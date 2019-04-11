Ah, those summer days. Remember the sun and the warmth? The season might seem far away, but it's fast approaching. And with that, you want to be prepared for where to send your children when they are on summer vacation (and us adults are not). We have a list of summer camps, both for keeping little ones entertained for the day or taking them to out-of-town adventures. Whether they're artists, scientists, or outdoor enthusiasts, there's a summer camp for all kids and all their interests.
Tucker Arts Camp
June 24th – August 6th
Eight weeks of art, music & culture from around the world!
Ages 3 – 5th grade
Audubon Society of Portland
June 24th – August 30th
Something for every artist, adventurer and wildlife enthusiast
Grades 1 – 12
Pacific Northwest College of Art – Pre College Foundation Intensive
Forge your future through our summer intensive with personalized guidance from a dynamic group of professors and artists.
Pacific Northwest College of Art – smARTworks kids camps
PNCA's youth classes in Art + Design give young artists the chance to explore their skills in studios equipped for college students.
My Voice Music Rock Camp
June 17 – 21 | June 24 – 28 | July 8 – 12 | July 22 – 26 | August 12 – 16
Form a band! Write, record & perform your own songs!
Ages 9 – 13
MJCC Day Camp
June 24 – August 30th
Full and partial day options all summer long, swimming included!
Ages 3 – 15
Avid 4 Adventure
June 24 – August 30th
Less screen time, more empowering outdoor adventures. Portland summer day camps with biking, paddling, hiking climbing – all skill levels.
K – 7th
Language Immersion Summer Camp at The International School
It's a world of fun at this award-winning summer camp! Japanese, Chinese and Spanish come to life through hands-on projects, field trips, and outdoor fun.
Age 3 – 5th Grade
Mad Science Summer Camps
Ages 4 – 12
Premium, hands-on science curriculum
Royal Ridges Retreat
Grades 1 – 2
Adventure, horse riding, paintball and more – located near Yacolt, WA
OES Summer Programs
June 24th – August 16th
Oregon Episcopal School summer programs combine our acclaimed inquiry-based approach to academics and creativity, inviting you to follow your passion and explore what interests you.
Ages 4 – 18
NW Dance Project Youth Dance Program
Cultivating and nurturing young dancers.
Ages 4 – 18
Trackers Summer Camps
Archery adventure, blacksmithing, wizards academy, kayaking, wilderness survival, rock climbing, ninja parkour, farm camps and more!
Ages 4 – 18
OMSI
Program LEGO robots, dissect squids, hike among a geologic wonderland in Central Orego, and more at our action-packed camps and classes.
Boy Scouts of America Camps
Fun adventure camps, STEM and leadership programs for boys and girls. Overnight and day camps in Oregon all focused on safe, age-appropriate fun.
Oregon Zoo Camp
Summer campers explore little known areas of the zoo, learn about animals by meeting them face-to-face, and leave inspired to care for the natural world.
NW Film Center Film Camp
June 17th – August 16th
Live action, stop motion, computer animation. Tuition assistance available.
Grades 4 – 12
Gymnastics Camps
June 17th – August 23rd
Gymnastics instruction, games, craft, free play and more
Grades 4 – 12
River Ranch Summer Equestrian Day Camp
Starts June 17th
The oldest & best riding camp for young people
Ages 5 – 14
Owl & Bee Clay Co.
Jun 17 – 21 | Jul 15 – 19 | Aug 19 – 23
An extraordinary week of ceramic art, painting, printmaking, handmade paper arts, sculpture and more!
Ages 5 – 12
Rock n' Roll Camp for Girls
Starts June 17th
Learn an instrument, form a band, write a song, and perform live! Partial scholarships available, no girl turned away due to lack of funds.
Ages 9 – 17
Parkour and Themed Camps
Starts June 17th
Play and Grow!
Ages 7+
Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center
3-8 day wilderness summer camps. Financial aid available.
Ages 8 – 18
Portland Montessori School Camp Vida
June 17th – August 23rd
Engaging summer programming for children. Full and half-day options.
Ages 3 – 6
Splat Action Paintball Camp
5 day battle royale! Bunkers, foxholes, tree houses, villages and more!
Ecology in Classrooms and Outdoors Camp
June 10th – August 30th
Campers will explore as scientists, artists, rangers, and more through the magic and wonder of ecology. Adventure awaits!
Grades K-6
