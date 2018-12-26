Coming back for a second year is Portland's most prestigious pet competition: WW's Portland Pet Pageant presented by DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital!
We could not be more excited to once again see the beautiful furry, scale-y, and wonderful Portland pets—and of course, to find our Ultimate Supreme Pet champion.
Last year's competition proved to be fierce, with over 500 entrants and 80 title competitors. And in the end, Hank won the title of Ultimate Supreme Pet. Could your pet win this year?
This year, we're once again looking for 20 title winners and one Ultimate Supreme Pet. The competition is open to all species: dogs, cats, iguanas, llamas, fish, and everything in between.
How does it work?
- First, nominate a pet. You can nominate yours (or a friend’s!) between Dec. 26–Jan. 2. See details below on how to nominate.
- Once nominations are closed, our expert panel of judges will review the submissions and narrow down to 80 finalists that we feel embody the grace, elegance, and beauty we are searching for in our champion. We will also group these finalists into groups of 4 to compete for different titles (such as: Most Glam, Best Dressed, etc.).
- Starting on Jan. 9, we will ask our readers to vote for pets within each title, as well as vote for the Ultimate Supreme Pet. They will have until Jan. 20 to deliberate this important decision.
- The winning pet will be crowned 2019’s Ultimate Supreme Pet and be the cover model of our Pet Issue publishing Jan. 30, 2019! All across the city, this pet will be seen in their splendor and grandeur.
How to nominate:
Send us a photo of your pet being their cutest self with a short 50 word caption saying why they should be crowned our champion. You can email us at pets@wweek.com with the subject line "My pet is the best pet!" or post on Instagram with the tag #pdxpetpageant2019, @dovelewispdx, and @willametteweek.
Couple of ground rules, though:
- You must nominate your pet between Dec. 26 12 am–Jan. 2 11.59 pm. Any nomination received before or after this cannot be accepted.
- All entrants must be available for the cover photoshoot on Jan. 23.
- Last year’s competitors are allowed to enter again—even title winners!
- You can submit more than one photo in an email or on Instagram. We really enjoy the photos so please keep ’em coming.
- Be considerate of your caption! Keep it short and sweet to convince us why your pet should be in the running for the Ultimate Supreme Pet title. We won’t disqualify long entries but also are not interested in reading an entire essay on why your pet is great.
