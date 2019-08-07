Summer is ending, and with it, your routine changes again. As kids head back to school, we're here to help you find ways to keep them occupied and engaged once the afternoon hits. Below are a few of the great after-school programs right here in Portland—all which you can still enroll your kid in before school starts!
Forge Parkour
Forge Parkour offers year round classes and open gyms for all skill levels! Students will learn Parkour in a welcoming environment and leave with a feeling of accomplishment while gaining body awareness, coordination, and confidence. Come try out this exciting and fun sport and learn to explore the world in new ways!
Sign up at forgeparkour.com.
Youth Dance Program at NW Dance Project
Our Youth Dance Program offers exceptional year-round programming for age 4 to 19. We offer a variety of learning opportunities for dancers from a wide range of skills, backgrounds and experiences. Our philosophy focuses on technique, movement, strengthening, conditioning, and versatility to support a balanced dance training education.
Sign up at nwdanceproject.org/education/youth-dance
Glendoveer Golf & Tennis
K-Lean's Tennis offers junior tennis lessons for beginner, intermediate, and advanced level players from ages 4 -18 years old in a passionate learning environment. Lessons are available at Glendoveer Golf & Tennis during the daytime, after school, and weekends. Registration priority is given to kids enrolled in previous sessions. Due to limited class sizes, programs fees must be paid in full to reserve a space.
Sign up at k-leans.com.
