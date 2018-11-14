Order Online. (And maybe don't make everything yourself!) New Seasons recently expanded its collaboration with Instacart and you can now plan your entire holiday affair from the comfort of your couch and have it delivered to your door. We're not just talking food, but beer and wine as well. And while you're building your cart – consider taking some of the pressure off by purchasing a few prepared foods. While cooking and preparing can offer great satisfaction (and IG clout), New Seasons makes awesome stuffing, gravy and a Kale salad with pomegranate and hazelnuts that has become a regular at our house during the holidays.