elise.huggins@pybpdx.org 503-286-9350 x253
PORTLAND UNDERGROUND GRAD SCHOOL
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Our vision is a community where everyone has access to the education needed to transform their lives throughout their lives. In 2017, we've educated 800 people in 60 courses in Portland civics, social justice and personal empowerment.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking for some specific skills: Data analytics and interpretation and strategy; Google Analytics; FB analytics; MailChimp email segmentation; Photography: Taking good class photos for marketing collateral.
Douglas douglastsoi2.0@gmail.com 503-880-9714
GIRLS INC. OF THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Girls Inc. equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and to grow into healthy, educated and independent adults through educational programming in their communities.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Girls Guide volunteers are essential in facilitating our after school Girls Groups.Girls Guide volunteers are trained by Girls Inc. staff to deliver our research-based, proven curricula to help girls develop the confidence and self-esteem to access a bright and economically-independent future.
Tara Porchia tara@girlsincpnw.org 503-230-0054
VILLAGE HOME EDUCATION RESOURCE CENTER
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We empower learners to take charge of their education, and foster the natural drive to learn in an innovative, choice-based community setting without grading and testing. We serve over 500 learners in Portland and Salem: most of our learners are homeschoolers who want to learn in an inclusive community setting. We offer a catalog of over 200 classes per week in all subjects for ages 4 and up.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Share your passion and expertise in the classroom as a facilitator of a ten- or-thirty-week course that meets once a week for an hour a day; create a class of your dreams with a focus on hands-on, collaborative class experiences without a bunch of administrative burden. Experience teaching (formally or informally) is preferred, but not required.
Or, Volunteer as a classroom helper to support our amazing faculty! We also need tech expertise to support our computer lab and computing resources.
Lori Walker lori.walker@villagehome.org 503-597-9100
YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS BUSINESS WEEK
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Young Entrepreneurs Business Week (YEBW) provides business exposure and professional development education which is not required in high school. YEBW covers business fundamentals through week- long experiential programs: Business Week, Finance Week, Investing Week, Marketing Week and Entrepreneur Week. These unique experiences are set on the campuses of UP, OSU and UO where students also learn about leadership, teamwork, networking, public speaking, and career paths.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Here are some ways Portlanders can make a direct impact on the next generation: ADVISER—Guide and mentor a team of students as they create mock companies, run business simulations and develop business plan presentations; JUDGE—Evaluate student business presentations and provide valuable feedback; INTERVIEWER—Provide coaching that helps students gain practical job interviewing experience and networking skills. Go to www.yebw.org/get-involved.
Kyle Kavas Kyle@yebw.org 503-740-3598
SMART (START MAKING A READER TODAY)
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We strive to foster a love of reading in PreK through third grade children, while providing essential early childhood literacy encouragement. Reading is fundamental to building
a bright and successful future. With the help of volunteer readers, SMART reaches hundreds of Portland children with vital one-on-one reading support, and books for those who need them most.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can share their enthusiasm for books with children by joining us as reading mentors. They will need to be available to read for one hour per week during public school hours from now until mid-May.
Staci Sutton ssutton@getsmar toregon.org 971-634-1616
THE CHILDREN'S BOOK BANK
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Did you know children from low-income households enter rst grade with an average of 25 hours of one-to-one book reading, compared with 1,000+ hours for children from middle-class homes? The Children's Book Bank provides books to children in Portland- area households, giving families who may not otherwise have them the opportunity to experience the incredible joys and benefits of reading together.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? In order to process and move ~100,000 books annually into the hands of children who need them most, volunteers are needed to organize book drives, repair once- loved books, and to help sort, bundle and deliver bags and boxes of books throughout the community. Each volunteer hour ensures another family receives books!
Volunteer Manager info@childrensbookbank.org 503-616-3981
LATINO NETWORK
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We are a Latino-led education organization, grounded
in culturally-speci c practices and services, that lifts up youth and families to reach their full potential. Our work springs from the core belief in Latino community self- determination—that is, the ability of community members to participate meaningfully in the decisions that affect their lives and the lives of their families. Our programs for children and parents, youth and adults help improve community livability, foster civic participation, and prepare for educational and life success.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can help in various areas within our organization, from episodic volunteer events to ongoing commitments that are weekly.
