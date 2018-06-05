The duk bok ki starter ($9.95) was a better choice. Duk bok ki is a pan-seared rice cake that resembles a large gnocchi covered with a spicy sauce. This is where Happy Bibimbap House 2 starts to stand out from other Korean places. Rather than focus on making the dishes tongue-searingly spicy, most have a sweetness that's more characteristic of cuisine from outside the South Korean capital. Both the dae ji bul go gi ($15.95), a spicy marinated pork, and the jajang meyun ($9.95)—noodles with black bean sauce and pork—were far more savory than hot. Of the two, the dae ji bul go gi was the table favorite, as the jajang meyun went too light on the pork.