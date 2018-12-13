The Cannabis Collaborative Conference (CCC), held each year at the end of January in Portland, Oregon, hosts 2,500 attendees to discuss the most pressing issues facing the maturing market. Attendees learn from thought-leaders how to address high value issues, and connect with a carefully curated network of cannabis and ancillary businesses. Aside from the traditional exhibitor booths and conference presentations, the Cannabis Collaborative Conference offers the opportunity to interact with public officials, a job fair, an expungement booth, and an Investors Forum.
While Oregon hosts many cannabis industry events, conferences, and expos each year, this is one of the premier conferences, and now, in it's fifth year – it will draw notable cannabis professionals, activists, investors, and politicians from all over the state.
This year the conference will focus on the specific challenges of a maturing in-state market and increasing competition for cross-border expansion. Canada's federal legalization and the expansion of the hemp-derived CBD market are having out-sized effects bringing both challenges and opportunities throughout the supply chain. There will also be presentations from advocacy groups about legislative priorities, including interstate commerce (export), social consumption, and improving social equity in the market.
Those familiar with the conference can look forward to many of the features they have come to know and love. The day prior to the main event will see a parallel-track Investors Forum, providing educational content for those seeking investment, and those hoping to get into the industry. In the afternoon the two tracks come together for a pitch competition showcasing the best of the industry and helping investors decide where to put their pennies. For locals interested in understanding how quickly the market is evolving, or budding entrepreneurs looking to learn from the "Model State", the Cannabis Collaborative Conference is a welcoming place to learn. In addition, CCC has announced that this year they will offer a "Pitch Cannabis Contest" to their program in conjunction with Willamette Week. Cannabis businesses and startups will have the chance to pitch their company to a panel of investors, who will choose the five finalists to pitch on the MainStage at the event. Click this link to apply to Pitch Cannabis.
5 Reasons to Attend CCC 5.0:
- Learn from thought-leaders about how to address high value issues, and connect with a carefully curated network of cannabis and ancillary businesses.
- Meet and network with public officials, a job fair, and expungement services.
- Join conversations about the expansion of the hemp-derived CBD market, as well as the challenges and opportunities this presents throughout the supply chain.
- Learn directly from advocacy groups about about legislative priorities, including interstate commerce (export), social consumption, and improving social equity in the market.
- Get to know budding companies in our Investor Forum on January 22nd – featuring companies seeking investment and hoping to get into the industry. Watch the Cannabis pitch competition showcasing the best of the industry and helping investors decide where to put their money.
Thanks to The Weed Blog for their input on what to see at CCC. See you there!
Cannabis Creative Conference will take place on Jan. 23-24, 2019 at the Portland Expo Center (2060 N Marine Dr). Register before Dec. 23 to save $50. Learn more here!
