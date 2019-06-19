ReachNow is extending its service to make it easy to hit those summer spots outside of the city. Wild Within Reach is a new program for getting to the great outdoors this summer. For one thing, BMW's are equipped with park passes for any Oregon State Park. In addition, ReachNow has partnered with local startup, Xscape Pod, which has developed a dummy proof way to camp. Xscape Pod packs everything you need for camping or backpacking into one pod that can fit neatly in your ReachNow vehicle. Booking with ReachNow means 20% off their normal price—a perfect marriage of convenience.