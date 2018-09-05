"Oregon Food Bank is dedicated to ensuring that no one goes hungry today, that Oregon becomes the first state without hunger and that people experiencing hunger are at the center of all we do," says Susannah Morgan, Oregon Food Bank CEO. They focus on distributing fresh produce and nutritious meal-building components through a network of 355 food assistance sites in the Portland Metro Area. "Food is available to anyone who needs it, and we strive to offer foods to suit the diverse, cultural makeup of our beautiful communities."