The 9th annual Portland Beer Week, June 7–16, is a city-wide celebration of beer and its many facets, showcased in events over the course of ten days. There are educational events, unusual pairings, beer and spirits festivities, creative foodie friendly festivals and dinners and great excuses and places to enjoy a craft beer. Portland Beer Week is presented by Loyal Legion, home base for Portland Beer Week events. Co-presenting sponsors Stormbreaker Brewing, pFriem Family Brewers, Breakside Brewery and The Caputo Group helped make 2019 possible.
Here are some of the highlights we are not gonna miss.
Saturday, June 8: Kickoff Party and Mikkeller Brewing Portland Pop-Up Opening
4-9pm, Mikkeller Bar Pop-Up Portland, 701 E Burnside St, $15
Get a first look at the Danish brewery's new Portland location, their original beers and inspired food menu. The indoor/outdoor party will feature 10 local breweries pouring 20 beers outside, in addition to the Mikkeller beers pouring at the bar. In collaborative spirit, Portland Beer Week has also teamed with the NW Cider Association and Bauman's Cider to offer hard ciders and House Spirits will be doing free tastings. The kickoff party will feature multiple food options, two axe throwing lanes and local vendors like Craft Brew Bouquet and artisan s'mores from Nineteen27 S'mores. Tickets Here.
Sunday, June 9: Bean to Bar: Chocolate and Beer Festival
1-5pm, Iron Fireman Collective Building, 4784 SE 17th Ave, $25
Beer and chocolate were born to be together. With compatible flavor profiles and a similar production process, artisan chocolatiers and brewers come together in a harmonious showcase at the inaugural Bean to Bar: Chocolate and Beer Festival. The event showcases ten Oregon chocolatiers and what makes their product so unique, each will be paired with a northwest brewery pouring beers complementary to the chocolates. All festival attendees will be able to sample the chocolates, use tickets for beers and purchase bars to-go directly from the chocolatiers! Tickets Here.
Wednesday, June 12: Brewers Burger Brawl
11:30am-1pm and 1:30-3pm, Wayfinder Beer, 304 SE 2nd Ave
This returning event pits four brewers (Stormbreaker Brewing, Von Ebert Brewing, pFriem Family Brewers and Wayfinder Beer) against each other in a juicy head-to-head competition for the best burger-beer pairing. It's a no holds barred cage match (if Wayfinder's enormous enclosed patio counts as a cage). Tickets include four slider-sized but stuffed burgers plus 5oz pours of each brewers' beers, with complimentary Wayfinder fries and Salt & Straw ice cream as well. Additional beers will be available for purchase at the bar. Everyone gets a vote for People's Choice of each session, and three judges will determine their own Grand Champion! Tickets Here.
Everyday of Portland Beer Week: Loyal Legion
Loyal Legion, 710 SE 6th Ave
Loyal Legion is the physical home base for PDX Beer Week this year. Loyal Legion will not only have several great events of its own and be home for the PDX Beer Week official beer, but will provide details on what's going on at other locations in the area and guide your Portland Beer Week game plan (there's a lot to see—you want to be prepared).
They'll have special deals every day, including rotating $4 beers, taster tray and cellared beer discounts all week long, and growler fill specials.
Find more at PDXBEERWEEK.com
