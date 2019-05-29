When was the last time you visited Vancouver? We have often dismissed our northern neighbor as sleepy and quiet, especially when compared to Portland. However, Vancouver has grown to become one of the defining cities in the Northwest, thanks to a robust economy and creative entrepreneurs putting down roots in the town. Old time Portlanders will be pleasantly surprised by this new Vancouver, with eclectic food offerings, playful street art and a backyard view of rivers and mountains. It's a definite must to make a trip back over the bridge to (re)visit this thriving city and experience what it has to offer—which is a lot. Here's why: