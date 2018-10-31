At some point, you've taken advantage of a Peer to Peer business. Uber, Lyft, Task Rabbit, AirBnb, PostMates. Now comes the latest entry to the Gig Economy. Forget Fed Ex and UPS: Rynly has come to Portland.
Rynly is a Portland-based startup which is pioneering a new trans-metropolitan shipping service where locals make the deliveries at a much lower cost than the established carriers. The service is accessible to everyone, but it's especially convenient for small businesses. Let's say you want to send a package to a customer in Seattle, you create a shipping package on Rynly's site, designate your delivery location, and a driver (maybe even one of your regulars) will make the pick up typically within just a couple hours.
"Our services are tailored for businesses to make their shipping experience quick and simple," explains Jonny Perez, Rynly's Marketing Coordinator. "In fact, our customer feedback directly influences the way our infrastructure is built. Not only are we getting to know our customers, but we will also work to solve any logistical challenge they present to us regarding our services. As we grow, we hope our customers grow too."
Businesses can ship locally (with same day delivery) or city-to-city with prices ranging between $5-$10. There are no hidden charges or membership fees, and with all of the benefits included such as online package tracking and signature verifications.
"Our varied package dimensions are versatile enough to meet individual deliveries, or wholesale supply orders, and everything in between," says Perez. "And when it comes to customer service, Rynly will always answer customer calls and address any issues, but more than that, we will work to figure out any logistical challenges and constantly update and improve our platform."
Rynly is currently serving Portland and Seattle, and their coverage radius is expanding. Rynly will be launching their services in San Francisco and Los Angeles in early 2019.
"There are many reasons why we chose to launch in the Pacific Northwest," says Perez, "but the main reason is the community bond that is shared by those who are lucky enough to call this region home. Our business model was inspired by the people who live here, and we hope to show the world what community means in the Pacific Northwest."
To start taking advantage of Rynly's shipping services sign up via their website. Businesses can order boxes from Rynly for their delivery needs for free. If you are interested in becoming a Rynly driver, they are currently hiring local independent drivers with iOS devices. Drivers in Portland and Seattle can sign up to drive and earn special bonuses. For more information on how to sign up for shipping or being hired on as a driver, visit Rynly's site www.rynly.com.
