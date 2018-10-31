Rynly is a Portland-based startup which is pioneering a new trans-metropolitan shipping service where locals make the deliveries at a much lower cost than the established carriers. The service is accessible to everyone, but it's especially convenient for small businesses. Let's say you want to send a package to a customer in Seattle, you create a shipping package on Rynly's site, designate your delivery location, and a driver (maybe even one of your regulars) will make the pick up typically within just a couple hours.