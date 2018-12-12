With roughly a week more of the holiday season to go, downtown Portland still has plenty to pack in.
Visit Santa at Pioneer Place before he heads back to the North Pole for another year. He's here every day at both the mall, and this Monday, Dec. 17 is your pet's last chance to wish for a new chew toy or catnip subscription box. Hipster Santa makes a special appearance this Thursday, Dec. 20, when you can sit alongside him on the PDX airport carpet couch.
You'll want to visit the PDX Pop-Up Shops before they're gone for the season, too. The temporary storefronts host local brands through Dec. 24—look for Cloth & Ore's jewelry, t-shirts and prints with a lot to say from urban street brand dfrntpigeon, City Pop's vibrant original art and handcrafted gifts, and cozy crocheted goods from BlackSheepMade.
With the PDX Pop-Ups—plus downtown Portland's roughly 35 new retail shops and restaurants—you won't strike out on last-minute shopping. No matter whose left on your list, you'll find uniquely Portland apparel, art, tasty treats and stocking stuffers for every budget.
And speaking of saving cash, don't forget to swing by Portland's Living Room whenever you're downtown for free holiday fun. Pioneer Courthouse Square is home to seasonal shenanigans this week, with everything from concerts and carolers, to dance performances and cookie giveaways.
No matter how you spend your days in downtown Portland, take in the twinkle lights, toast to friends and have yourself a very merry holiday.
For more information on downtown events and happenings this season, please visit downtownportland.org
