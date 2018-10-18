Tickets on sale now!
Combining two of the hottest trends in food and drink, Willamette Week brings together Portland's favorite ramen chefs and pairs each delicious ramen sample with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail.
Event Details //
Sunday, November 4th
12 – 5 PM
Leftbank Annex – 101 North Weidler Street
Ticket Details //
A sample sized bowl of delicious ramen paired with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail from all participating restaurants and the opportunity to sample rare Japanese whiskeys courtesy of Beam Suntory.
Participating Restaurants //
Afuri, Noraneko, Marukin, Double Dragon, Saucebox, Boke Bowl
Participating Partners //
Fubonn, Beam Suntory, Portland Culinary Institute, Tails & Trotters, Rose's Restaurant Equipment
Ticket proceeds benefit Schoolyard Farms – Schoolyard Farms partners with public K-12 schools to build working farms on their underused schoolyards. They teach kids where their food comes from, how to grow it and cook it, so they can grow up to be healthy food citizens.
Interested in volunteering or sponsorship opportunities? Please email Shauna Noah s.noahpdx@gmail.com
