This year, NWSS is opening the door to welcome even more people into the community by expanding their lineup of musicians and activities. There's more funk from New Orleans' funkmasters Galactic and newcomers Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, soul rock from local Portland band Dirty Revival, melodic folk from Daniel Rodriguez (Elephant Revival), and more. And, for those of you with children, kids are welcome to join in, too, with activities and music made just for them (and you!).