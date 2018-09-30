Members who have been involved with the Greek Festival for generations know how much it's evolved over time, and how much work goes into getting the event ready for Portlanders each year. It's a community affair that begins as early as May, and it starts with pastry making. With 15 – 40 people involved in pastry prep on any given day, it's a testament to the commitment, organization, and most of all, collaboration, that makes the Greek Festival possible. "One thing that's really beautiful about pastry making is that our community comes together for one joint effort. People take time out of their lives to come and make tens of thousands of pastries… which can be hard work!" Joana Maletis notes.