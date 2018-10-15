SF is one of the great American cities that seems to be constantly reinventing itself. Currently, our favorite itinerary is to stroll through the historic Castro neighborhood, one of the first LGBTQ communities in the US, and visiting the GLBT Museum. The city is home to a number of great parks, but we suggest the the lesser known Land's End, where you'll find coastal hiking trails, a rock labyrinth, and the ruins of late 19th century Sutro Baths. San Francisco also has its own version of OMSI After Dark, and if you go on Thursday you can visit the California Academy of Sciences after hours (6-10pm) for adult-only access to exhibits, programs, and of course, food and booze. And try to make it to the Mission District and grab a flamed chicken at Pira Pica, the Portuguese fast casual restaurant that has become hotter than a ghost pepper. If you have time, take a ferry to Alcatraz Island. Once a federal penitentiary that housed Al Capone, it was also taken "hostage" by Native Americans for almost two years, and signs of their protests are still visible on the island, where you can get an extraordinary view of the city.