How does mindfulness impact your work in Old Town?

Old Town is very diverse. It's not unusual to connect with people who are just like me: black, femme, queer moms with afros that listen to disco. But often times I am around people who are very different from me. That could be in gender identity, race, ethnicity, religion, age, social economics, and the list goes on to infinity. Mindfulness is showing up exactly as I am while simultaneously honoring and respecting who someone else is without judgement. Ultimately, we're all people sharing the same goal of wanting Old Town to thrive.