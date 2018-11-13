In later pieces, the artwork becomes more refined but also more dominant in its presentation, taking up more of the space, while the details become sharper and more elegant, as in Red-Breasted Parakeet on Willow with Roses by Sō Shiseki (Japanese, 1712¬–1786), which shows an exquisitely detailed bird resting upon a branch which traverses the scroll's full length from the upper left corner to the bottom right. In Old Plum by Tokuyama Gyokuran (Japanese, 1727/8–1784), the branch of the tree reaches across a six-panel screen like a river seen from above on a topographical map.