Justina Romo volunteer@latnet.org 503-283-6881
MARATHON SCHOLARS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We raise the graduation rate of low-income, rst generation college students by 5 times the national average. By matching caring adults with high-potential young people we help make the dream of a college degree a reality.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Relationships can change lives. Volunteer mentors make a 4 year long commitment to show up for a student about 4 hours per month. Our mentors offer support and encouragement in navigating the obstacles of life; opportunities for matches include Scholars aged 11-23. **Bachelor's degree required**
Molli Mitchell molli@marathonscholars.org 503-235-2500
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF OR AND SW WA
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? By empowering the futures of local K-12 students by giving them the knowledge and skills they need to manage their money, plan for their futures, and make smart academic, career and economic choices.Our programs help students connect what they learn in the classroom to the real world, and demonstrate how learning correlates to earning.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are the backbone to our organization. We need over 4,000 volunteers each year. Volunteers can help in the classroom teaching one of our scripted programs or assist for one day at either JA BizTown or JA Finance Park. Our volunteers help transform students' attitudes from "I can't" to "I CAN!" and help them see what they might achieve in the future.
Gina Huntington ghuntington@ja-pdx.org 9712554957
I HAVE A DREAM OREGON
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We leverage and align the resources of more than 60 public, nonprofit, and business partners at the nation's first "Dreamer School," Alder Elementary, as well as in the middle and high school in which Alder graduates feed into in the Rockwood neighborhood. Volunteers and community members work alongside us, students and families by providing mentoring, guidance, academic tutoring and more!
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers choose from a variety of opportunities that bene t students, parents, and school staff! Pick an opportunity that fits your lifestyle—become a mentor to a Dreamer student, volunteer as a classroom aide, speak at Career Day or host a group of middle schoolers at your place of business.
Jessica Arzate jessicaa@dreamoregon.org 5623947765
Environment
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Volunteers play an important role in helping Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) fulfill their mission of protecting and enhancing Oregon's fish and wildlife in Portland and throughout the beautiful state of Oregon.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers for ODFW lead guided hikes at our wildlife areas or hatcheries, give classroom presentations, teach fishing, archery or hunter education, collect & report data as a citizen scientist and represent ODFW at outreach events such as the Oregon State Fair. Learn more at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/volunteer/.
Darlene Sprecher darlene.m.sprecher@state.or.us 503-947-6413
FRIENDS OF THE COLUMBIA GORGE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Friends of the Columbia Gorge connects Portlanders to the unparalleled beauty of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. We organize outdoor education youth programs, lead over 100 hikes and stewardship events annually, and rally together to advocate for the conservation and protection of this treasured landscape.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Lend-a-hand at a stewardship work party, volunteer as a naturalist at our outdoor youth education programs, educate and inspire hikers about this place you care so deeply about, and many other ways to offer up your time and talents.
Maegan Jossy maegan@gorgefriends.org 971-634-2028
TUALATIN RIVERKEEPERS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Tualatin Riverkeepers is a community-based organization working to protect and restore Oregon's Tualatin River system. TRK builds watershed stewardship through education, public restoration, access to nature and advocacy.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteer naturalists lead students on environmental education field trips. Volunteer trip leaders guide paddlers on river trips. Restoration volunteer crew leaders direct teams as they plant natives and pull invasive species. Office volunteers ensure organizational duties are completed. Advocacy committee members steer the organization through environmental issues affecting the watershed.
Margot Fervia-Neamtzu margot@tualatinriverkeepers.org 503-218-2580
FRIENDS OF TRYON CREEK
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We work in collaboration with Oregon State Parks to inspire and nurture relationships with nature.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Tryon volunteers support education, outreach and stewardship programs. Whether guiding hikes, pulling ivy, greeting visitors, building forts, or leading school field trips, our volunteer community makes Tryon Creek a unique urban forest.
Amy Stout amy@tryonfriends.org 503-636-4398
SOLVE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? SOLVE involves and connects thousands of Portland residents through hands-on, outdoor projects every year! Our community events keep our natural areas, parks, rivers and neighborhoods clean and healthy. Our volunteer projects help protect and preserve the natural areas that make Portland unique, while connecting community members to each other and to our environment through service. Projects provide a fun, easy way to get outdoors and make a difference!
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Join your community and improve our environment at an upcoming litter cleanup, community planting or invasive plant removal near you! Bring your family and friends to a Saturday project or host an event of your own. No experience is needed; supplies are provided. Get in touch today at solveoregon.org.
