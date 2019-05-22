Looking to see something new this summer? We get it, Portland summers are great but there are only so many patio happy hours you can take before you're itching for a different view.
So get out for a weekend! Oregon summers are made for adventures—so go find some outside of the city. Try one of the hotels below that offer a great night's stay and nearby attractions you must see in the warm Oregon weather. Trust us, it's the refresh you need to survive summer in the city.
Sheltered Nook—Bay City, OR
Live big at Sheltered Nook, a tiny home community situated in the heart of Tillamook Coast. Located in Bay City, Oregon, Sheltered Nook is surrounded by towering trees, complete with a communal fire pit, and fully furnished tiny homes with everything you'll need for your stay. It's a peaceful sanctuary for you to get away this summer at the coast—and your pets can come, too.
NEARBY SPOTS TO SEE:
- Tillamook Cheese Factory
- Garibaldi Maritime Museum
- Tillamook Air Museum
- Kilchis Point Reserve
- Cape Meares Lighthouse
7860 Warren St, Bay City, $135-$200 per night, shelterednook.com, 503.805.5526.
Mt Hood Tiny House Village
Vacation tiny in the big mountain. Mt Hood Tiny House Village provides a unique experience right next to breathtaking views of Mt. Hood, with a small set up of 5 tiny houses surrounding a communal fire pit. Each home has its own personality, with a unique name and personality incorporated into their design. They all have full amenities including a full bathroom, small kitchen, and space to accommodate 3 to 5 people. Experience (and maybe Instagram) your retreat to Mt. Hood Tiny House Village.
NEARBY SPOTS TO SEE:
- Mt. Hood National Forest
- Timberline Lodge
- Ramona Falls
- Mirror Lake
- Sandy Ridge Trail System
65000 E. Hwy 26, Welches, starting at $139 per night, mthoodtinyhouse.com, 503.622.4011.
