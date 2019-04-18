Will 2019 be the year of weed? 10 states plus the District of Columbia have cannabis laws in place that allow the legal use of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois are each expected to legalize in the coming year. Public support for marijuana legalization is at an all-time high, and bills like the STATES Act would exempt legal-cannabis states from federal law enforcement. While we don't have a crystal ball, the dominoes are lining up with a target of federal legalization on the horizon!