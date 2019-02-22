Tucked into a small, cozy spot in Southeast Portland, Aviv has flourished. From the same restaurateur that brought us the Gonzo food cart, Aviv's Israeli fusion courses are colorful and flavorful vegan takes on traditional Middle Eastern courses, like shawarma, falafel and bourekas. It also serves a wide variety of hummus, ranging from zesty to spicy; deep-fried mushroom "calamari"; and a tahini cauliflower that is rich with flavor. Aviv's shawarma bowl has developed a reputation as one of the city's best hangover cures, and the restaurant has heard more than one satisfied customer comment, "I didn't know vegan food could be so tasty." Their three-course meal will be sure to evoke similar remarks.