Quintin Bauer quintin@solveoregon.org 503-844-9571 ext 321
THE FOREST PARK CONSERVANCY
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Forest Park Conservancy protects and restores Forest Park. We maintain and enhance the park's extensive trails network, restore wildlife habitat, and inspire community appreciation and stewardship of one of the largest urban forests in the United States. Volunteers play a central role in our efforts to restore Forest Park.
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Volunteers help us repair and maintain more than 47 miles of trails, build and monitor bridges, and remove invasive species, like ivy, to plant trees and other native species. For volunteers who don't like working outside, we always need help around the office.
Robert Carr, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator rob@forestparkconservancy.org 5032235449106
FRIENDS OF TREES
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Friends of Trees' mission is to bring people together to plant and care for city trees and green spaces in Pacific Northwest communities. We strive to make the health, environmental, and financial benefits of trees accessible to everyone!
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We need help planting trees! We plant every Saturday, 9:00am-1:00pm between November and April across the greater Portland metro region. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes/boots. Gloves, tools and planting guidance provided, as well as breakfast treats and hot coffee/tea. Information on this and other roles can be found on our website: friendsoftrees.org/volunteering
Jenny & Randi Volunteer@FriendsofTrees.org 503-595-0213
WILLAMETTE RIVERKEEPER
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? For over 20 years, Willamette Riverkeeper has been the only nonprofit dedicated to restoring, protecting, and enjoying the Willamette River. Annually we facilitate dozens of on-the-river stewardship events and volunteer opportunities while also continuing to advocate for a cleaner, healthier river.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers of all kinds can help with restoration throughout the year, including Ross Island Paddle & Pulls, monthly Trashy Tuesday river cleanups, and our annual Great WiIllamette Cleanup in October. Experienced paddlers can volunteer to help us lead on-the-water outings, including our award-winning Paddle Oregon weeklong river excursion in August. Learn more about your Willamette River at www.willamettteriverkeeper.org.
Kate Ross Kuthe – Outreach and Education Coordinator info@willametteriverkeeper.org 503.223.5418
WORLD SALMON COUNCIL
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? World Salmon Council operates the Salmon Watch environmental education program, which serves middle and high school students in the Portland metro area. Salmon Watch hosts educational field trips and service learning projects at stream sites and natural areas. Through these activities, WSC raises awareness about environmental issues related to salmon fisheries, connects young people with nature, and increases scientific literacy.
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? World Salmon Council needs volunteers to teach on Salmon Watch field trips between September-November. Anyone can teach on a field trip; WSC provides volunteer trainings in the summer and fall. Field trips run from 9am-3pm on school days during the fall season at stream sites in Mt. Hood National Forest, Tillamook State Forest, and the Columbia Gorge.
Rachel Walsh rachel@worldsalmoncouncil.org
THE OREGON GARDEN
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Oregon Garden's mission is to welcome and inspire visitors with an appreciation for the extraordinary ecology of the Pacific Northwest, and to provide a meaningful educational experience for gardeners of all skill levels and ages. With a commitment to sustainability, The Rediscovery Forest, managed in partnership with the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, educates and reveals insights on forest management.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? The Oregon Garden relies on volunteers to impart enthusiasm and knowledge about the Garden. Oregon Garden volunteers contribute in a variety of departments, including horticulture, visitor services, education, events and administration. Folks may volunteer as an individual, or bring a group of friends, students, co-workers, church members, etc. to volunteer.
volunteer@oregongarden.org
Health & Wellness
MEALS ON WHEELS PEOPLE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. We provide a nutritional and social lifeline for older adults through meal sites in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties and Meals on Wheels delivery to homebound elderly. With the help of 5,000 volunteers, the nonprofit organization now serves 5,000 meals daily and 1.1 million meals each year.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We need volunteers every weekday to deliver meals to homebound elderly. We also use corporate and civic groups to volunteer in our Central Kitchen on weekdays.
Catie Ellis catie.ellis@mealsonwheelspeople.org 503-953-8101
UCP DISABILITY SERVICES
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? UCP has been committed to progress for persons experiencing disabilities for over 60 years. We provide direct support to nearly 1,000 adults, living, working, and playing within their communities. We also provide services for hundreds of families and their children who have children diagnosed with cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? UCP has opportunities to volunteer and assist with events throughout the year including our Friends Breakfast (Tue, May 15, 2018), Walk, Roll 'n' Run (Sun, Sep. 22, 2018), Skate Nights (Two times annually, TBA), and the UCP Family Support Conference (Fri-Sat, Oct. 19-20, 2018).
