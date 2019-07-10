No matter how you prefer to spend a warm summer day, Vancouver is the perfect jumping off point for your summer adventures. You'll find shaded hikes, sunny swimming holes and picture-perfect views, all of which make Vancouver an ideal base camp for spending the day outdoors in the great Pacific Northwest. Here's just a handful of the sights and scenery that make Vancouver worth a visit, each with our pick for where you can fuel up before you start your adventures and where to wind down with a cold drink after.