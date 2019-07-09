As far as spectator sports go, polo is one of the best. It's incredibly fast-paced with action happening constantly (sorry, soccer, you take way too long). The 800 lbs. thoroughbred horses move quick on the field, stomping monster divots when they take sharp turns and making the ground shake when they run past. You can never be too sure of what you'll see at the game, either: last year, two horses jumped over the boards and went right into a spectators' tent—talk about getting into the middle of the action.