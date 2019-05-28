There are few mainstay music festivals that are thriving in the Pacific Northwest—and among the short list is Northwest String Summit. The festival is celebrating its 18th year, each time bringing together a community gathering under the mantra of 'disconnect to reconnect' in a 4-day camping getaway. NWSS has traditionally featured bluegrass and jamband acts with twangy harmonies, playing intimate live sets under the stars at Horning's Hideout. It might sound cheesy, but its partially that earnestness which makes the festival a favorite of many who return annually to this place they call 'home'.
This year, NWSS is opening the door to welcome even more people into the community by expanding their lineup of musicians and activities. There's more funk from New Orleans' funkmasters Galactic and newcomers Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, soul rock from local Portland band Dirty Revival, melodic folk from Daniel Rodriguez (Elephant Revival), and more. And, for those of you with children, kids are welcome to join in, too, with activities and music made just for them (and you!).
So then with all the things that NWSS offers, what is the ideal itinerary for you? Take our quiz to find out your festival personality, and we'll tell you what you must see and do at NWSS this year.
Don't miss the 18th annual Northwest String Summit, July 18-21 at Horning's Hideout! Tickets are on sale now, see the full lineup and schedule at StringSummit.com.
