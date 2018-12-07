Bouquets of Oregon Craft Beer | Craft Brew Bouquet | $39–$179
Send cheer to the beer lover in your life. Award-winning craft beer from Oregon. We hand pick the best craft brews and pair them with local artisan treats. Ships (free) to OR, CA, NM, ID, D.C.
541-904-0418 craftbrewbouquet.com
New Deal Pear Brandy | New Deal Distillery | $39.95
Oregon Grown, Portland Made. New Deal Distillery is honored to partner with Pereday Orchard in Hood River to create this exceptional Oregon pear brandy that's made right here in Portland from 100% estate-grown Bartlett pears.
900 SE Salmon St. 503-234-2513 newdealdistillery.com
Artisan Fermented | Honey GloryBee | $14.99
GloryBee's Artisan Fermented Honey is the perfect culinary vinegar! Brush or drizzle onto vegetables and meats. Use as a salad dressing component or marinade. You can even enjoy a splash in your favorite drink for a sweet, slightly tart kick.
29548 B Airport Rd., Eugene, Oregon 800-456-7923 glorybee.com
Deluxe Flavor of Portland | Give Portland Gifts | $170
Give the gift that everyone will love- FOOD! This gift will please the palates of sweet tooths and savory seekers alike. Each item is hand picked for your tasting pleasure. A variety of gift boxes and baskets available starting at $50.
503-719-3196 giveportlandgifts.com
Nut Butter Tasting Flight | Ground Up PDX | $28
Our Holiday Tasting Flight is the perfect gift for any foodie! It includes three 4-oz jars of peanut- free nut butters: Coconut Cardamom, Cinnamon Snickerdoodle and our limited edition holiday flavor—Salted Eggnog!
1140 SE 7th Ave. 978-430-0762 grounduppdx.com
Ginger Cardamom Honey Cocoa Bar | Honey Mama's | $5.99
A raw honey sweetened super food bar with a divine high-end chocolate taste and sublime mouth melt like no other. Naturally free from soy, eggs, dairy, gluten, and grains. Check out all eight of our fabulous flavors for a super satisfying, feel good treat!
503-799-1780 honeymamas.com
Weekend Brunch | The Rambler | $6-11
Brunch at The Rambler may be one of NE Portland's best-kept secrets. Great prices, no reservations or ridiculous lines, laid back vibes, they're one of the only bars in NE with NFL Sunday Ticket, and – possibly the best part – no children allowed. Check it out every Saturday and Sunday!
4205 N Mississippi Ave. 503-459-4049 ramblerbar.com
Westward Whiskey | House Spirits Distillery | $49.95/$69.95
Westward Whiskey is a grain to glass celebration of the America pioneer spirit, inspired by the American craft beer and whiskey traditions, distilled in Portland and perfected by years of maturation at the rack house in Clackamas. Grab your bottle today at our tasting rooms or your liquor store.
65 SE Washington St 503-235-3174 housespirits.com
Kashmiri Amaro | Townshend's Distillery | $34.95/$14.95
Townshend's Kashmiri Amaro features Indian chai spices in a cool Italian- style amaro. This bad boy packs an herbaceous punch with satisfying notes of cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg, and rich black tea.
4211 SE Milwaukie Ave 541-788-1879 townshendsdistillery.com
Bourbon Barrel Aged Devil's Horse Imperial Stout | Royale Brewing | $25
Belgian Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels for a year. Aroma includes notes of raisins, plums, vanilla, oak, and bourbon. Starts with pleas- ant hints of dark chocolate, bourbon, roasted caramel & dark fruit. Finishes with warm notes of toffee & roasted coffee. Limited edition bottle conditioned 750ML bottles. 13% ABV.
55 NE Farragut Ave. No. 6 971-279-5587 royalebrewing.com
Comments