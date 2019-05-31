This returning event pits four brewers (Stormbreaker Brewing, Von Ebert Brewing, pFriem Family Brewers and Wayfinder Beer) against each other in a juicy head-to-head competition for the best burger-beer pairing. It's a no holds barred cage match (if Wayfinder's enormous enclosed patio counts as a cage). Tickets include four slider-sized but stuffed burgers plus 5oz pours of each brewers' beers, with complimentary Wayfinder fries and Salt & Straw ice cream as well. Additional beers will be available for purchase at the bar. Everyone gets a vote for People's Choice of each session, and three judges will determine their own Grand Champion! Tickets Here.