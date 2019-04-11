Ah, those summer days. Remember the sun and the warmth? The season might seem far away, but it's fast approaching. And with that, you want to be prepared for where to send your children when they are on summer vacation (and us adults are not). We have a list of summer camps, both for keeping little ones entertained for the day or taking them to out-of-town adventures. Whether they're artists, scientists, or outdoor enthusiasts, there's a summer camp for all kids and all their interests.