Gavin Johnson gjohnson@ucpaorwa.org 503-467-0355
PORTLAND SUNDAY PARKWAYS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? City of Portland Sunday Parkways presented by Kaiser Permanente promotes healthy active living through a series of free events opening the city's largest public space – its streets – to walk, bike, roll, and discover active transportation while fostering civic pride, stimulating economic development, and represents the community, business, and government investments in Portland's vitality, livability, and diversity.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Over 250 volunteers help 15,000 to 30,000 participants per event. Volunteers help keep the event streets open by working at intersections or on bicycles along the 6-9 miles of route. Volunteers work in the parks where there are info booths, food vendors, entertainment and games. Volunteers help us in producing the event by getting supplies and other volunteers ready for the day.
Phil Barber sundayparkways@axiomeventproductions.com 503-893-8793
CENTRAL CITY CONCERN
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Central City Concern (CCC) works to end homelessness by providing housing, health care and supportive employment services to people impacted by trauma, substance use disorder, mental illness, chronic disease, and multigenerational poverty. In the last year, CCC provided a safe home for 3,510 people; connected 8,324 patients with compassionate, integrated health care services; and helped 1,000 people re-enter the workforce.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers at CCC are vital in helping to expand our ability to meetthe needs of our community. Whether they are behind the scenes providing administrative support, assisting in our clinics or pharmacy, helping prepare a resume or job application, or leading a yoga class, volunteers play an important role in fulfilling CCC's mission.
Peter Russell peter.russell@ccconcern.org 503-200-3893
STORE TO DOOR
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Store to Door supports independent living for Portland area seniors and people with disabilities by providing an affordable, personal, volunteer-based grocery shopping and delivery service. Our vision is that the Portland area will be a community where all seniors and people with disabilities are nourished, included and can age with dignity in the setting of their own choice.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Our volunteers act as a bridge between homebound elders and the community. We have fun, meaningful, one-time or ongoing volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups. Support local elders as an order taker, shopper, or delivery driver/friendly visitor. Volunteers can also support our program administration and special projects.
Antonia Rangel-Caril Antonia@StoretoDoorofOregon.org 503-200-3333
OUR HOUSE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Our House provides a full-spectrum of services and compassionate community approach to assist those challenged with HIV, including: 24-hour residential care; supportive clinical services to those living independently; supplemental food and household items; low income housing; multiple resources; and love.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Weekly volunteers help in our residential facility by preparing and serving meals, answering phones, providing companionship, and gardening; they stock shelves and assist clients and process donations in our food pantry,
Dana Kinney dkinney@ourhouseofportland.org 503-234-0175
ALBERTINA KERR
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Kerr provides programs and services to those with mental health challenges and developmental disabilities and empower them to lead self-determined lives.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can help in assisting with fundraising events, at Albertina's Place or events benefiting Albertina Kerr.
Margaret Scafidi Volunteer@AlbertinaKerr.org 503-231-3909
CLACKAMAS VOLUNTEERS IN MEDICINE-THE FOUNDERS CLINIC
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) is a free medical clinic in Oregon City which serves those who lack insurance. CVIM's appointment based, primary care clinic provides the opportunity for individuals to receive welcoming, consistent and competent medical care. All residents of Clackamas County who meet federal poverty guidelines qualify for these services, including those who lack documentation.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Dedicated volunteers with a wide range of skills are essential to keeping our doors open and sustaining our medical services. Our immediate need is for administrative volunteers, trained phlebotomists and Spanish speaking medical interpreters. We also need volunteer doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, scribes and medical assistants. Clinics shifts are available Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, and Thursday evenings.
Dayna Velasco cvimvolunteercoordinator@gmail.com 503-722-4400
PROVIDENCE HOSPICE & CAMP ERIN
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Providence Hospice provides expert, compassionate care for individuals and families as they face the end of life. Caring for patients at home, it is our goal to help people live life to its fullest by addressing their physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs. Our grief support services help adults and children following a death.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Following training, we match volunteer interests with patient needs, offering: caregiver respite, friendly visits, bedside vigils, pet visits, massage, veteran to veteran, grief support and more. Camp Erin volunteers support grieving children ages 6-17 at free summer camp. Service area: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Washington, Yamhill counties and Columbia Gorge area.
