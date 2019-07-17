Babetown has its own rosé brand, called "Rosé from the Grave," and it's the unofficial drink of the pink city. The free 40 oz bottles will be flowing and they'll have free beer from Away Days Brewing Co on tap. We recommend you start there. Also, stop by pink night at Bluehour, which is right next door to the gallery—they've got a special pink cocktail on the menu, and $1 from each drink sale will go toward Rock 'N' Roll Camp for Girls.