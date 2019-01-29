We are eternally thankful for the financial generosity you all gave for our 2018 Give!Guide: over $4 million were raised for Portland's non-profits, and this money will be used to make real positive change to improve this city.
But now the hard work starts, where these non-profits need sweat and labor to succeed. Our 2019 Volunteer Guide is a collection of Portland non-profits asking for your time. If you can fill one of the positions, terrific! If you know someone else who can, point that person in the right direction.
Let's get started. View the Volunteer Guide 2019 here.