Jean Lyons Jean.Lyons@providence.org 503-215-4857
KAISER PERMANENTE HOSPICE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Kaiser Permanente hospice is a non-profit hospice serving our members and community in the greater Portland Metro Area, as well as Washington, Yamhill, Clackamas and Clark Counties. Hospice is a unique, patient centered, team based approach to palliative (comfort) care for an individual with a life-limiting illness who chooses care in their home setting. Our staff are experts in walking with our patients and families to support them on this journey.
Kaiser Permanente hospice is a Medicare and Joint Commission accredited hospice.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Hospice Volunteers are an important part of our hospice team. They are members of the community who have chosen to devote their service and time to improving the quality of life for our patients and families during this difficult time. Your service can have a profound impact at a time when a person is nearing the end of their life, when heartfelt one-on-one connection is crucial. Our focus is on our patients. Volunteers are assigned one patient at a time, near where they live or willing to travel. Volunteers choose each assignment and make a commitment of visiting one time a week during the person's time on hospice. The focus for a volunteer may be to provide a break for a family caregiver in the home for up to 4 hours a week. During the time in the home, a volunteer might visit with the patient, watch a movie together, assist with a project or check in during nap times. Volunteers can also offer to do light house work, cook, be there to assist a patient. Your supportive presence is a gift of time. When our patients live supportive housing and their caregiving needs are provided for, the volunteer's visit is to focus on companionship. Read a book, play cards, hold a hand, talk or just be a caring presence during your visit with patients. Volunteers are screened, passing a criminal and drug test before attending an extensive 16 hour hospice volunteer training. This is an opportunity to give comfort, time, and connection, honoring each person's dignity, integrity and wishes. Come learn the power of holding presence and holding a hand.
Annette Shaff-Palmer, CVA hospicevolunteernw@kp.org 503-499-5168
HOUSECALL PROVIDERS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Housecall Providers is changing health care by bringing home primary medical care and hospice services to Portlanders with disabilities, dementia and/or advanced illness. Too often, these patients go without routine care. This results in expensive and traumatic trips to the emergency room or the hospital. You can help enhance the lives of the most vulnerable among us by joining us.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Our volunteers provide much-needed social interaction for our patients and respite and support to their families and caregivers. We also have a volunteer-driven music program in which we provide patients with MP3 players loaded with their favorite music. Additional service possibilities include: delivering birthday flowers, helping with household chores, and providing administrative help in our offices.
Todd Lawrence volunteers@housecallproviders.org 971-202-5515
Social Action
IMMIGRANT AND REFUGEE COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? IRCO is a community-based nonprofit that provides wraparound services to immigrants and refugees. We have 200 culturally and linguistically specific programs that served over 30,000 clients in 2016 alone. IRCO's mission is to promote the integration of refugees, immigrants and the community at large into a self-sufficient, healthy and inclusive multi-ethnic society.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? With 200 programs, our volunteers are vital to our organization. Volunteer positions vary, but include things like tutoring, assisting in classrooms for youth or adults, teaching and playing soccer with youth, youth mentoring, and being part of our after school programs. Our volunteers provide essential skills and knowledge to fulfill our mission, meaning your time can have a real impact on people's lives. Volunteering with IRCO can also provide a transformative opportunity to be part of a diverse group and gain exposure to different areas of social services.
Sahar Muranovic saharm@irco.org 503-553-9662
NARAL PRO-CHOICE OREGON
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon (NPCO) is dedicated to developing and sustaining a constituency that uses the political process to guarantee every woman and person who can become pregnant the right to make personal decisions regarding the full range of reproductive choices, including preventing unintended pregnancy, bearing healthy children, and choosing legal abortion.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers drive a great deal of our community organizing and movement-building work at NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon. Each volunteer who signs up has the opportunity to self-select the types of tasks they are most interested in or comfortable with, or where their expertise lies. We host volunteer opportunities year-round, from envelope stuffing, to event prep, and general needs. In addition to that, we have major volunteer needs throughout the year including our Summer Tabling program, Spring Telethon, Choice ID Phone Bank, and our Annual Gala.
