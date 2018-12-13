Those familiar with the conference can look forward to many of the features they have come to know and love. The day prior to the main event will see a parallel-track Investors Forum, providing educational content for those seeking investment, and those hoping to get into the industry. In the afternoon the two tracks come together for a pitch competition showcasing the best of the industry and helping investors decide where to put their pennies. For locals interested in understanding how quickly the market is evolving, or budding entrepreneurs looking to learn from the "Model State", the Cannabis Collaborative Conference is a welcoming place to learn. In addition, CCC has announced that this year they will offer a "Pitch Cannabis Contest" to their program in conjunction with Willamette Week. Cannabis businesses and startups will have the chance to pitch their company to a panel of investors, who will choose the five finalists to pitch on the MainStage at the event. Click this link to apply to Pitch Cannabis.