Indow is not just trying to make more sustainable homes, but also a more sustainable office. The company leaders have invested in extensive upgrades around the office to ensure the daily operations are sustainable: they added insulation to the ceilings; upgraded to high-efficiency, ductless mini-split heat pumps; switched to LED light fixtures; and even installed low-flow toilets and fixtures. The building also has Indow's own inserts in all the windows—so the company can vouch for how good its product is. Indow employees have also been working to restore a natural habitat, working with local artists and community members. And they continually strive to adopt new practices to improve their green living. For all of these efforts, Indow has held the Portland Sustainability At Work Gold Certification since 2013.