Cherie Martin cherie@prochoiceoregon.org 503-223-4510 ext. 13
OPERATION NIGHTWATCH PORTLAND
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Operation Nightwatch fosters support, acceptance and trusting relationships with unhoused community members in Portland by providing hospitality.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can sign up to work at our drop-in hospitality centers, where they will hand out food and supplies, play board games and have conversations with our guests who have come in off the streets.
Mikaila Smith info@operationnightwatch.org 541-905-3533
STREET ROOTS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We produce a weekly newspaper and other media to create income opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and poverty in Portland.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers help us run our front desk, copy edit the paper, and do a variety of other necessary tasks for events. More information and our volunteer application can be found at streetroots.org/volunteer.
Caelin Miltko volunteer@streetroots.org 503-228-5657
TRILLIUM FAMILY SERVICES KEEP OREGON WELL
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Keep Oregon Well is a public advocacy movement designed to fight stigma associated with mental and behavioral health. Our mission is to build a trauma-informed community and give people the opportunity to learn more about mental health and stand with those who may be struggling with theirs.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Join the Keep Oregon Well Street Team! Volunteers can help by managing booths at community gatherings, staffing the Keep Oregon Well store, fighting stigma and promoting mental health awareness. Volunteers are needed throughout the year for various events, and schedules are flexible to accommodate day, evening, and weekend opportunities. More information is available at www.KeepOregonWell.com.
Sai Stone SStone@TrilliumFamily.org 503-205-4364
RAPHAEL HOUSE OF PORTLAND
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Raphael House provides life-saving services to adults and children escaping domestic violence while engaging the community in nonviolent living through advocacy, education and community outreach. We offer resources and personalized support to help survivors obtain housing, employment, self-sufficiency, and safety.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? After completing a 40-hour advocacy training, direct service volunteers provide support to participants and staff in our emergency shelter, advocacy center, and youth program. Indirect service opportunities include assisting at special events, helping with administrative tasks, and receiving donated items.
Elizabeth McKeever emckeever@raphaelhouse.com 503-243-5126
LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Oregon Ombudsman program serves residents living in long-term care facilities by providing education, advocacy, complaint investigation and resolution. Our mission is to protect individual rights, enhance quality of life, improve care and promote dignity for residents who are aging and disabled. This is a free and confidential service provided to residents, their families, facility staff and the public. Many residents are vulnerable and are in need of a Volunteer Ombudsman to visit, learn about their concerns, and advocate for them. We are seeking dedicated individuals with a flexible schedule (4-hours a week), a caring spirit, a willingness to learn, and a desire to help others. Learn more at www.oregon.gov/ltco or 800-522-2602
Lene Garrett lene.garrett@oregon.gov 503-378-6303
ZAREPHATH MINISTRIES
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Zarephath supports two food programs in East Multnomah County. Zarephath Kitchen provides a midday meal six days per week for all who come, Sunday through Friday. Zarephath Pantry provides food to East County residents in need four days per week, Monday, Wednesday through Friday. See website www.zmgresham.org for hours.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers can help the Kitchen in food preparation, cooking, cleanup. Pantry volunteers may stock shelves, interview clients, assist in client shopping, sort food donations. Other volunteer opportunities include drivers to pick-up food from specified locations, organizers for food drives, fund raising, organization promotion and Board Membership.
Pat Cutsforth info@amgresham.org 503-667-7932
THE BUS PROJECT
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? The Bus Project engages new folks in democracy, builds a great future and empowers great people to lead it, right here in Oregon. We provide leadership development and volunteer opportunities to get folks engaged in the democratic process. We want to see more young people engaged and voting, which is why we've championed reforms like Automatic Voter Registration and voter pre-registration.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We believe democracy is best when it's volunteer-driven, so we equip folks with everything they need to knock on doors, talk to voters, help people believe in the democratic process, and more! Volunteers started the Bus, power the Bus and drive the Bus (literally and figuratively), and we're always looking for more folks to join our team.
Gnora Gumanow gnora@busproject.org 503-233-3018
RIGHT 2 DREAM TOO
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Right 2 Dream Too provides a safe place for houseless Portlanders to sleep for up to 12 hours. Hundreds of people have used R2DToo as a temporary stepping stone to housing.We exist because there are not enough shelters or affordable housing in Portland. As a self managed rest area, houseless folks organize to keep each other safe.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Running 24 hour security shifts takes a lot of people power. Come work along side our members at the front desk. Please be willing to commit to 4 hours per week for at least 3 months. We also need people with cars or trucks to pick up donations, and other occasional transportation needs. There are more ways to help – just ask!
