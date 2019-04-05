So when Neighbor Rewards launched last week, you can bet WW staff was among the first to sign up. In case you don't know, New Seasons' Neighbor Rewards is their rewards program to loyal customers. Every shopping trip earns you points: 1 point per dollar you spend on almost everything; 2 points per dollar you spend on New Seasons brand products (with the added bonus of supporting local makers); and 10 points per visit when you use your reusable bags and containers to help reduce your environmental impact. When you reach 500 points, you'll earn a $5 reward — and you'll be able to use that $5 on a future purchase any time in the next 60 days. To sign up, all you have to do is put in your mobile phone number the next time you check out and you're all set to start earning rewards. And after you sign up, New Seasons will send you a text to complete enrollment; reply "YES" and you'll receive 250 bonus points.