Portland of today might not be that far from the Paris of before. Given the popularity of Portland's leisurely afternoon cappuccinos, the fact that duck fat makes an appearance at our most basic burger joints, and our status as the last bastion of cigarette smoking on the West Coast, we like to joke about our European airs. But our innovative and creative spirits also connect us with Paris in the 1900s.The 1900 Exposition Universelle was the fifth World's Fair to take place in Paris, and the biggest yet, gathering many of the world's most powerful nations to show off and take in technological and artistic accomplishments. Paris wanted to stand out from rival cities London and Berlin and this exposition solidified its position as the center for European entertainment and the arts. It was at this Fair that the first diesel engine powered by peanut oil was introduced.