Sarah Chandler right2dreamtoo@gmail.com
ON-THE-MOVE COMMUNITY INTEGRATION
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? On-the-Move supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in accessing their community through healthful, meaningful and environmentally responsible activities. Each day we are out in the community modeling inclusion and celebrating diversity.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking match volunteer community members with individuals with developmental disabilities for the purpose of creating and fostering reciprocal relationships and helping integrate participants into their greater community. We are looking for volunteers able to commit to a semi-longterm, but low frequency commitment. With the help of volunteers, participants expand their knowledge though our programs that inspire personal enrichment in areas like literacy and
healthy relationships.
Jackie Cunningham Jackie@onthemoveonline.org 503-287-0346
Youth
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF PORTLAND METROPOLITAN AREA
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Boys & Girls Clubs are safe, positive places for kids to enjoy fun and engaging programs at an affordable price. Clubs provide enrichment programs to youth while empowering them with a sense of belonging and security. Clubs surround members with caring, trained staff that engage them in nationally proven evidence-based youth development programs. Program areas include leadership and community service; academic enrichment; science and technology; performing and visual arts; personal health and fitness; college prep and workforce training; and recreation and sports leadership leagues.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Contributing your time is a powerful way to support the youth in your community. We count on volunteers to help us carry out our mission by offering quality programs, creating meaningful relationships, and inspiring young people to reach their full potential. There are many ways to get involved at every level of our organization. We are flexible and strive to match you with an opportunity that fits your skills, interests, and availability. We are currently looking for youth mentors, athletics coaches, holiday event support, and Club beautification.
Contact: Volunteer@bgcportland.org or visit our website to fill out a volunteer application.
NEW AVENUES FOR YOUTH
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? New Avenues for Youth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention and intervention of youth homelessness. Since 1997, our programs and services have impacted more than 20,000 young people as they work to overcome barriers, pursue their goals, and realize their potential. From supporting basic needs like meals and counseling to providing opportunities for education, job training, employment, and housing, we meet youth where they are – and help them get where they want to go.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? New Avenues welcomes volunteers in a variety of roles, including serving meals in our drop-in center, tutoring youth in our education program, career preparation and mentorship, supporting youth in SMYRC, volunteering at our events throughout the year, and more!
Hana Sant hsant@newavenues.org 503-517-3900
A VILLAGE FOR ONE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? A Village For One provides mental health services to youth who have been commercially sexually exploited and at our core believe in the power of community to support and help heal youth who have been exploited.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers at A Village For One can help with: Fundraising Committees; Banquet Committee; Annual Giving Tree Committee; Dine to End Exploitation Committee; Marketing; Apparel Design; Donor Relations; Grant Researches/ Writers.
Cassie Trahan avillageforone@gmail.com 503-730-1469
CASA FOR CHILDREN OF MULTNOMAH, WASHINGTON, AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) trains and supports volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children who are under court protection. Our CASAs provide a stable, caring adult presence in these kids' lives, giving them hope for a better future by ensuring that their educational, emotional, medical and practical needs are met while they are living in foster care.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Our volunteers get to know each child by visiting them and speaking to those involved in the child's life. CASAs monitor the case by attending meetings and hearings, provide an objective opinion to the court, and make recommendations to ensure that each child's need for a safe, permanent home is met as quickly as possible. Minimum age: 21. www.casahelpskids.org
Susan King sking@casahelpskids.org 503-988-6528
ANGELDADS.COM
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? AngelDads provides father figures for girls and boys from ages 2-17 that do not have a father actively involved in their life. We believe every girl and boy needs someone they can think of as they would a dad, mentor, or trusted friend who will be there for them at any time.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We need great dads who would like to make a ongoing positive difference in another child's life throughout the year. You can signup on our website at www.AngelDads.com to either volunteer as an AngelDad or to request an AngelDad for your son or daughter.
Casey Wood Info@AngelDads.com 503-612-6814
PORTLAND COMMUNITY FOOTBALL CLUB
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? We offer high quality, affordable soccer to all youth in the Portland Metro Area. Our goal is to reduce/remove the barriers that prevent many low-income and marginalized youth from being able to participate in other high cost clubs.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We can always use volunteer coaches. They need to have knowledge of the game and one year of coaching experience. We also need volunteers for our fundraising committee, Board of Directors, volunteer coordinator, event planning and event volunteers.
Kurt Borchardt kurt.borchardt@outlook.com 503-780-0992
ROCK 'N' ROLL CAMP FOR GIRLS
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Rock N Roll Camp for Girls has been empowering and amplifying the voices of girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth in Portland for 17 years. We provide a safe space for creative self-expression, building a community of supportive peers and mentors, that contributes to the health and vitality of the larger Portland community and especially our world renowned music scene.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Rock N Roll Camp for Girls needs volunteers with all kinds of skill sets – instrument instructors, band managers, cooks, heavy lifters, counselors, workshop facilitators, self-defense coaches, screen printers, poster makers, ticket sellers, and so much more. We have opportunities for direct mentorship with our campers and in-direct support opportunities as well. You can give a little or a lot, either way it will make a huge difference for our campers.
Tavi Berrigan tavi@girlsrockcamp.org 503-833-2953
PORTLAND TENNIS & EDUCATION
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Portland Tennis & Education's mission is to empower youth, inspire families, and build communities that reach their potential. We accomplish this through one-on-one tutoring, tennis lessons, health curriculum, parent education, and focusing on overall wellness. PT&E is dedicated to the academic success and lifelong health of Portland's underserved youth, supporting them in becoming well-rounded learners, exceptional athletes, and global citizens.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers play a dual role as coach and tutor. Coach/Tutors assist our certified coaches in tennis and fitness activities and help our scholar-athletes stay focused in educational activities. Every volunteer must be willing to take initiative, respond to challenges, and be engaged and positive. No tennis experience is needed. A background check will be completed on every potential volunteer.
volunteers@ptande.org 503-823-3629
RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Our two Portland Ronald McDonald Houses provide a "home away from home" for families with seriously-ill children, while they receive important medical treatment at local hospitals. Volunteer opportunities include: cooking, baking, housekeeping, front desk, children's programming, driving, event support, and a handful of other unique roles.
Jordan Boustead jordan.boustead@rmhcoregon.org 503-943-6672
P:EAR
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? p:ear builds positive relationships with homeless and transitional youth through wholesome meals, education, arts, recreation and job training programs to affirm personal worth and create more meaningful and healthier lives.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers support the mission of the program by acting as teachers, mentors, cooks, musicians, janitors, phone answerers—everything that it takes to run a program for our community's most vulnerable young folk. We are skilled at matching your passions with our needs.
Joy Cartier joy@pearmentor.org 503-228-6677
COMMUNITY VISION INC.
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Dream Builders Alliance, a Community Vision program, provides mentors for young adults experiencing disability.
Mentors model how to make friends and get involved in the community. Through mentorship, young adults with disabilities grow their social skills, making it more likely for them get a job and pursue further education.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? We are looking for kind and respectful volunteers open to new experiences. 2 hours a week can make a huge impact, mentoring is as simple as meeting with a young adult for 6 months. Each mentor relationship is unique – activity options are endless and the relationship is key.
Flexible scheduling. Must be at least 18 and able to pass a background check. Apply here: cvision.org/mentorapp
Lacey Elliott lelliott@cvision.org 503-292-4964 ext.136
PROJECT LEMONADE
HOW DOES YOUR ORGANIZATION HELP PORTLAND? Project Lemonade provides free clothes and a clothes-shopping experience to Portland's foster youth. Since 2011 we have served over 10,000 youth ages 5 and up with new clothes, which are provided by generous community and corporate donors. In the summer, Project Lemonade runs a 10 week internship program, employing foster teens to run the store operations and gain job skills. We are dedicated to improving the self-esteem of foster youth through our Store and Internship programs.
HOW CAN VOLUNTEERS HELP? Volunteers are the backbone of Project Lemonade and implement almost all of the operations that enable foster youth to shop successfully. During the summer months, volunteers are busy as personal shoppers, guiding foster youth through the shopping experience, or running the check-in and check-out counters. Through the whole year, we host community and corporate groups to manage inventory; sorting donations, restocking the store, merchandising and more. In 2017, Project Lemonade's community of 750 volunteers logged over 3,000 volunteer hours!
Lindsay McDonnell volunteer@projectlemonadepdx.org 971.272.7675
Comments